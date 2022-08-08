ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans mom arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing 4-year-old daughter, injuring 2-year-old son

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZfCDz_0h9hTKjA00

NEW ORLEANS (TCD) -- A 31-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed two of her children — including one fatally — following a concerning social media message.

According to WGNO-TV, on Aug. 7 at 11:15 a.m., New Orleans Police Department officers went to a residence near Law and Clouet streets for reports of a stabbing and found two toddlers suffering from injuries. They were reportedly transported to the hospital in a private car rather than an ambulance.

WVUE-TV reports the children’s father is seen on surveillance footage running towards the home and running back to his car with the two kids, ages 4 and 2, a short while later.

The mother, Janee Pedescleaux, allegedly posted a now-deleted video on Instagram that shows her wearing bloody clothing and saying, "I’m dying. My children is dead. I’m dying. I’m done with my life."

WVUE reports the father ran to the home and broke in through a window to check on his kids. The 4-year-old girl died at the hospital, while the 2-year-old boy remains in critical condition.

The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate identified the little girl as Paris Roberts. Pedescleaux and the father, Jermaine Roberts, were reportedly in the midst of a custody battle, and he sued her in April for joint custody. He reportedly argued Pedescleaux was "not stable or providing a healthy environment for the kids."

Pedescleaux has been booked on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
power98fm.com

Mother Kills Kids After Dad Files For Custody

Mother Kills Kids After Dad Files For Custody. The hottest hashtag on Instagram is #larrymad. Larry Mad averages over 7k views on Instagram. You can follow Nolimit Larry on Instagram @Iamnolimitlarry. Every morning at740am Larry tells us why he is mad. Tap in here to see what Larry is mad about today.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
Lootpress

New Orleans woman accused of stabbing her 2 kids, 1 fatally

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans woman is accused of killing her 4–year–old daughter and also stabbing her 2–year–old son. Janee Pedescleaux was arrested Sunday on charges of second–degree murder, attempted murder, and second–degree cruelty to a juvenile, New Orleans police said. Conviction on a second–degree murder charge would bring a life sentence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

15-year-old suspected gunman shoots man multiple times

On August 9, 2022 at approximately 2:15 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a report of a subject being shot near the intersection of Payne and East Street. Upon arrival officers located a 23 year old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was then treated and transported to a local medical facility where he is expected to recover from his injuries.
HOUMA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wgno Tv#Wvue Tv
WWL-TV

Woman fatally shot on Earhart Boulevard in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a woman is dead after a shooting in Central City area of New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 12:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of Earhart Boulevard. Police say that a woman had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
fox8live.com

Orleans coroner identifies multiple recent violent crime victims

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office on Tuesday (Aug. 9) identified several recent victims of violent crime. On July 29, officials say Dwayne Lloyd, 23, was found shot dead inside of a vehicle in the 10500 block of Curran Road around 1:49 p.m. Police released surveillance video images of a person of interest wanted for questioning.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
truecrimedaily

3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

2 people injured in Gonzales shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
GONZALES, LA
WDSU

Shooting in the Gentilly Terrace Neighborhood on Monday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood that injured one man on Monday night. According to initial reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the body at the intersection of Clematis and Jonquil Streets around 8:13 p.m. The victim was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

38K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy