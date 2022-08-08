ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Grady County Deputy Shot By Suspect Treated, Released From Hospital

Authorities said at least one Grady County deputy was shot late Friday morning near Bridge Creek. The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Racheal Zion Clay. She is being held at the Grady County Jail. The incident happened at a home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. Grady County...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Pottawatomie County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Pottawatomie County, OK
City
Earlsboro, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
People

3 Children and Their Father Dead in an Apparent Triple-Murder-Suicide

Authorities say a domestic incident drove an Oklahoma father to shoot his three young children to death, before turning the gun on himself. Days before the killings of 3-year-old Trinity Littlejohn, 4-year-old Aliyah Littlejohn and 6-year-old Kyren Littlejohn, KOKH-TV reports the children's mother left them with their father, 30-year-old Francoise Littlejohn, following an incident between the couple at their Oklahoma City home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Pcso
KOCO

Multiple shootings reported during recent road-rage incidents in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma seems to have a road-rage problem, with multiple shootings in the last few days. In the last week, KOCO 5 has reported several road-road shootings around central Oklahoma. And new data shows it's a rising trend across the country. "Right when we were passing the...
News On 6

OCPD Confirms Identity Of Armed Suspect Shot By Officers

Oklahoma City police identified the armed man shot by SWAT team officers during a standoff Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 51-year-old Derek Dennis was armed on the porch of a home near Northwest 122nd Street and North Western Avenue looking for someone he used to know. The homeowner, who was in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KOCO

OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Norman Police Responds To Auto-Pedestrian Accident

Norman police said a person was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. The auto-pedestrian accident happened near the intersection of 24th Avenue Southwest and West Lindsey Street. No word yet on the extent of the pedestrian's injuries. Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays in the area. This is a...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

1 Injured In Southeast OKC Accident Involving Motorcycle

Authorities responded to an injury accident Wednesday on Oklahoma City's southeast side. The accident happened near Southeast 29th Street and East Grand Boulevard. Police said at least one person was injured in the accident, which also involved a motorcycle. It is not yet known who was injured and the extent...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

At Least 1 In Critical Condition Following SW OKC Collision

Oklahoma City police and fire departments responded to an injury crash Wednesday morning on the city's southwest side. The collision happened around 6 a.m. near Southwest 22nd Street and South MacArthur Boulevard. Authorities said a car collided with a bicyclist who then rear-ended a motorcyclist. The bicyclist was taken to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy