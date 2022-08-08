ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Prosecutors to Seek Death Penalty Against Man Who Allegedly Stabbed and Killed Girlfriend as She Tried to Get Away

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Donna Ramires
3d ago

and I hope he gets what's coming to him the death penalty I believe in an eye for an eye but I just want to say I bet you that wasn't the first physical altercation they had get out girls because I went through it I don't care how often they say they're sorry they still do it over and over and over again if you would have got out maybe the first or second time maybe you'd still be alive my heart goes out to your family listen to what I'm telling you girls the first sign of physical abuse I don't care how hard it is get out

Jebron's Lame
3d ago

Real tough guy killing a fleeing woman. That's ok, wait until he's in a cell and can't run.

Jerry Sandusky
3d ago

Too bad it’s in Florida where the death penalty is legal. He should’ve done it in California. Newsom would’ve recommended counseling and he would be free in a year.

Law & Crime

Court Reverses Woman’s Murder Conviction Because Her Co-Defendant Ex-Husband Testified Against Her Remotely

An Ohio appeals court overturned the murder conviction of a woman who allegedly lured her then-husband’s former girlfriend into a deadly trap. Judges with the Court of Appeals in the Ninth Judicial Circuit determined that the trial court erred by letting confessed killer Chad Cobb testify remotely against defendant Erica Stefanko, 39, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They decided this violated Stefanko’s right to confront the witnesses against her in court on charges she helped kill Ashley Nicole Biggs, 25.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
AFP

US school shooter faces death penalty at sentencing trial

A young man who gunned down 17 people at his former high school in Parkland, Florida goes on trial Monday, with jurors set to hand down either the death penalty or a life sentence. The death penalty requires a unanimous decision by the jury; Cruz will otherwise be handed life without parole.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Law & Crime

State Trooper Arrested Twice This Week for ‘Approximately’ 40 Domestic Assaults and ‘Numerous’ Threats to Kill a Woman: Authorities

A Connecticut state trooper who allegedly served in the Army was arrested twice this week over what court paperwork describes as multiple incidents of domestic abuse that finally sent an unnamed female victim to the hospital. The alleged victim told police that within the last year the trooper had attacked her “approximately forty times,” hit her with his belt, threatened to kill her, and threatened to harm a dog. Some of the alleged abuse occurred when the victim was pregnant, according to court documents.
VERNON, CT
AOL Corp

Ex-Florida guard who left female inmate paralyzed is convicted — but not for that incident

One of the two corrections officers accused of brutally attacking an inmate at Lowell Correctional, leaving her paralyzed, went on trial Wednesday, but not for that incident. Keith Mitchell Turner, a lieutenant who had a history of brutality complaints and is no longer employed by the department, was tried and found guilty on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a person under 12, a crime unrelated to his former prison system job.
MARION COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Gruesome new details emerge in house-of-horrors killings after girl escapes

Grisly details are emerging about a house-of-horrors case in Alabama in which authorities say a boyfriend killed and dismembered his partner and her son before holding her daughter hostage for more than a week.Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged with multiple counts of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and first degree kidnapping by prosecutors in Tallapoosa County.Authorities say the “heroic” 12-year-old daughter bit through restraints that Mr Pascual-Reyes had used to tie her to a bed post before escaping from his mobile home in Dadeville and raising the alarm.According to an arrest warrant obtained by WRBL, Mr...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Husband whose wife and two sons, 4 and 1, were shot dead at home says his name is being ‘dragged through mud’

A husband whose wife and two young sons were shot dead in their family home last week has spoken out against his “name being dragged through the mud” as investigators say they have “identified all involved parties” in the tragic deaths.The bodies of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, were found inside their home in Northfield, New Hampshire, at around 11.33am last Wednesday. Police had been called to the home for a 911 call for service. Autopsies revealed that each victim died from a single gunshot wound, with all three deaths ruled as homicides.It is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Marine allegedly stabs and kills pregnant ex-wife in Hawaii

A pregnant woman was fatally stabbed by her ex-husband, who is a Marine, during an argument on a highway in Hawaii, according to police. Honolulu Police said drivers witnessed Dana Alotaibi, 27, being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday by her ex-husband on the H-3 highway. The witnesses "observed a male...
HONOLULU, HI
The Independent

Florida police sergeant who grabbed fellow officer by the throat charged with assault

A Florida police sergeant who was caught on body camera footage last year grabbing a fellow officer’s throat during an arrest has been charged with battery and assault on a law enforcement officer, officials said.Christopher Pullease was also charged Thursday with one count of tampering with evidence and assault on a civilian male, the Broward State Attorney’s office said in a statement about the 19 November 2021 incident.“The sergeant is accused of intentionally touching or striking the female police officer against her will, assaulting her by holding pepper spray up to her face, and assaulting the civilian male by...
SUNRISE, FL
The Independent

Girl, 12, walks over a mile to get help for four-year-old sister after they were both stabbed

An injured 12-year-old girl walked almost a mile to seek help for her four-year-old sister after both were stabbed, it was reported.The four-year-old was found dead in her Longwood home despite her 12-year-old sibling’s efforts to walk a mile away to a McDonald’s restaurant to find help, said Florida police on Thursday.Officers were first called to the Longwood home on Highland Street near Seminole Avenue just after 5.30am.Police said the girls’ 39-year-old father Juan Braco Torres was also injured with self-inflicted stab wounds.He has since been named a “person of interest” in connection to the stabbings.The elder sister and...
LONGWOOD, FL
Law & Crime

Man with AR-15 Killed College Student, Badly Injured Another Woman, Then Died by Suicide: Authorities

A man armed with an AR-15 rifle broke into a home, fatally shot a young woman, and badly injured another one, according to cops in Burlington, Vermont. Officers identified the suspect as Mikal Dixon, 27, and the slain victim as Kayla Noonan, 22. Acting Chief of Police Jon Murad did not name the survivor in a press conference on Monday. Police only described her as a 22-year-old woman.
BURLINGTON, VT
The Independent

Mother does Instagram Live covered in blood after allegedly stabbing to death 4-year-old daughter and attacking son

A New Orleans mother stands accused of killing her four-year-old daughter and attacking her two-year-old son after she posted a short video on Instagram in which she had blood dripping down her chest. Janee Pedescleaux, 31, was taken into custody on Sunday on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Ms Pedescleaux allegedly stabbed her daughter to death and tried to do the same to her son, according to NOLA. Police arrived at the home in the Florida area of New Orleans in Louisiana after 11am on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
