New Orleans mom arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing 4-year-old daughter, injuring 2-year-old son

NEW ORLEANS (TCD) -- A 31-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed two of her children — including one fatally — following a concerning social media message.

According to WGNO-TV, on Aug. 7 at 11:15 a.m., New Orleans Police Department officers went to a residence near Law and Clouet streets for reports of a stabbing and found two toddlers suffering from injuries. They were reportedly transported to the hospital in a private car rather than an ambulance.

WVUE-TV reports the children’s father is seen on surveillance footage running towards the home and running back to his car with the two kids, ages 4 and 2, a short while later.

The mother, Janee Pedescleaux, allegedly posted a now-deleted video on Instagram that shows her wearing bloody clothing and saying, "I’m dying. My children is dead. I’m dying. I’m done with my life."

WVUE reports the father ran to the home and broke in through a window to check on his kids. The 4-year-old girl died at the hospital, while the 2-year-old boy remains in critical condition.

The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate identified the little girl as Paris Roberts. Pedescleaux and the father, Jermaine Roberts, were reportedly in the midst of a custody battle, and he sued her in April for joint custody. He reportedly argued Pedescleaux was "not stable or providing a healthy environment for the kids."

Pedescleaux has been booked on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

