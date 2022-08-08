Read full article on original website
The cost of living continues to rise, and jobs are in high demand. All across Twin Falls, Idaho, and the country, many businesses have 'help wanted' signs in their windows. For those that have jobs, the frustrations are real. Many of us are overworked, tired, underpaid, and feel underappreciated. The frustration grows with time, and after so long you feel like quitting. Patience does not last as long as it use to and bosses are finding themselves with holes to fill when workers decide to act on this frustration and decide to quit. Resignations are happening daily across the country, but in Idaho, they seem to be at an alarmingly high rate.
We all know that living in the Treasure Valley isn’t easy. Don’t get me wrong, it’s absolutely worth it but I’m sure we can all agree that it’s expensive. While gas prices have come down a little bit, there is still the matter of rising housing costs, groceries becoming more expensive, and so many other financial factors I’m likely forgetting.
If you’ve ever paid a visit to the Idaho Reptile Zoo, you’ve come face-to-face with at least one of these critters. If they’re NOT welcome in Idaho, how does the zoo have a pond full of them?. If you’ve been to the Canyon County Kids Expo, you...
School is beginning soon and for many parents, it means there is much to do. Getting supplies, doing to school clothes shopping, and getting back to a normal sleeping schedule. There is a lot to be done to get ready for school, and for those that have little ones, they are preparing for their children to go to pre-school and kindergarten for the first time. While many parents hate to see their little ones grow up, it is also exciting to see them learn new things. Living in Idaho, a question must be asked, are our children getting a good early education? How does Idaho compare to other states?
It’s no secret that Idaho has struggled with education. Idaho ranks dead last of all the states in student spending. If you ask any teacher, they’ll tell you at length that Idaho teachers are not paid enough when compared to their counterparts in other states. Add that to the fact that the overall job market is more competitive, it’s no surprise that Idaho is short on teachers in both the public and private sectors. This shortage is only expected to grow in the coming years, as more and more baby boomers retire from their teaching positions. We know what the problem is, so what might we do to fix it?
Everyone has some sort of lifelong goal they shoot for. For some it can be pursuing a certain career, for others it may be being a parent and grandparents, and for others, it may be succeeding in something like running a certain distance at a certain time or climbing a mountain. Some people will achieve their goals, while many will also fall short. Only one person can be the fastest man alive, and only so many people get to go to space, but somebody has to achieve these goals. One goal that many dream of is setting a world record, and while many of us fall short, one man in Idaho has found a way to not set only one, but many, and he has added another one to his list.
Local businesses in Southern Idaho are the heartbeat of our communities. Mom and pop shops and locally owned locations are scattered across the Magic Valley and while you should support local as often as possible, there’s an extra push happening right now in the Magic Valley. Shop local in August and you not only help your neighbors thrive but you could also win cool prizes.
Idaho is beautiful and people capture that beauty every single day on their phones and cameras. Rather than have all those amazing pictures sitting unviewed on one person’s phone or camera memory card, the Outdoor Idaho Facebook page actively searches for the best photos taken in Idaho every month. Through their monthly ‘Iconic Idaho’ photo contest they are able to get glorious photo submissions from around the state. They just posted the winners from July and the pictures do not disappoint.
It is no secret that Idaho has not legalized marijuana in any form. I am not saying this is a good thing or a bad thing, I do, however, find it interesting that officially more states have approved marijuana in full legality than having kept it fully illegal. Idaho Is...
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Around 40 Idaho National Guard members from the Magic Valley are headed on a year-long mission in Southwest Asia. According to the Idaho National Guard, more than 600 men and women shipped out from Gowen Field Wednesday to be part of Operation Spartan Shield. This is the largest deployment for the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team’s Task Force Rattler. The governor, top military officials, family and fiends bid the soldiers a heartfelt farewell as they boarded a commercial airliner. “Task Force Rattler is trained, motivated and ready to assume all assigned missions in Southeast Asia,” said Maj. Sam McDowell, task force commander. "This team has rapidly prepared and come together as a cohesive and lethal fighting force.” The mission is part of Operation Enduring Freedom. More than half of the operation will be made up of Idaho soldiers while others from the National Guard in Montana, Ohio, Oregon, and South Carolina will join them. An earlier group of Idaho soldiers deployed on the same mission will return in October.
Church is a judgment-free zone. Every person who enters any church in Idaho should feel welcome and loved, but that doesn't mean anything goes inside those hallowed walls. Thou Shalt Not Judge Thy Neighbor For Being The Worst. It’s easy to get picky about all the things someone else is...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A locally owned kitchen supply store serving the Magic Valley for more than two decades has been named Idaho Business of the Month by Idaho Sen. Jim Risch. On August 3, Sen. Risch chose Rudy's A Cook's Paradise August Business of the Month for its contribution to the community of Twin Falls which will be entered into the Congressional Record in the Senate. The 118 year-old building Rudy's is in used to be a former hardware store owned by the family and was transformed in 2002 by Tom and Megan Ashenbrener into a home kitchen supply store. According to Sen. Rish's office, it is the longest continuously running retail stores in Twin Falls.“Congratulations to Rudy’s A Cook’s Paradise and its employees on being the Idaho Small Business of the Month for August 2022,” Risch continued. “You make our great state proud, and I look forward to your continued growth and success.” Rudy's also has a large selection of beer and wine plus culinary classes.
What would you do? What would you do if you went to the grocery store, bought an item, got home, and realized you forgot it? Do you go back and get it? Do you just chalk up the loss and let it go? Do you go buy the same item at a closer store? Do you call the store and see if it is still there? Do you get on Facebook and rant about it? There are multiple options and all of us have been in this situation or will be at some point in time but what do you do when it happens to you?
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Efforts to link Twin Falls and Jerome counties with a pedestrian bridge are moving forward thanks to a recent financial commitment from the City of Twin Falls. During the August 2, Twin Falls City Council Meeting, council members approved a $10,000 commitment to the Broken Bridge Project that will link Auger Falls Park, on the Twin Falls side, with the Yingst Grade, on the Jerome side, with a bridge. This is the second time Southern Idaho Tourism and Jerome 20/20 has tried to collect funds for the pedestrian bridge across the Snake River. Southern Idaho Tourism Executive Director Melissa Barry told council members earlier efforts in 2020 to collect federal funding fell through. The Twin Falls Council at the time also committed $10,000 to the project, which was never used. Now, with help from Jerome County and other contributions, new funding opportunities are in the works to construct a pedestrian bridge at roughly $54,000. Other parts of the project would involve more funding to restore vehicle access to the Yingst Grade; only for emergency vehicle use. Barry estimated construction could begin sometime in 2023. Currently a much older concrete bridge structure crosses the Snake River and is only accessible when river flows are low.
Finding affordable healthcare these days isn't easy. We all need it, but paying for it and getting the best service is difficult. With the weather in Idaho, you are likely to get sick. If that doesn't send you to the doctors, then at some point you will likely sprain an ankle, fall, and find yourself hurt when camping, hiking, hunting, fishing, or doing one of the many activities in Idaho. It is inevitable to not get hurt at some point with spending so much time outdoors. If an incident does happen, you need good healthcare, but are you prepared? Compared to other states, how does Idaho's healthcare compare to others?
This was my first experience in Idaho. I bought gas in Utah after leaving Wyoming. It was a blustery day in winter and my Jeep was packed with some furnishings, dishes, and clothes. I wasn’t getting great mileage and having earlier almost run out of gas, I needed to find a pump and fast. I got off the highway in Sublett and found a station where some animals are penned alongside the building.
There’s a small town in between Las Vegas and Twin Falls that is doing something brilliant to help fight crime and it actually involves them not doing anything at all. How can police fight crime without fighting it? In the little city of McGill, Nevada I witnessed to endeavor first-hand over the weekend. As you drive through the town, not far from Ely, the speed limit drops quickly from 70 to 25. I can’t imagine how many cars travel through this town as it is on the main path to Las Vegas. I don’t suppose most motorists are too excited to slow down so much on their long drives so many probably don’t.
It seems like summer just started a week ago. School was getting out, the snow was finally melting, and the weather was actually pleasant, but now summer is coming to an end, the heat continues to blaze on, and days will soon begin to get shorter. With many going back to school next week, that means this is the final full week of summer for those families. Another summer has come and gone, but there is enough time left to enjoy some last summer activities and fun. Deciding how to spend the last week though, isn't always easy, but here are a few ideas on how to squeeze every last minute out of it this week.
Moving into a new home can be fun, and exciting, but also scary. There is much unpacking to do, enrolling kids in school, figuring out how long it'll take to get to work, and meeting your new neighbors. Sometimes there is pressure to be a good neighbor, and it is often hard to know how to do that. You can stay away and never talk to them, you can be friendly and wave, but never go beyond that, or you can become friends and go above and beyond to help them. If you are looking to make a good impression and stay on good terms with the people living around you, here are some things you can do to become a good neighbor.
Some of our country's oldest and tallest trees are in danger from human beings. In an effort to prevent the destruction of land surrounding these marvelous, branched time capsules, laws could soon forbid us from getting too close to these giants. It's been a few years since I visited Redwood...
