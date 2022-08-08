ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

The young Montagnard generation in the U.S. is using art and social media to keep their culture alive

After immigrating to the U.S. at age 9, Hthu Nie spent years denying who she was. Nie, who is Montagnard, an ethnic minority indigenous to Vietnam’s central highlands, told her classmates she was Vietnamese, not trusting they’d grasp the nuances between the two. “I was like, ‘I’m in America now,’” she said. “I didn’t think it was such a big deal.” It was only when she entered college that she began to question why she was “erasing [her] own culture.”
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
NBC News

Animal activists outraged after NYC carriage horse collapses

A controversial video shows police officers trying to cool down a working horse with water and ice after he collapsed on a New York City street. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how animal activists are sounding the alarm over whether the popular tourist attraction of horse-drawn carriages should be banned. Aug. 12, 2022.
NBC News

Exclusive: Inside U.S. Space Command Joint Operations Center (Part 2)

The U.S. Space Command Joint Operations Center is notified “almost immediately” of rocket or missile launches around the world, Lt. Gen. John Shaw told NBC News’ Tom Costello. Outside experts said they think it’s no coincidence that Russia launched its own satellite into orbit just beneath a U.S. satellite, which is believed to be an imaging satellite.Aug. 12, 2022.
AFP

Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing

Salman Rushdie, who spent years in hiding after an Iranian fatwa ordered his killing, was on a ventilator and could lose an eye following a stabbing attack at a literary event in New York state Friday. New York state police identified the suspected attacker as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old from Fairfield, New Jersey, adding that he stabbed Rushdie in the neck as well as the abdomen. 
NBC News

LGBTQ groups denounce Florida plan to limit transgender care

LGBTQ and health groups have denounced a new rule by Florida health officials set to take effect later this month to restrict Medicaid insurance coverage for gender dysphoria treatments for transgender people. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration filed the new rule this month, and it is set to...
NBC News

NBC News

