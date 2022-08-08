ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, MA

Road projects in Palmer begin Monday

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U0ewC_0h9hUChZ00

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Palmer Department of Public Works will be working in several locations this week for different road projects.

MassDOT: Palmer Road bridge to close until October for repairs

Beginning Monday, crews will be replacing 160 feet of a 24″ drain line that is “severely compromised” at the intersection of State Street and South Main Street in Bondsville. Work will be done to replace the line from the church all the way to the bridge.

Line painting is also scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. Monday night on Main Street in the Three Rivers section of the town.

Several traffic sign boards used across the town to help notify residents of projects and announcements will be relocated. The signs will notify residents of an upcoming project for milling in the Depot Village, which begins August 15. Boards will be placed on Oak Knoll Cemetery, the town’s library, and on Central Street.

Last week was the beginning of the bridge closure on Route 32 near the Palmer/Monson town line. Until October, the bridge is expected to be closed for reconstruction. Drivers are asked to detour onto Fenton Road or Hospital Road.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palmer, MA
City
Three Rivers, MA
City
Bondsville, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Palmer, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
westernmassnews.com

Springfield’s Forest Park Pool to remain open for extra week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Forest Park Pool will stay open an additional week. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management Patrick Sullivan made the announcement Thursday morning and said that the swimming pool will now be open through Sunday, August 21. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Oak Knoll Cemetery#Palmer Monson#Nexstar Media Inc
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: spike in recent deadly crashes

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - 2021 was the most dangerous year to be on Massachusetts roads in more than a decade and this year is proving to be just as deadly with a recent uptick in western Massachusetts. “That’s my princess, Destiny. I, I’m sorry, she’s always on my mind,” said...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
westernmassnews.com

South Hadley marina benefiting from drought conditions

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The U.S. Drought Monitor was updated Thursday morning and it showed a ‘moderate’ drought in western Massachusetts. Our Western Mass News First Alert Weather team said the last time we saw it this dry was October 2020, but at Brunelle’s Marina, they are actually benefiting from the drought conditions.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

City of Easthampton issues water use restriction order

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is implementing a water use restriction following lower than normal rainfall for the past six months. Effective immediately, all non-essential outdoor water use is banned. The city is asking residents to turn off their lawn sprinklers and be mindful of their water...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

28K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy