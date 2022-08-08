Read full article on original website
Montana’s new election system on track to go live in January
Tests for Montana’s new elections system, ElectMT, went smoothly during the primary election in June, and it will be ready to go live in January, according to Elections and Voter Services Manager Stuart Fuller. Fuller offered that assessment at a meeting Thursday in Helena, and the Commissioner of Political Practices said it’s good news for […] The post Montana’s new election system on track to go live in January appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Dem Tranel Hit for Defending Child Rapist, Enviro Record
Monica Tranel is the Democrat candidate for Congress in Montana's Western Congressional District. She's taking heat for her radical environmental record, and for defending a convicted child rapist. Chris Shipp is a former Montana GOP Executive Director who was the Montana state campaign chair for President Trump's 2016 campaign. He...
Last Place? Montana Ranks At The Bottom When It Comes To This.
As Montana continues to become more popular and populated, we're going to start to see some real problems. Of course, growing pains aren't only Montana-specific. Whenever an area grows and expands, we always see complications along the way. However, we're dealing with a pretty big complication when it comes to this.
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work...
Flathead Beacon
Montana Seeks More Religious Exemptions to Vaccination Requirements
State health officials want to create a religious exemption from routine vaccinations for kids and staff members in child care facilities and children in certain foster homes. Under the two proposed administrative rule changes, parents, guardians, and child care staff could submit a notarized affidavit that says being vaccinated against diseases such as polio, measles, and whooping cough goes against their religious beliefs or practices. The child care measure also would delete an existing requirement that unvaccinated kids stay away from a facility if someone there has contracted a disease against which they are not completely immunized.
Montana SOS joins pushback against presidential voter access order
Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen and 14 other secretaries of state banded together last week to demand that President Joe Biden immediately rescind a March 2021 executive order aimed at expanding voting access in America. In their letter, the secretaries argued that Biden’s order was issued “without Constitutional authority” and “ignores codified procedures and programs in our state constitutions and laws.”
North Dakota, Montana awarded $18.5 million for rural broadband
Shane Hart, CEO of the Reservation Telephone Cooperative, or RTC Networks, said providing for rural communities is expensive and without the grant, it wouldn't be possible to do something like this.
Heartbreaking, Tragic End to a Family Fishing Vacation in Montana
Very few details have been shared so far about how it might have happened. Perhaps that is because no one was close enough to see what transpired. Or it occurred so quickly that there was no time to react. And it could be a secret that a powerful Montana river may keep.
As Many Montanans Are Struggling To Get By, Now This. Seriously?
Let's be honest, the last couple of years have been really tough for a whole lot of Montanans. First, there was the pandemic, then there were all of the post-pandemic issues like businesses having a really hard time finding folks to work. Of course, that's not all. Housing costs have...
Fairfield Sun Times
Tracking eastern Montana’s silent firestarters
Underground coal seams can burn unnoticed for years. They can also spark raging wildfires. Funding to extinguish them is limited, but a mapping effort is underway to plot the smoldering coordinates. Rosebud CountyLast summer, wildfires burned half of John Bailey’s 25,000-acre ranch. With much of his pasture up in smoke,...
Hate In Montana? These Past Crimes Are Brutal Beyond Words.
We have heard it more than once: "Bring back the old Bozeman." And I totally get it! People want the housing market to go back to affordable, they don't want the "crazy Californians" taking over the town, and they want the sweet town they used to have. Unfortunately, those hopes and dreams may be a thing of the past, but we've also seen huge improvement throughout the years.
cowboystatedaily.com
Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
Montana families to endure school meal costs again as new year begins
Many families are about to incur a big expense again, after Congress has eliminated the universal free school lunch program that has fed every public school child for the past two years.
Flathead Beacon
Fire Danger Very High, Extreme in Northwest Montana
Interagency fire managers from northwest Montana declared most of the region to be in Very High fire danger following their latest meeting. Sanders County is now in Extreme fire danger and will enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions beginning Aug. 15. Lake County and the Flathead Indian Reservation remain in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.
Modern Mining in Montana
Modern Mining in Montana Montana history is mining. All three of Montana Territory’s capitals got their start as gold rush towns. ...
Farmer’s Almanac: How bad will winter be in Oklahoma?
After a long, blistering-hot summer and 2021's winter fuel crisis, many are wondering what Winter 2022-23 will bring.
worldatlas.com
The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana
Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
Montana is losing it’s trailer parks at the worst possible time
Montana simply cannot have it both ways. Our housing issues are now at crisis level with soaring prices and very little rental inventory. Have you known anyone who has tried to rent a trailer? It's next to impossible with very lengthy waiting lists. Not to mention, living in a trailer...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheney Campaign ‘Cautioned’ By Secretary of State After Mailing Out Ballot Request Forms
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Secretary of State last week cautioned the Cheney campaign against using “official election” language on campaign literature after her campaign funded a mass mailing of absentee ballot request forms throughout Wyoming. “We did have contact with (the...
Maren Morris Speaks Up About Performing in Montana
While this isn't her first performing visit to Montana, Maren Morris is excited about bringing her "Humble Quest" tour to Missoula. Her show at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater kicks off at 7pm on August 20th, 2022. The multiple CMA, CMT, and ACM award winner spoke with Townsquare Media Missoula...
