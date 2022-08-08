Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury
Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
FOX Sports
Tom Brady looked 'miserable' in Bucs practice per Ben Volin | THE HERD
NFL writer Ben Volin joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest news coming out of Tampa Bay. Volin has been on the sidelines of the Buccaneers' training camp, and he tells Colin Tom Brady looks miserable, and he's not surprised the quarterback will be stepping away from practice. Plus the two discuss Brady's dalliance with the Miami Dolphins, and what kept him from sticking with retirement and his chance at scoring ownership over an NFL team.
FOX Sports
Patriots show signs that Belichick's draft slump is ending
The New England Patriots’ 23-21 preseason loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night ended up being a case study of Bill Belichick’s drafting success — and failures — over the last five years. On the same night that receiver Tyquan Thornton, New England’s 2022...
FOX Sports
Who will be the best freshman in college football this season?
The college football season is nearly upon us — and with that several highly touted freshman are ready to have an early impact. Which youngster will most turn the tide for their program in their first collegiate action?. Let's dive into the candidates. Travis Hunter, DB, Jackson State. Hunter...
FOX Sports
Why Bills' Josh Allen is under most pressure of any NFL player
Zach Wilson plays in the country's biggest market, yet FOX Sports NFL writer David Helman believes that Josh Allen is under much greater pressure than him this season. The Buffalo Bills' quarterback has proven far more in the NFL than the New York Jets' second-year QB, and that is a big reason why Helman believes Allen is under more pressure between the two AFC East quarterbacks. Allen has emerged as one of the league's best players over the past couple of seasons, helping the Bills become a Super Bowl contender.
FOX Sports
Has Patrick Mahomes mastered the behind-the-back pass? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Practice footage reveals Patrick Mahomes throwing a behind-the-back pass in the Kansas City Chiefs training camp. The quarterback also impresses with an extremely accurate left-handed throw, hitting the crossbar Nick Wright and Greg Jennings decide how impressive an accomplishment these trick passes are, and what it means for the Chiefs' offense.
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Mahomes to buck NFL trend, play preseason opener
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes will start the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason opener in Chicago on Saturday, bucking a trend across the NFL of coaches sitting their starting quarterbacks for the first of their three exhibition games. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday he would stick to...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Lines on Jimmy Garoppolo's next team, from Seahawks to Browns
A new NFL season is on the horizon and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's future is still in limbo. So where should bettors bank on Jimmy G playing in 2022?. Before we get into that, let's first look at how the waters got so muddy in the Bay regarding San Francisco's signal-caller situation.
FOX Sports
Should Browns trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo?
As Jimmy Garoppolo waits to find out which team he'll be playing for this year, a new suitor might be entering the chat. The Cleveland Browns are reportedly considering acquiring the San Francisco 49ers' former starting quarterback if Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension increases significantly upon appeal. The Browns are awaiting the ruling of Peter C. Harvey, who confirmed that the league is seeking a minimum year-long ban for Watson.
FOX Sports
How new Charger Khalil Mack helped Joey Bosa get his groove back
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Joey Bosa is on the move, going through his meticulous warm-up routine at the start of practice for the Los Angeles Chargers. He effortlessly bends over to touch his toes, then takes off on high-knee sprints across the field. Meanwhile, Bosa's teammates are lined up, going through a traditional stretch period with the team's training staff.
FOX Sports
How USC could change the college football landscape | THE HERD
USC had a big splash in the transfer portal, highlighting Jordan Addison and Caleb Williams as their top transfers. However, college football remains uneven on a geographical scale with many programs in the south and midwest. Colin Cowherd analyzes how USC could change the college football landscape, then shares his ideal powerhouse map.
FOX Sports
Why Dan Campbell's Lions are a sleeper team this season | THE HERD
Episode 1 of HBO's Hard Knocks premiered this week, featuring the Detroit Lions and highlighted Dan Campbell and Jamal Williams' emotional leadership qualities. The Lions are coming off a hopeful season despite finishing 3-13-1, with many close games, but will they be more successful down the wire? Colin Cowherd predicts how the Lions will finish, including why it is time to not sleep on them.
FOX Sports
Belichick on Pats play-callers: 'Don't worry about that' | FIRST THINGS FIRST
The New England Patriots still have not named offensive coordinators for the 2022 NFL season, and Bill Belichick addressed this at a press conference after their preseason opener against the New York Giants: "Don't worry about that, we'll figure it out." Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to discuss whether or not this decision to forego assigning a play-caller between Matt Patricia or Joe Judge will help or harm the Patriots.
FOX Sports
Are Steelers destined to miss playoffs with Trubisky starting?
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will start the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. The development doesn't come as a great surprise to the public, especially considering the fact that Tomlin released a depth chart last week with Trubisky's name atop the list of QBs. The veteran's apparent stranglehold on the starting job makes things look extremely bleak for the yellow and black, according to Colin Cowherd.
FOX Sports
Patriots' struggles place new level of scrutiny on Belichick
Delighted Bill Belichick and Disgusted Bill Belichick look basically the same, as the New England Patriots head coach’s expressionless demeanor is as much a part of his mystique as all those wins and rings and intangible things. On rare and special occasions — like winning a Super Bowl —...
FOX Sports
Goodell, NFL want longer Deshaun Watson suspension; QB to start Friday
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters Tuesday that the league is seeking a stiffer penalty for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, amounting to a year suspension. "We've seen the evidence," Goodell said in regard to why the NFL is seeking a harsher punishment. "[Judge Sue L. Robinson] was very clear...
FOX Sports
Could Detroit Lions make playoffs in 2022?
Can the Detroit Lions, the focus of HBO's "Hard Knocks," contend for the NFC playoffs in 2022?. Detroit is coming off a 3-13-1 season, good for last in the NFC North. Six of its 13 losses were one-score games. Head coach Dan Campbell is entering his second season as head coach.
FOX Sports
Rams or Chargers: Who wins the battle of Los Angeles this season?
The city of Los Angeles houses two football teams, but one is clearly the superior of the two. That's because one squad is the reigning NFL champion, and until 2023, that title is going to remain on one side of the city's spectrum. And though the Rams and Chargers share the same home stadium, playing turf is perhaps the only commonality the two teams hope to share going forward.
FOX Sports
Malik Willis shines in Titans debut, puts heat on Ryan Tannehill
All eyes were on rookie quarterback Malik Willis during the Tennessee Titans' preseason opener Thursday. Willis, a third-round selection by the Titans in this year's draft, turned heads in a big way despite the 23-10 loss. He went 6-for-11 (54.5%) for 107 yards and rushed five times for another 38 yards and one touchdown.
FOX Sports
Lakers offense reportedly running through AD post LeBron meeting | THE HERD
LeBron James and agent Rich Paul reportedly met with the Los Angeles Lakers' front office and new head coach Darvin Ham. They reportedly agreed to four goals: consistent cohesion, atmosphere of selflessness, new roles for players and the offense running through Anthony Davis. This brings up questions about Russell Westbrook's fit in the new game plan. Colin Cowherd analyzes what this means for Russ and the Lakers.
