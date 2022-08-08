Read full article on original website
KOCO
Woman surrenders after shooting Grady County deputy, bystander and barricading in patrol car
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities took a woman into custody after authorities said she shot a Grady County deputy and a bystander and barricaded herself in a patrol car for several hours Friday. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a welfare check near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven...
News On 6
Grady County Deputy Shot By Suspect Treated, Released From Hospital
Authorities said at least one Grady County deputy was shot late Friday morning near Bridge Creek. The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Racheal Zion Clay. She is being held at the Grady County Jail. The incident happened at a home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. Grady County...
News On 6
WATCH: OHP Trooper Foster Gives Update On Grady County Shooting Suspect
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster provided an update on the condition of a barricaded suspect in Grady County. The car has been deactivated, and law enforcement is able to contact the suspect. Trooper Foster stated that the situation is contained to the vehicle. There is no threat to the...
KOCO
Road rage shooting leads to badly shaken driver, arrest of teenager
OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s a story that has become far too common in the last few weeks – a driver in the metro being shot at in a road rage incident. The latest shooting ended in a teenager’s arrest. The man who was shot at, Carlos,...
kaynewscow.com
Court date set for OKC woman accused of stealing vehicle and abandoned it in Ponca City
NEWKIRK — A status docket is set for an Oklahoma City woman accused of stealing a vehicle, driving to Ponca City and starting a fire. Krishna Marie Bannister, 52, is charged in Kay County District Court with a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle and is being held in the county jail on $2,000 bond.
News On 6
WATCH: Update On 2 Grady County Shooting Victims
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people, a Grady County deputy and a civilian, were shot near Bridge Creek and transported to OU Medical Center. News 9's Tevis Hillis has the latest from OU Medical Center.
Driver arrested for causing crash that killed motorcyclist
One man has been arrested following a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Wednesday afternoon.
3 Children and Their Father Dead in an Apparent Triple-Murder-Suicide
Authorities say a domestic incident drove an Oklahoma father to shoot his three young children to death, before turning the gun on himself. Days before the killings of 3-year-old Trinity Littlejohn, 4-year-old Aliyah Littlejohn and 6-year-old Kyren Littlejohn, KOKH-TV reports the children's mother left them with their father, 30-year-old Francoise Littlejohn, following an incident between the couple at their Oklahoma City home.
KOCO
Multiple shootings reported during recent road-rage incidents in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma seems to have a road-rage problem, with multiple shootings in the last few days. In the last week, KOCO 5 has reported several road-road shootings around central Oklahoma. And new data shows it's a rising trend across the country. "Right when we were passing the...
Man sent to the hospital after a standoff with police
A man was sent to the hospital after a standoff with police ended in gunfire on Tuesday.
News On 6
OCPD Confirms Identity Of Armed Suspect Shot By Officers
Oklahoma City police identified the armed man shot by SWAT team officers during a standoff Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 51-year-old Derek Dennis was armed on the porch of a home near Northwest 122nd Street and North Western Avenue looking for someone he used to know. The homeowner, who was in...
UPDATE: OKC purse-snatching suspect caught
Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a man who walked past an elderly woman and stole her purse.
KOCO
OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
Lighthorse Police Department searching for man wanted for aggravated assault
OKEMAH, Okla. — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is searching for a man wanted for Aggravated Assault. Lighthorse said they were sent to the Okemah hospital for a stabbing on July 26. At the hospital, police spoke with the victim, 29-year-old Devin Mixon, before he was flown to Saint Francis with life threatening injuries.
KOCO
Bicyclist, motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took two people to a hospital after a motorcycle and bicycle were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said a car hit a bicyclist, knocking the rider into a motorcycle around 6 a.m. near Southwest 21st Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
KTUL
Oklahoma City police taking another look at 1975 murder, rape of elderly woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are renewing calls in a cold case that dates back to 1975. Police said 77-year-old Helen Gordon was at a family's northeast Oklahoma City home on Christmas night of that year. She left late in the evening and never made it home.
News On 6
Norman Police Responds To Auto-Pedestrian Accident
Norman police said a person was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. The auto-pedestrian accident happened near the intersection of 24th Avenue Southwest and West Lindsey Street. No word yet on the extent of the pedestrian's injuries. Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays in the area. This is a...
KOCO
Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
News On 6
1 Injured In Southeast OKC Accident Involving Motorcycle
Authorities responded to an injury accident Wednesday on Oklahoma City's southeast side. The accident happened near Southeast 29th Street and East Grand Boulevard. Police said at least one person was injured in the accident, which also involved a motorcycle. It is not yet known who was injured and the extent...
News On 6
At Least 1 In Critical Condition Following SW OKC Collision
Oklahoma City police and fire departments responded to an injury crash Wednesday morning on the city's southwest side. The collision happened around 6 a.m. near Southwest 22nd Street and South MacArthur Boulevard. Authorities said a car collided with a bicyclist who then rear-ended a motorcyclist. The bicyclist was taken to...
