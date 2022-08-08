ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Former president Donald Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CeXsh_0h9hTNNL00

Former US president Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement on Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate.

A person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press the action was related to a probe of whether Mr Trump had taken classified records from his White House tenure to his Florida residence.

The action, which the FBI and Justice Department did not immediately confirm, marks a dramatic escalation in law enforcement scrutiny of the former president and comes as he has been laying the groundwork to make another bid for the White House.

Though a search warrant does not suggest that criminal charges are near or even expected, federal officials looking to obtain one must demonstrate that they have probable cause that a crime occurred.

“After working and co-operating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Mr Trump said in his statement, claiming agents broke into a safe during the search.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PeyNa_0h9hTNNL00
Former President Donald Trump (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News/AP) (AP)

He added: “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

Justice Department spokesperson Dena Iverson declined to comment on the search, including about whether Attorney General Merrick Garland had personally authorised it.

A person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said the search happened earlier on Monday and agents were also looking to see if Mr Trump had additional presidential records or any classified documents at the estate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wbx61_0h9hTNNL00
President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

The Justice Department has been investigating the presence of classified records inside 15 boxes that were retrieved from Mar-a-Lago by the National Archives and Records Administration earlier this year. The archives then referred the matter to the Justice Department.

US federal law bars the removal of classified documents to unauthorised locations, though it is possible that Mr Trump could try to argue that, as president, he was the ultimate declassification authority.

There are multiple statutes governing classified information, including a law punishable by up to five years in prison that makes it a crime to remove such records and retain them at an unauthorised location. Another statute makes it a crime to mishandle classified records either intentionally or in a grossly negligent manner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36FHXI_0h9hTNNL00
Then-President Donald Trump listens during a Christmas Eve video teleconference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in December 2019 (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The probe is hardly the only legal headache confronting Mr Trump. A separate investigation related to efforts by Mr Trump and his allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election and the January 6 2021 riot at the US Capitol has also been intensifying in Washington.

And a district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, is investigating whether Mr Trump and his close associates sought to interfere in that state’s election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschain

Donald Trump says he took the fifth amendment in New York investigation

Former US president Donald Trump said he invoked the fifth amendment and would not answer questions under oath in the long-running New York civil investigation into his business dealings. Mr Trump arrived at New York attorney general Letitia James’ offices in a motorcade shortly before 9am on Wednesday, saying more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschain

Justice Department seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said. Mr Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department...
POTUS
newschain

No link between sudden death of teenager and MR vaccine, coroner finds

No link has been established between the sudden death of a Co Down teenager in 1994 and him receiving an MR vaccine 10 days earlier, a coroner has found. Instead, coroner Suzanne Anderson recorded the death of 15-year-old Christopher Coulter at his home in Hillsborough as a case of sudden, unexplained death in adolescence.
HEALTH
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Mar A Lago#Us Justice Department#Classified Information#The Associated Press#The White House
DOPE Quick Reads

UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War

M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
newschain

Iranian operative charged in plot to murder Trump security adviser John Bolton

An Iranian operative has been charged in connection with an alleged plot to murder former US national security adviser John Bolton. The plan was in presumed retaliation for a US airstrike that killed Iran’s most powerful general, and offered 300,000 dollars (£245,000) to “eliminate” the Trump administration official, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
newschain

FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Trump’s home

The FBI recovered documents that were labelled “top secret” from former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released on Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorised the unprecedented search this week. A property receipt unsealed by the court shows...
POTUS
newschain

Tributes to couple in their 70s found dead at property

Tributes have been paid to a couple in their 70s after they were found dead at a property in Braintree, Essex. Officers and emergency services were called to Fisher Way at 3.40pm on Tuesday after reports of concerns for the two individuals’ welfare, Essex Police said. They found two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Man charged over incident that left two dead and girl seriously injured

A man has been charged following an incident in Kent that left two people dead and a child seriously injured, Kent Police said. A black Alfa Romeo was involved in a collision with five pedestrians, all members of the same family, outside the multi-storey car park in Leopold Street, Ramsgate, Kent, at around 9.35 on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy