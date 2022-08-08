Groups team up to welcome students back to classes

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It was a party for a cause Monday morning as two groups came together to welcome students back for the first day of classes at a South Memphis elementary school.

Dozens of men with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated were on hand donning their purple and gold as they were joined by Memphis Finest 901 Line Dancing Krewe for a back-to-school bash at A.B. Hill Elementary School.

Students started the school year by going down a positive path while hearing positive words and words of encouragement.

This is something parents like Lisa Dunbar say is needed now more than ever.

“It’s awesome. It’s wonderful because for men to take the role and be involved with the children,” Dunbar said.

The two groups came together for a common cause.

“We have come together collectively, to stand together and let the world, the city of Memphis, and everybody know that there are some caring people right here in Memphis that care about the students and staff,” said Jacque Bain with Memphis Finest 901.

Members from the undergraduate and graduate chapters of Omega Psi Phi took part in Monday’s event.

