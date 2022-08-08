Read full article on original website
Related
Natchez Democrat
‘We’re not going to be able to stay in this budget,’ Ferriday budget passes amid concerns over payroll
FERRIDAY, La. — The Ferriday Board of Aldermen unanimously passed an operating budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Tuesday, despite disagreements about increases in payroll expenses. Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd said she had concerns about the town making payroll. “We’re already starting with a deficit of $471,100,” she said,...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez mayor: Council members who leak info from executive sessions ‘will be prosecuted’
Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson is threatening legal action against any member of the city council who shares information discussed during an executive session. Gibson’s warnings came during Tuesday’s Board of Alderman meeting, during which the mayor cautioned “If it is found that any of you – in coming out of executive session –have shared with anyone outside of that room, it will be investigated and you will be prosecuted,” according to reports published by listenupyall.com.
Natchez Democrat
Peré resigns from school board, withdraws from November election
VIDALIA, La. — “Nicky” Peré has resigned from the District 5B seat on the Concordia Parish School Board. A letter from Peré’s attorney Andy Magoon, which was read aloud at Thursday’s board meeting, states his resignation is “effective immediately due to ongoing family and health issues. Mr. Peré appreciates the opportunity to serve his district as part of the board and intends to remain active in community activities that favor education and the development of children’s educational and athletic opportunities.”
Natchez Democrat
National Park Service acquires new property at historic Forks of the Road ‘slave market’ site
NATCHEZ — The National Park Service (NPS) today announced the acquisition of a third parcel to ensure the long-term preservation of land associated with Forks of the Road, one of the country’s largest sites for the trafficking of enslaved people during the antebellum era. The historic O’Ferrall House...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchez Democrat
Tourism growth celebrates at event to welcome new riverboat Symphony Wednesday night
NATCHEZ — When Natchez becomes a host city for American Cruise Lines in 2025, thousands more visitors will come, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said Wednesday night at a pre-christening event for the new American Cruise Lines riverboat Symphony, held at the Carriage House. Negotiations for the partnership have been...
Natchez Democrat
LDWF updates Chronic Wasting Disease control area
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on August 10, 2022 to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on August 3, 2022 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. LDWF has published a map of the CWD Control area which remains under a feeding and carcass export ban.
Natchez Democrat
New office for Miss-Lou Eyecare, Milliken Family Dentistry slated to open in Vidalia this fall
VIDALIA, La. — Miss-Lou Eye Care and Milliken Family Dentistry will soon move their practices from Natchez and Ferriday to a new 7300-square-foot facility in Vidalia, Louisiana. Representatives from both practices spoke to attendees at the Concordia Parish Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon on Tuesday. Bridget Milliken, an...
Natchez Democrat
Charles Hayes, Jr.
FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Charles Hayes, Jr., 82, of Ferriday, LA will be held Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the New Morning Star Baptist Church in Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Pastor Danny Lewis will officiate.
RELATED PEOPLE
Natchez Democrat
Lillie Mae Elery Davis
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Lillie Mae Elery Davis, of Natchez, who died Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Natchez, will be Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church with Pastor Kenneth Stanton officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction...
Natchez Democrat
James McNeil
NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for James McNeil, 87, of Natchez, MS, who died Aug. 9, 2022, will be at 12 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor James Ray Davis, officiating. Visitation will be from 6 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11,...
Natchez Democrat
Peggy Lynn Lund
FAYETTE – Graveside services for Peggy Lynn Lund, of Weatherford, TX who died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Weatherford, TX, will be at Fayette City Cemetery in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home. Face masks or face coverings are required.
Natchez Democrat
Tracy Perry
WOODVILLE — Tracy Perry died unexpectedly of a heart attack at her home on July 13, 2022. She was born in New Orleans, LA on May 4, 1957, to John and Seawillow Kennedy. For fun, Tracy loved to cook and she loved sharing her recipes and menus with her friends and family on social media. Everybody loved Tracy and she loved everybody. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Natchez Democrat
Natchez woman arrested for fraud; more than $184,000 stolen investigators say
VIDALIA, La. — A Natchez woman is accused of robbing a Concordia Parish business she worked at of more than $184,000, investigators said. Krysten H. Jones, 37, of Natchez, was arrested Wednesday on charges of bank fraud, felony theft, forgery, money laundering, identity theft and computer fraud. Her bond...
Natchez Democrat
On your marks: Green Wave look ahead to cross country season
NATCHEZ —Cathedral has worked hard over the summer to get ready for the season. Head Coach Tommy Smith said he saw great participation and a lot of young runners with his team. Adeline Burgett, who will graduate in 2028, is one of the returning runners for Cathedral. She is...
Comments / 0