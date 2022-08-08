ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groups team up to welcome students back to classes

By Jerrita Patterson
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It was a party for a cause Monday morning as two groups came together to welcome students back for the first day of classes at a South Memphis elementary school.

Dozens of men with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated were on hand donning their purple and gold as they were joined by Memphis Finest 901 Line Dancing Krewe for a back-to-school bash at A.B. Hill Elementary School.

Students started the school year by going down a positive path while hearing positive words and words of encouragement.

This is something parents like Lisa Dunbar say is needed now more than ever.

“It’s awesome. It’s wonderful because for men to take the role and be involved with the children,” Dunbar said.

The two groups came together for a common cause.

“We have come together collectively, to stand together and let the world, the city of Memphis, and everybody know that there are some caring people right here in Memphis that care about the students and staff,” said Jacque Bain with Memphis Finest 901.

Members from the undergraduate and graduate chapters of Omega Psi Phi took part in Monday’s event.

WREG

10-year-old St. Jude patient, mother nearly deported

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patient at St. Jude hospital is facing the possibility of being deported, according to his attorney. For a 10-year-old boy in Memphis, St. Jude hospital has become his lifeline as he battles cancer. “Now they’re getting follow-up treatments and care now that he is in remission,” said attorney Lily Axelrod. The life-saving […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Petition to change name of park to honor coach who saved child

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An effort is underway to rename Riverdale Park in Germantown after a football coach who gave his life while trying to save a child from drowning in a nearby canal. Friday, there was very little water in the drainage canal that runs the length of Riverdale Park on Neshoba Road. It’s a far […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair happening Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A job fair happening today in Southaven today. The Mid-South Area Job Fair is from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Brown Missionary Baptist Church on Stateline Road East. There will be over 40 companies looking to fill all types of skill set jobs, from truck driving and warehouse crew members […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Memphis VA Job Fair August 24

The Memphis VA is hiring Registered Nurses for ICU, ED, ACUTE CARE, MENTAL HEALTH and NURSING EDUCATION Services. A Job Fair will be held on August 24, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Memphis VA.   On-site job interviews! Be a part of giving veterans the care they deserve. Click […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Louisiana woman praising Mid-South man for returning accidental money transfer

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a fuel bill, she accidentally sent the money to the wrong person. She then immediately called the number to retrieve her funds.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Live At 9: Organizations Work to Help Rising Number of Homeless in Tennessee

More than 2 years into the COVID pandemic and the number of Americans who are either unhoused or at-risk of becoming so have exploded. And Memphis is at the epicenter of the problem with the third highest number of evictions. But as nonprofits work feverishly to reduce homelessness, Tennessee lawmakers have passed laws that some say hurt more than help.
TENNESSEE STATE
