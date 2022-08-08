Read full article on original website
Forever No. 1: Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Magic’
Forever No. 1 is a Billboard series that pays special tribute to the recently deceased artists who achieved the highest honor our charts have to offer — a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single — by taking an extended look back at the chart-topping songs that made them part of this exclusive club. Here, we honor the late Olivia Newton-John, who died this week at age 73, with Joe Lynch, Billboard’s executive digital director, east coast, celebrating the fact that flops can beget bops, as was the case with 1980’s Xanadu and its hit single “Magic,” her fourth No. 1. At...
Olivia Newton-John Once Wore a Cleopatra Wig to Disguise Herself in Public, Her Nephew Recalls
Click here to read the full article. Following Olivia Newton-John‘s death, the icon’s nephew shared one of his favorite memories with her in a new interview on Wednesday (Aug. 10). “Other than being the wonderful caring person who always called and asked about how life was going for you, she was the best fun to be around, humble and funny,” Brett Goldsmith told People. The Australian songwriter then recounted a story about the time he traveled with the Grease star while she was on tour in Paris in 1978. “She had a makeup artist and costume designer come to the hotel to make...
Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Husband John Easterling as ‘The Most Courageous Woman I’ve Ever Known’
Click here to read the full article. John Easterling is grieving the death of his wife, legendary singer/actress Olivia Newton-John. The Grease star and “Physical” singer died Monday, and in the days since, there’s been an outpouring of love from the music community honoring the impact she had on the industry. Now, Easterling is sharing his feelings in a glowing tribute to his wife, shared via Newton-John’s Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 10). “Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural,” Easterling starts the heartfelt...
Olivia Newton-John to Receive State Memorial Service In Australia
Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John’s life and incredible career will be remembered with a state memorial service in Victoria. Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed those plans Thursday (Aug. 11), just days after the superstar singer and actor died at the age of 73. “I’m so pleased that Olivia Newtown John’s family have accepted our offer of a State Memorial Service,” Andrews writes on social media. “We’re working with Olivia’s family on the details, but it will be more of a concert than a funeral – fitting for a Victorian who lived such a rich and generous life.” I'm so pleased...
Madonna Tells Jimmy Fallon Her Dream Collab List Has Just One Name On It
It’s always an adventure when Madonna sits down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show and Wednesday night’s (Aug. 10) whirlwind couch trip was no exception. The pop high-priestess came fully loaded with provocative schtick, from showing off her glittering “birthday grillz” — in advance of her 64th birthday next week — to gifting a nervous Fallon with a tiny, sassy handbag and roping him into a PG-13-rated alphabet guessing game. Ostensibly in the house to promote the upcoming 50-track version of her dance remix collection, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number One (Aug. 19) — which features such guests as Justin...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Kathy Hilton Says Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Were ‘Having the Best Time’ at Their Wedding
Kathy Hilton is dishing the details about attending Britney Spears and Sam Asghari‘s wedding in June. During the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s Watch What Happens Live appearance on Wednesday (Aug. 10), she was asked about the pop star and fitness trainer’s nuptials, and shared how intimate of an event it was. “Donatella, Madonna … it was a very small group. Drew Barrymore … we were all just in a small group. Forty-nine people. It was beautiful,” Hilton shared. “And he is very cute. Sam … oh my goodness. I met him once before, but this guy’s hot and they were...
Taylor Swift’s Five-Year Legal Battle Over ‘Shake It Off,’ Explained
What's Taylor accused of doing? Why's it taking so long? What happens if she loses? Here's everything to know about the star's never-ending legal fight. This week’s claim from Taylor Swift that “Shake It Off” was “written entirely by me” is just the latest twist in a copyright lawsuit that’s been underway for five years now, pitting the superstar against two little-known songwriters in a fight over the lyrics to one of her biggest hits.
Justin Timberlake Just Wants to ‘Dance Dance Dance’ After Players Choir ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling!’ Cover on ‘AGT’
Click here to read the full article. The Players Choir made it look easy on Tuesday night (Aug. 9) during the live qualifying round on America’s Got Talent. The brawny belters followed up their earlier beloved audition cover of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me” with a contemporary classic that got the attention of the original’s singer: Justin Timberlake. JT posted a pair of hands up emojis along with a short clip of the high-energy performance of his Trolls smash “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” giving the group of former NFL players props for their take on the song that is among the...
Here’s What Taylor Swift Thinks of The 1975’s New Album
Click here to read the full article. The 1975‘s upcoming album Being Funny in a Foreign Language is not scheduled for release until later this year, but a certain pop star and friend of the band has already gotten a sneak preview. Frontman Matty Healy sat down with Pitchfork in an interview published Tuesday to discuss the band’s forthcoming record and revealed that Taylor Swift had a chance to check out the LP early. Swift is one of a few celebrities who got an early listen to Being Funny, according to Healy, and he said the pop superstar’s reaction was that...
Chrissy Teigen Crashes John Legend’s Interview & Shows Off Baby Bump: Watch
Click here to read the full article. Chrissy Teigen just “bumped” into John Legend‘s recent interview. While the 43-year-old EGOT winner was answering questions about his upcoming album Legend over Zoom on Tuesday (Aug. 9), his supermodel wife — who’s pregnant with the couple’s third child — made a surprise appearance and showed off her growing tummy. Legend began his Zoom interview with Hit Network by revealing he performed his 2013 No. 1 smash “All Of Me” — which he famously wrote for Teigen — at their wedding. He then confirmed that Legend, which is scheduled for a Sept. 9 and contains...
Halle Bailey Talks Intense ‘Little Mermaid’ Movie Audition and ‘Lizzie McGuire’-Like Costume Fitting
Click here to read the full article. Halle Bailey landed the role of a lifetime four years ago when she was cast as the lead in the live-action reboot of one of her favorite childhood Disney films, The Little Mermaid. Now, 22, the singer best known as one-half of sibling due Chloe x Halle, can finally start talking about the grueling, inspiring process of slipping into Ariel’s fish tale, a role that was much, much bigger than she could have ever imagined. In an interview with Variety that pulls back the cover on some details about the closely held film slated...
Just How Popular Was 3LW’s ‘Playas Gon’ Play,’ the Song at the Center of Taylor Swift ‘Shake It Off’ Lawsuit?
Click here to read the full article. If a playa plays but there’s no one around to see it, did he ever really play? 3LW‘s legacy has been a hot topic of discussion ever since Taylor Swift was hit with a lawsuit by the girl group’s songwriters back in September 2017 over alleged lyrical similarities between her 2014 hit “Shake It Off” and their 2001 single “Playas Gon’ Play.” On the latter track, Adrienne Bailon and Kiely Williams harmonize, “Playas, they gon’ play/ And haters, they gonna hate/ Ballers, they gon’ ball/ Shot callers, they gonna call,” over turn-of-the-century R&B production and bandmate...
Drake Milligan’s Original Song ‘Kiss Goodbye All Night’ Gets the Crowd on Its Feet During ‘AGT’: Watch
Click here to read the full article. America’s Got Talent contestant Drake Milligan whipped out another original track to impress the judges during the season 17 semifinals on Tuesday night (Aug. 9). The country singer, alongside a five-piece band, performed his 2021 track “Kiss Goodbye All Night” from his self-titled EP. “Let’s kiss goodbye all night/ And kiss a little more in the mornin’/ Lean in and close your eyes/ Don’t let our red, hot hearts stop burnin’/ Just give me one more like the one before it/ Don’t wanna call it quits, baby, let’s just/ Kiss goodbye all night,” Milligan charismatically...
Britney Spears Says Not Seeing Her Kids ‘Breaks My Heart,’ Slams Ex Kevin Federline
Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears is continuing her war of words against ex-husband Kevin Federline, taking to Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 10) to shed light on her relationship with the former couple’s teenage sons. “It’s hard for me to let go of things I truly love … like my kids,” the pop star wrote in her note shared to the social media app. “The situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online !!! A British network claimed that their stepmom’s goal is to keep the children away from all of the controversy...
Nick Jonas Hopes Fans ‘Fall in Love’ With His New Trivia Card Game: Here’s Where You Can Buy It Online
Click here to read the full article. Nick Jonas wants to help fans “fall in love” with Linkee, the same way that he did. The singer-songwriter collaborated with Big Potato Games to release his very own version of the popular U.K. trivia game in which players attempt to find the link between different words. Jonas first played Linkee during a game night at the home of a rock legend. “I was on a trip with my wife [Priyanka Chopra] and went to a friend’s house,” Jonas shared in a phone interview with Billboard last week. “That friend happened to be Mick...
She & Him Deliver Breezy ‘Back to School’ Song for New ‘Peanuts’ Special ‘Lucy’s School’: Exclusive
Click here to read the full article. Say goodbye to summer and hello to back-to-school season with Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Snoopy and the rest of the squad in the upcoming Apple TV+ Peanuts special Lucy’s School. For Lucy’s School, She & Him — the musical duo of singer/actress Zooey Deschanel and singer/songwriter M. Ward — created a lighthearted new track for the special to help relieve those end-of-summer jitters. “Back to school, back to books, learn in style/ Back to finding my seat on the bus/ Back to science, back to math I may not know yet/ But I’m learning every day...
Metallica, Usher, Mariah Carey and More Set for 2022 Global Citizen Festival
Click here to read the full article. Metallica will bring a dose of heavy music to the Global Citizen Festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 24 with twin shows in New York City and Accra, Ghana. Fresh from storming into the Billboard Hot 100 with “Master of Puppets,” thanks to Eddie Munson and Stranger Things, the metal giants lead the U.S. leg alongside Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and Rosalía. Bollywood star and Global Citizen ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas will Host Global Citizen Festival: NYC, to be staged in Central Park.For its 10th anniversary edition, Global Citizen expands its...
Megan Thee Stallion Previews ‘Traumazine’ With Eerie Funeral Video, Tells Hotties ‘I Wrote This Album for Myself’
Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion is in a somber mood in the new teaser video for her anticipated album which fans have speculated will be titled Traumazine. In the 19-second clip set to an ominous piano track, we see a group of faceless figures at a funeral, with a black-veil-wearing woman — who appears to be Meg — walking slowly to a casket, on which she lays a single black rose. She is followed by a woman wearing a white floor-length dress and enormous white hat gingerly making her way through the rain before she tilts...
