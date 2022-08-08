Read full article on original website
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen Walters
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
goduke.com
Duke Adds Four Graduate Transfers
DURHAM – The Duke women's lacrosse program and head coach Kerstin Kimel welcome four graduate students to this year's 2022-23 squad. Jordyn Bauer, Gillian Curran, Jane DiGregorio and Amanda Fedor come to Durham for their final year of eligibility. JORDYN BAUER. Defender | Graduate | West Chester, Pa. |...
goduke.com
Duke Picked No. 1 in ACC; Cooper, Jones Preseason All-ACC
DURHAM – For the second time in ACC history, the Duke women's soccer team has been ranked No. 1 in the conference's preseason poll heading into the 2022 campaign, following a vote of the league's head coaches. The Blue Devils received three first-place votes and a total of 156...
goduke.com
Duke, INFLCR Launch Blue Devil Exchange
DURHAM, N.C. – Duke Athletics, in partnership with INFLCR, has launched Blue Devil Exchange to connect student athletes and businesses for name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities. Free to both student-athletes and commercial enterprises, Blue Devil Exchange provides a customized portal for communicating with student-athletes and fulfilling NIL transactions.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Announce Incoming Freshman Class
DURHAM – Duke wrestling head coach Glen Lanham has announced the program's incoming freshman class for the 2022-23 season. Five freshman – Connor Barket, Gaetano Console, Ethan Grimminger, Cameron Morgan and Nick Tattini join graduate transfer Jarred Papcsy as new additions to the roster in the fall. "As...
goduke.com
Duke Coordinators Give Fall Camp Update
DURHAM – Duke football continued its preparations for the 2022 season on Thursday with its eighth official practice at the Brooks Practice Facility. The Blue Devils were in just shoulder pads on Thursday morning and ran through individual workouts, before shifting to two-minute drills and special teams. At the conclusion of practice, offensive coordinator Kevin Johns and defensive coordinator Robb Smith spoke with the media for the first time in camp.
goduke.com
Troy Austin Named Deputy Athletics Director for Development
DURHAM – Duke Vice President and Director of Athletics Nina King has named Troy Austin to Deputy Athletics Director for Development. Austin, a Duke football alum who returned to his alma mater in 2018, replaces the retired Tom Coffman. Coffman retired from Duke in June after 17 years coordinating...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Open Preseason Practice Tuesday
DURHAM – The 2022 Duke volleyball team kicked off the program's 52nd season Tuesday ahead of the anticipated fall season. Entering her 24th season at the helm of the program, head coach Jolene Nagel returns nine letterwinners from this past season's squad in addition to eight newcomers. During her Duke tenure, Nagel has led the Blue Devils to 13 NCAA Tournament appearances and 14 seasons with 20 or more victories.
goduke.com
Duke Dons Full Pads for First Time this Fall
DURHAM – Duke held its first fully-padded practice of the 2022 season Tuesday morning at the Brooks Practice Facility. After their sixth practice of the year, junior linebacker Dorian Mausi and sophomore wide receiver Sahmir Hagans addressed the media. "Everybody offers their own skill set to the group," Hagans...
goduke.com
Delaney Graham Selected to United Soccer Coaches Players to Watch List
DURHAM – The United Soccer Coaches announced the defenders on its NCAA Division I Women's Players to Watch list on Tuesday, with Duke graduate student Delaney Graham one of 35 selected. The list includes United Soccer Coaches All-Americans and first or second team All-Region players from 2021, who are...
