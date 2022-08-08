DURHAM – Duke football continued its preparations for the 2022 season on Thursday with its eighth official practice at the Brooks Practice Facility. The Blue Devils were in just shoulder pads on Thursday morning and ran through individual workouts, before shifting to two-minute drills and special teams. At the conclusion of practice, offensive coordinator Kevin Johns and defensive coordinator Robb Smith spoke with the media for the first time in camp.

DURHAM, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO