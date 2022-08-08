ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raytown, MO

Missouri man accused of fatally stabbing ex outside nursing home and attempting suicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man faces charges after allegedly fatally stabbing his former girlfriend and attempting suicide.

According to a news release posted on Aug. 7 by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Raytown Police responded to Edgewood Manor, a nursing home, to a report of a stabbing.

At the scene, officers discovered Andre Williams’ former girlfriend, Latoya Brown, suffering from multiple stab wounds, WDAF-TV reports. Brown was reportedly unresponsive on the ground next to a gray Mitsubishi Outlander. She was transported to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Surveillance video reportedly revealed Williams waiting in his car nearby. Williams allegedly approached Brown, and the two began fighting verbally. The Prosecutor’s Office said Williams was seen on camera stabbing Brown multiple times with two knives.

Williams reportedly fled the scene in his car and attempted suicide by jumping off the Broadway Bridge. However, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, Williams survived. Kansas City police officers reportedly found Williams in the Missouri River.

Williams was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

