The young Montagnard generation in the U.S. is using art and social media to keep their culture alive
After immigrating to the U.S. at age 9, Hthu Nie spent years denying who she was. Nie, who is Montagnard, an ethnic minority indigenous to Vietnam’s central highlands, told her classmates she was Vietnamese, not trusting they’d grasp the nuances between the two. “I was like, ‘I’m in America now,’” she said. “I didn’t think it was such a big deal.” It was only when she entered college that she began to question why she was “erasing [her] own culture.”
Woman becomes one of the oldest people in the world to give birth after trying for decades
A woman in her seventies has given birth to her first child after trying for half a century to become a mum. Chandravati, a 70-year-old woman from Rajasthan in India welcomed a 7lb 7oz baby earlier this week. After a successful round of IVF, the new mum and her husband...
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Passenger accuses American Airlines of racism, saying it barred her from boarding a delayed flight because of her tone of voice
The passenger said an American Airlines staff member said her tone was threatening and denied her the option of rebooking her flight.
Animal activists outraged after NYC carriage horse collapses
A controversial video shows police officers trying to cool down a working horse with water and ice after he collapsed on a New York City street. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how animal activists are sounding the alarm over whether the popular tourist attraction of horse-drawn carriages should be banned. Aug. 12, 2022.
The Silicon Valley royalty that populates America’s richest town is fighting tooth and nail to keep 58 new housing units from being built
It’s not just star tech investor Marc Andreessen. Big names from Apple, Google, and Netflix really don't want anything new built in their backyard in Atherton, California.
Exclusive: Inside U.S. Space Command Joint Operations Center (Part 2)
The U.S. Space Command Joint Operations Center is notified “almost immediately” of rocket or missile launches around the world, Lt. Gen. John Shaw told NBC News’ Tom Costello. Outside experts said they think it’s no coincidence that Russia launched its own satellite into orbit just beneath a U.S. satellite, which is believed to be an imaging satellite.Aug. 12, 2022.
Black firefighter alleges captain took him to racist party mocking Juneteenth
A western New York fire captain allegedly pressured a Black firefighter while on duty to go to a party that mocked Juneteenth with racist imagery and featured images of elected officials with spikes running through them, according to a legal filing. The firefighter, Jerrod Jones, said the party took place...
Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing
Salman Rushdie, who spent years in hiding after an Iranian fatwa ordered his killing, was on a ventilator and could lose an eye following a stabbing attack at a literary event in New York state Friday. New York state police identified the suspected attacker as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old from Fairfield, New Jersey, adding that he stabbed Rushdie in the neck as well as the abdomen.
Hunter Biden fan pages made by ‘irony-pilled’ creators are finding millions of viewers
The controversial story of Hunter Biden’s laptop has been fully processed, cooked and digested as meme fodder on Instagram, featuring several large and dedicated accounts satirically celebrating and framing him as a kind of dystopian hero. That meme creators embraced the storyline speaks to a shift in contemporary humor...
21,000 fish die in ‘catastrophic failure’ at University of California, Davis facility
DAVIS, Calif. — About 21,000 fish died of possible chlorine exposure at a University of California, Davis research and care facility, school officials said Thursday. The university is investigating a “catastrophic failure” at the UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture, according to a statement. Officials didn’t say what kind of fish were killed.
LGBTQ groups denounce Florida plan to limit transgender care
LGBTQ and health groups have denounced a new rule by Florida health officials set to take effect later this month to restrict Medicaid insurance coverage for gender dysphoria treatments for transgender people. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration filed the new rule this month, and it is set to...
