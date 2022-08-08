Why it's taking people with COVID-19 so long to finally get a negative test

Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb in Iowa
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa increased for the second week in a row, while the number of new virus cases continued to decrease. In the past week, 323 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 309 patients the week before. The number of patients in intensive care declined...
Sioux City Journal
Latest state broadband map open to challenge process
DES MOINES — Iowa’s latest broadband map is its most detailed yet, but officials and broadband experts say Iowans should confirm the speeds reported at their homes and businesses to make sure the map is accurate. The Iowa Office of the Chief Information Officer released the latest broadband...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa Gov. Reynolds asks courts to allow ban on abortions at 6 weeks to go into effect
DES MOINES — Abortion would be illegal in Iowa after six weeks of pregnancy — often before the woman knows she is pregnant — if Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request to the Iowa courts is granted. Reynolds filed a motion Thursday asking a state court to lift...
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: Iowa tax holiday should extend to school supplies, most everything else
After more than 20 years of administering Iowa’s sales tax holiday weekend in the same way, state officials do not appear interested in making the arrangement more palatable and sensible for consumers. Nevertheless, it bears repeating: Having tax-free days on the first Friday and Saturday of August is a...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux Gateway Airport set to take in more than $280,000 in funding from the state of Iowa
SIOUX CITY — Sioux Gateway Airport will receive more than $280,000 in state funds for airport improvements, according to a statement from State Senator Jackie Smith, of Sioux City. The funding will come from the State Aviation Fund for aviation safety, planning, and airport development projects throughout Iowa. "The...
Sioux City Journal
New regent's company Seneca approved as vendor for Iowa universities
IOWA CITY — Each of Iowa's public universities has approved as a "conflict of interest vendor" Seneca Companies Inc. — which the state's newest regent heads as president and chief operating officer. Gov. Kim Reynolds in June appointed JC Risewick to fill a vacancy on the Board of...
Sioux City Journal
Memorial walk/run to be held in Thomson
The 28th annual Min's Mississippi Memorial Walk/Run will be held on Sept. 3 in Thomson. The 4-mile event starts at 8 a.m. on the west end of Main Street, past the Thomson causeway campground, on a flat, scenic, country blacktop. Every mile will be clearly indicated with a mile marker and water station.
