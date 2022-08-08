Ravens Refute Report That OL Tyler Linderbaum Has Lisfranc Injury

Coach John Harbaugh disputed a report from NFL Network claiming the first-round rookie aggravated an injury he sustained at Iowa.

Following a conflicting report concerning Ravens first-round rookie Tyler Linderbaum’s injured foot, coach John Harbaugh provided an update on the offensive lineman’s status Monday afternoon.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the day that Linderbaum, who limped off the practice field last Thursday, is dealing with a Lisfranc injury. Rapoport also noted that the injury is being labeled as a sprain, not a rupture, and is a “reoccurrence” of an ailment he sustained while at Iowa.

Not long after the report began circulating, Harbaugh discussed the situation during his media session, and outwardly denied that Linderbaum, 22, suffered any type of Lisfranc injury.

“That’s not true.” Harbaugh said, via team reporter Ryan Mink . “It’s not a Lisfranc sprain. There is a ligament, it’s not that ligament. It’s a different ligament. There’s no Lisfranc sprain, per se. That’s my understanding. I’m not a doctor, but I play one in press conferences, as you know. But that’s what I was told.”

Linderbaum’s foot issues date back to Iowa’s clash with Kentucky at the Citrus Bowl in January, his last game as a Hawkeye. The 6-foot-3, 291-pound lineman sustained a Lisfranc mid-foot injury late in the contest, but managed to finish the game. Although the injury limited Linderbaum’s participation at the NFL Combine in March, he entered the draft widely considered as the best prospect at his position, ultimately leading to his selection at No. 25.

Last week, Harbaugh revealed Linderbaum would miss 1-2 weeks after undergoing X-rays and an MRI. He told reporters Monday the rookie is dealing with a “soft tissue” issue, and reiterated that the plan to keep him sidelined remains unchanged.

“He just has a soft tissue type of a deal, a ligament type of a deal in his foot that is not a serious thing,” Harbaugh explained. “But, we want it to be right and healed, so it’s going to take a little bit of time. But it’s not a Lisfranc.”

While it remains unclear exactly when he will return, Linderbaum is still expected to start under center against the Jets in Week 1, per Mink. A three-year starter and two-time all-Big Ten first-team selection, Linderbaum earned unanimous All-American and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year honors in 2021, and was named the recipient of the Rimington Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s top center.

