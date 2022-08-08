Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VADOC continues canceling visitation for CovidWatchful EyeVirginia State
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-citiesJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Related
heraldcourier.com
Childress, Sills lead Battle over Eastside in VHSL Benefit Game
BRISTOL, Va. – Sophomore Elijah Childress of John Battle High School has already established himself as one of the best baseball players in the Mountain 7 District and one could borrow a phrase from that sport in describing his first foray into varsity football competition: He knocked it out of the ballpark.
heraldcourier.com
Jamboree preps Tennessee squads for season openers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The West Ridge, Tennessee High and Sullivan East volleyball teams all have considerable cause for optimism this season. West Ridge was on the tip of many opposing coaches’ tongues in the Big Five Conference, Tennessee High might’ve been the consensus pick to win the Three Rivers Conference and Sullivan East returns seniors Jenna Hare and Hannah Hodge from a team that was still alive on the third day of the state tournament last year.
heraldcourier.com
Richlands' Tyler Cole is a tough customer
RICHLANDS, Va. – Tyler Cole is from the Jewell Ridge area of Tazewell County. Richlands head coach Jeff Tarter likes those kids. “I have got a strong liking for those Jewell Ridge boys because they are daggone tough,” Tarter said. “I can go all the way back to the Cody Thomas era. He is one of those guys, he has got his eyes on the next level and that is a good thing because that drives you, it really does make you go.”
heraldcourier.com
Phipps-to-Fritts results in three scores for Tennessee High in scrimmage with East
BRISTOL, Tenn. – For a dude who has never previously played football on the varsity level, Tennessee High senior wide receiver Maddox Fritts certainly appears to have a handle on what it takes to be a playmaker. The promising rookie caught three touchdown passes for the Vikings in Thursday’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
Marion, Abingdon win golf tournaments
Marion 166, Gate City 181, Wise County Central 190, John Battle 196, Lebanon 205, Graham 206, Virginia High 207, Richlands 216. Marion – Tyler Sayers 38, Reid Osborne 39, Grayson Sheets 40, Parker Wolfe 49. Gate City – Carter Wolfe 38, Eli McMurray 43, Colin Keller 50, Cam Henderson...
heraldcourier.com
Climb to success: George Wythe’s Fowler eyes big goals in final season with Maroons
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Football is more than just a game to Leyton Fowler. The George Wythe senior linebacker and running back has it figured out. “I just like the intensity,” Fowler said. “If you get knocked down you have to get back up. That is just part of life honestly. It gets you ready for life because if you get knocked down you have got to get back up and keep going no matter what the outcome is.”
heraldcourier.com
Patrick Henry's McFail back on track after injury
EMORY, Va. – The 2021 football season ended in misery for Patrick Henry running back J-Kwon McFail. “I broke my collarbone in week seven and wasn’t able to play after that,” McFail said. “It was very frustrating.”. Naturally, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior was eager for some...
heraldcourier.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee volleyball teams in jamboree tonight
The 2022 Big 5 Conference and Three Rivers Conference Jamboree will be held today at Science Hill High School in Johnson City. Eleven area teams will participate in scrimmage play, including Tennessee High, Sullivan East and West Ridge. A media gathering with each team will also be held. The schedule...
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
Sinking Springs Presbyterian celebrates 250 years of history
ABINGDON, Va. --- The congregation at Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church likes to tell stories. And, with the history that surrounds the 250-year-old Abingdon church, there are plenty to tell. For more than two centuries, the Abingdon church has been a center of worship for as many as 10 generations of...
heraldcourier.com
SHORT TAKES | 49 Winchester head to the Grand Ole Opry stage on Aug. 30
North Carolina’s Fireside Collective create music that heals divides. Hear tunes from their new album, “Across the Divide,” when Fireside Collective headline Farm and Fun Time. Catch them tonight, Thursday, Aug. 11, in the theater inside the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia. Billed as...
heraldcourier.com
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
Sheriff's office responds to bomb threat on county school bus
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a bus driver in the Bloomingdale community of Sullivan County, Tennessee Thursday around 3:30 p.m., in reference to a threat that a student on the bus from Sullivan Heights Middle School had a bomb. The bus driver immediately pulled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
heraldcourier.com
Economic development successes; need for more housing highlight State of the Cities gathering
BRISTOL, Va. – Mayors of both Bristols touted recent economic development gains, addressed a regional housing shortage and highlighted other achievements Wednesday during the 10th annual State of the Cities event. About 200 people filled the Bristol Train Station for a midday event hosted by the Bristol Chamber of...
heraldcourier.com
Food truck park values community over competition
BRISTOL, Va. – Bristol’s Food Truck Park had a grand opening so big Friday that some trucks sold out in two hours. Local businesswoman Lauren Griffin got the idea to form the food truck park when she needed a home for a second Blended Pedaler food truck. Instead of creating a space just for her own business, Griffin decided to invite other food trucks and established the city’s first food truck park just off Lee Highway at Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia.
heraldcourier.com
Sullivan unanimously passes 2022-’23 budget
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to pass the $240 million 2022-2023 Sullivan County budget. The county’s tax rate is set to remain unchanged. Before voting on the budget, Larry Bailey, the Sullivan County finance department director, introduced two corrective amendments to be made. The...
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
Car show brings enduring auto lovers to State Street
BRISTOL, Va. – The streets of downtown Bristol were crowded with people of all ages and fancy cars, young and old, Friday evening as Roscoe Bowman humbly walked on the sidewalk with frequent hellos from passersby. Bowman is a familiar face to many in the Bristol car community. He’s...
heraldcourier.com
Hurley long-term flood recovery group expands to include Dismal Creek area
The Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG) that was initially formed to help Hurley, Virginia, residents repair and rebuild following the floods of August 2021 will expand to help residents along the Dismal River in Buchanan County address similar needs created by the floods of this past July. "We discussed it...
heraldcourier.com
Heavy rains cause issues with abandoned mines in Pound
Recent heavy rainfalls in the Pound, Virginia area have led to the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) declaring two Abandoned Mine Land emergencies due to issues with subsidence and drainage from historic coal mining operations. On Sunnydale Farm Road in Pound, an underground mine subsided creating a 15-feet deep...
Comments / 0