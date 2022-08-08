Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
El Paso seeks info in hit-and-run crash in east El Paso that critically injured man
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on El Paso’s eastside in July. Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department ask for help finding the driver involved through the Crime of the Week. The incident happened on...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces PD search for man accused of shooting that killed 1, hurt another at Super 8
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police have identified a man they believe shot and killed a 35-year-old man and injured another at a hotel Wednesday. Investigators believe Alfred Marquez, 34, is responsible for the shooting that left Eddie Carbajal dead and a 24-year-old man injured, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.
krwg.org
Las Cruces police respond to shooting
LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police investigated a shooting near La Posada Lane that injured two individuals. KVIA reports one of them, a 35-year-old man, has died from his injuries. Both victims were transported from the scene in the 100 block of La Posada, near the Super 8 Motel,...
cbs4local.com
2 teens arrested in connection to 15 burglaries in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two teens have been arrested and accused of being involved in 15 burglaries in west El Paso. Officers arrested 17-year-old Jacob Perez and a 16-year-old juvenile. They were taken into custody on August 3. Over the month of July from July 6 - through...
cbs4local.com
Cd. Juarez residents express fear after 11 people killed in city
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Some residents from Ciudad Juarez said they crossed into El Paso in fear after their city experienced a deadly day filled with shootings and fires intentionally set. "There is a lot of fear a lot of danger," said a man on El Paso street.
KVIA
26 firearms stolen from Las Cruces store; officials offer $10k reward on burglary
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Federal officials are offering a $10,000 reward seeking help finding a man who stole 26 firearms from Sparks Firearms on Friday. Federal officials say surveillance video shows the man prying open a rear door and making several trips in and out of the business. The man was seen walking north toward an adjacent mobile home complex.
cbs4local.com
Show at El Paso County Coliseum canceled due to recent Juarez crimes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The show "Chavos Rucos Viviendo de Noche" set to perform at El Paso County Coliseum has been canceled due to the recent crimes in Cd. Juarez. The show was set for Saturday at 8 p.m. Anyone who purchased a ticket will receive a refund...
cbs4local.com
Migrants sent to hospital after SUV crashes into west El Paso restaurant
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Migrants inside of an SUV were injured after the SUV crashed into a restaurant in west El Paso Wednesday morning. A white large SUV crashed into the Italian Como's restaurant along Mesa Street near Waymore Drive. Police said the driver of the SUV is...
cbs4local.com
Diocese of El Paso calls for peace following violence in Ciudad Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso released a statement about the violence in Ciudad Juarez. We were all shaken and saddened to hear of the violence that erupted yesterday in our sister of Ciudad Juarez. We are especially concerned for those caught in the cross-fire, innocent civilians, first responders and police personnel. As one family, we join our prayers with theirs, asking Our Heavenly Father for Peace, healing and reconciliation. On their behalf, we also plead with all those involved in provoking such violence and murderous threats to cease and help bring about a lasting resolution. Let us pray for the repose of souls lost in these past 24 hours, may their families be consoled and strengthen. May we who trust in God’s loving hand, persevere in faith and charity with those suffering under the sins of violence and oppression.
Why El Paso Police Are Warning Public About Mansion Party Invites
El Paso Police are warning the public not to accept invitations to "mansion parties" that have resulted in a string of violence. The El Paso Police Department is forewarning the public to avoid attending "mansion" or "house parties" promoted via social media. Police allege various shootings and stabbings have occurred...
One person in critical condition after car caught fire
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person suffered critical injuries after a car caught fire following an apparent accident at approximately 8:07pm Friday night. El Paso Fire Department units responded to the incident located at US-54 close to the New Mexico state line. The person was transported to University Medical Center. El Paso Police Department […]
cbs4local.com
Gang violence leaves 11 dead, 10 arrested in Ciudad Juarez
CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO (KFOX14/CBS4) — A gang riot inside a border prison that left two inmates dead quickly spread to the streets of Ciudad Juarez where alleged gang members killed nine more people, including four employees of a radio station, security officials said Friday. The federal government's security undersecretary,...
cbs4local.com
'Zay did I shoot you?': Witness recalls shooting of man after leaving 'mansion party'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 21-year-old man who attended a "mansion party" in far east El Paso was shot by a passenger as he was driving a vehicle, according to a complaint affidavit from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested 18-year-old Isaac Carlos Monday and charged...
El Paso’s 45th traffic fatality reported yesterday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 10th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to the 4100 block of Siete Leguas for a deadly crash. The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that a Nissan Murano, driven by Robert Anderson, 81, wastraveling southeast on Siete Leguas when for unknown reasons, the […]
cbs4local.com
Person seriously injured after car fire on US-54 near New Mexico state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car fire in the median of US-54 near the New Mexico and Texas state line Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. TxDOT cameras showed the southbound lanes heading into...
Juarenses still crossing into El Paso despite surge in gang violence
EL PASO, Texas — Despite the violence that has plagued Ciudad Juarez, some residents continue to cross into El Paso. But some downtown residents say traffic slower than usual. ABC-7 spoke to one taxi driver who said pedestrian traffic was exceptionally slow on Friday morning. Roberto Maynes, a taxi driver living in El Paso, said The post Juarenses still crossing into El Paso despite surge in gang violence appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Border Patrol says migrant crash in west El Paso considered 'bailout' incident
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The U.S. Border Patrol officials said the crash involving migrants in west El Paso on Thursday is considered a "bailout" incident. El Paso police officials said what started as a routine traffic stop resulted in a driver crashing into Como’s Italian Restaurant along Mesa.
cbs4local.com
El Paso man accused of saying 'I'll show her what a real active shooter is'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of threatening to harm his girlfriend's parents had a firearm, armored vest and a machete in his vehicle, El Paso police stated. Joshua Roberto Trevizo, 40, allegedly got into an argument with girlfriend, Maria Cortez, 33, over their dog. Cortez told...
cbs4local.com
Days Inn hotel guest arrested, accused of vandalism, threatening hotel staff
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said a man was arrested and accused of vandalizing a hotel and threatening the staff on Sunday. Officers arrested 24-year-old Stephan Aaron Alvarez. The incident happened around 2:33 a.m. at the Days Inn hotel located at 10635 Gateway West. Officers...
KVIA
“We Want to Find Her Body:” The Disappearance and Death of Erika Gaytan
EL PASO, Texas -- The date between Erika Gaytan and Ricardo Marquez to a concert ended with Gaytan not returning home. Her family immediately believed something terrible happened to the 29-year-old woman. Her mother said there was no way she would abandon her 7-year-old son. Continuous searches throughout El Paso – including in the sprawling desert east of the city – did not yield her remains. Despite her body not being found and a cause of death unknown, police arrested Marquez and charged him with her murder. Could the 28-year-old’s behavior leading up to and after Gaytan’s disappearance be enough to convince a jury he is a killer?
