Pinon, AZ

Arizona man charged with murder 3 years after Navajo woman went missing

 2 days ago
PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man was taken into custody and faces several charges in connection with the disappearance and death of a Navajo woman in 2019.

According to Navajo Police, Jamie Yazzie was last seen and heard from on June 30, 2019, when she was leaving work at the Pinon Clinic. On July 5, a co-worker reportedly called police to say Yazzie’s car had been found less than a mile from the clinic, but she was nowhere to be found. She was reportedly a member of the Diné tribe.

Over two years later, the FBI announced her remains were discovered on the Hopi Reservation in November 2021.

On Friday, Aug. 5, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a statement a grand jury returned a nine-count indictment against Tre C. James for first-degree murder and "several acts of domestic violence." The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges James fatally shot Yazzie and committed domestic violence against three separate victims. The domestic violence allegedly occurred between 2018 and 2021, and those offenses include suffocation, strangling, kidnapping, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

James' detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9.

