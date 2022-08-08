Authorities say a domestic incident drove an Oklahoma father to shoot his three young children to death, before turning the gun on himself. Days before the killings of 3-year-old Trinity Littlejohn, 4-year-old Aliyah Littlejohn and 6-year-old Kyren Littlejohn, KOKH-TV reports the children's mother left them with their father, 30-year-old Francoise Littlejohn, following an incident between the couple at their Oklahoma City home.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 16 HOURS AGO