Millie Bobby Brown Details 'Unhealthy' Relationship With TikTok Star
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her relationship with TikTok personality Hunter Ecimovic. Brown, 18, described it as an "unhealthy situation" that she now sees as a "blip" in her life. She began a "year of healing" after walking away from Ecimovic in January 2021. Last summer, Ecimovic claimed he had a sexual relationship with Brown when she was a minor and "groomed" her, claims Brown's team called "irresponsible."
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
Frasier, the classic sitcom that aired for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, and was, of course, a spin-off of Cheers, served as a continuation of the story of psychiatrist Frasier Crane as played by Kelsey Grammer. On the show, Frasier goes back to his Seattle hometown as a radio show host, reconnecting with his father, Martin, who is a retired police officer, and his younger brother, Niles.
‘When Calls The Heart’: When To Expect Tenth Season Premiere On Hallmark
Click here to read the full article. The good news for Hallmark fans is that When Calls the Heart has been renewed for a 10th season. The bad news? They won’t see it anytime soon. Hallmark Media Exec VP President of Programming Lisa Hamilton Daly told reporters at the Television Critics Tour today that the series won’t return until the middle of 2023. The network renewed the drama in June and announced that Lindsay Sturman (Supergirl) will take over as showrunner. When Calls the Heart is a family western drama that’s inspired by Janette Oke’s book of the same name. Daly also had...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale Reportedly Feuding Over Gwen Stefani's Children, But Is It True?
There are reports swirling that indicate Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale are feuding over Gwen Stefani's children with the Bush frontman, and many fans are probably wondering if this is true. According to Suggest, outlets such as the National Enquirer have been running stories that suggest the two men are at odds over fatherhood. However, Suggest is not so sure these rumors have any validity.
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Martin Coordinate in Summer Whites
Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin spent some quality time together in New York City yesterday, stepping out in breezy coordinating ensembles that showed off their individual styles. The Goop founder looked fresh in an airy, semi-sheer white blouse, which she buttoned all the way up and paired with baggy...
Dwayne Johnson's Return to WWE as The Rock Is '100%' Happening
Dwayne Johnson continues to stay busy in Hollywood as he currently has his NBC series Young Rock, and his new movie, Black Adam, will be released in the fall. But will the former WWE Superstar make a big return to the promotion? According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Johnson will return to WWE soon as the plan is to have him take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Melanie Lynskey's Partner Jason Ritter Is ‘The World’s Most Adorable Feminist’
Melanie Lynskey is having a banner year. The actor just received her first Emmy nomination for outstanding leading actress in a drama series, her amazing show Yellowjackets is a total hit, and she has the cutest three-year-old daughter. And now she’s telling us in her latest interview that she also has an adorably feminist husband who does everything in his power to help her achieve success and balance.
Olivia Newton-John ‘Struggled’ With Pain in Final Days, Niece Says
Olivia Newton-John’s death on Monday was “not a shock” to her family, the actress’ niece told an Australian outlet, as her condition deteriorated in her final days. “It wasn’t just the cancer that got her, it was other complications, being in a hospital and with a very susceptible immune system,” Totti Goldsmith said in an appearance on A Current Affair. “She got secondary infections. She really went down in the past five, six days.” Goldsmith, 59, said that her aunt had “struggled with a lot of pain,” and that the cannabinoids that had “really helped her” in the past weren’t working anymore. Recalling one of her final visits with Newton-John, Goldsmith said she’d asked the performer, who looked visibly unwell, if she was afraid of dying. “She said, ‘Plonker’—which was my nickname—she said, ‘I’m not. I’m not afraid. I’ve done more in my life than I could have ever imagined,’” Goldsmith explained. “She honestly never imagined her life would be how it was.”Read it at 9Now
‘The Blacklist’ to Introduce Daughter of First Season Character in Season 10
If the recent exits from NBC’s The Blacklist have made you a bit nostalgic for seasons past, this news about the upcoming 10th season should make you happy (and perhaps hold you over until its midseason premiere). When the NBC drama returns, a new character is coming in: MI6...
Netflix Renews 12-Time Emmy-Winning Series for Season 4
Netflix has officially renewed the 12-time Emmy-winning series Love, Death and Robots for Season 4. The news was revealed Friday by Netflix, who posted about it on Instagram. At this time, there are no specific details available, but we can likely expect casting information and a premiere date to be revealed in the coming months.
Anne Heche's Ex, James Tupper, Pays Tribute to Her Amid Her Death
Hours before Anne Heche's death was confirmed, her longtime ex, James Tupper, and father of their 13-year-old son, Atlas took Instagram posted a photo of Heche, and captioned it "love you forever," followed by a broken heart emoji. The tribute came a day after multiple media outlets reported that the actress was not expected to recover from the injuries she sustained in the fiery car crash last week in LA. "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition," the actress' rep said in a statement. "She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."
First Look of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV Released in His First Film in 3 Years
Johnny Depp has not worked on a film in three years, but now we have the first look at the actor portraying King Louis XV in his forthcoming movie. Deadline reports that Depp is starring alongside French actor/director Maïwenn in Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story that the filmmaker is helming as well. Per the news outlet, the film is an "ambitious drama" that is inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV's last royal mistress at the Court of Versaille, after Madame de Pompadour.
Remembering the Beautiful, Bizarre TV Movie Where Olivia Newton-John Played a Living Mannequin
Click here to read the full article. In 1990, years after Grease, “Physical,” and Xanadu, Olivia Newton-John made her TV movie debut as a department store mannequin brought to life — and no, this probably wasn’t the living-mannequin story you’re thinking of right now. Unpacking the masterpiece that is A Mom for Christmas might take some time, so you might want to sit down. Live mannequins had appeared in TV and film long before 1990. Some were utterly confused and looking for a thimble (Anne Francis in a 1960 episode of The Twilight Zone), some were inhabited by ancient Egyptian spirits...
The Mysterious Life and Death of Actress Inger Stevens
[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited media reports attributed to the sources mentioned and/or gathered through TheHollywoodReporter.com, and LATimes.com, among others.]
