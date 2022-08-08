Nurse faces murder charges in Los Angeles car crash that killed 6, including pregnant mother

LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A 37-year-old nurse faces murder charges after allegedly killing six people and injuring eight others in a car crash.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, on Aug. 4, Nicole Linton was allegedly speeding down La Brea Boulevard and crashed into several cars. Multiple people died as a result, including Asherey Ryan, 23, who was six months pregnant, her 11-month-old son Alonzo, and her fiancé, Reynold Lester, KTLA-TV reports.

Ryan was on her way to a prenatal checkup with her unborn child, son, and fiancé, when Linton allegedly crashed into her vehicle, causing it to explode into flames.

Two unidentified women were killed in another vehicle, according to the D.A.’s Office. Besides the fatalities, six other vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash, and five people suffered minor injuries.

Police are looking into whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, KABC-TV reports.

According to KTLA, Linton, who was working in Los Angeles as a traveling nurse out of Houston, Texas, was allegedly traveling at around 90 miles per hour in a Mercedes when she sped through a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues.

After the crash, Linton was reportedly hospitalized. She was initially booked into jail on $2 million bail, but it was later increased to $9 million, KABC reports.

On Monday, Aug. 8, the D.A.’s Office said Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

If convicted of all charges, Linton reportedly faces 90 years to life in prison.

In a statement, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said, "This is a case that will always be remembered for the senseless loss of so many innocent lives as they simply went about their daily routines."

