Montana State

Daily Montanan

Montana’s new election system on track to go live in January

Tests for Montana’s new elections system, ElectMT, went smoothly during the primary election in June, and it will be ready to go live in January, according to Elections and Voter Services Manager Stuart Fuller. Fuller offered that assessment at a meeting Thursday in Helena, and the Commissioner of Political Practices said it’s good news for […] The post Montana’s new election system on track to go live in January appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Montana Dem Tranel Hit for Defending Child Rapist, Enviro Record

Monica Tranel is the Democrat candidate for Congress in Montana's Western Congressional District. She's taking heat for her radical environmental record, and for defending a convicted child rapist. Chris Shipp is a former Montana GOP Executive Director who was the Montana state campaign chair for President Trump's 2016 campaign. He...
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Last Place? Montana Ranks At The Bottom When It Comes To This.

As Montana continues to become more popular and populated, we're going to start to see some real problems. Of course, growing pains aren't only Montana-specific. Whenever an area grows and expands, we always see complications along the way. However, we're dealing with a pretty big complication when it comes to this.
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Montana Government
Flathead Beacon

Montana Seeks More Religious Exemptions to Vaccination Requirements

State health officials want to create a religious exemption from routine vaccinations for kids and staff members in child care facilities and children in certain foster homes. Under the two proposed administrative rule changes, parents, guardians, and child care staff could submit a notarized affidavit that says being vaccinated against diseases such as polio, measles, and whooping cough goes against their religious beliefs or practices. The child care measure also would delete an existing requirement that unvaccinated kids stay away from a facility if someone there has contracted a disease against which they are not completely immunized.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Montana SOS joins pushback against presidential voter access order

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen and 14 other secretaries of state banded together last week to demand that President Joe Biden immediately rescind a March 2021 executive order aimed at expanding voting access in America. In their letter, the secretaries argued that Biden’s order was issued “without Constitutional authority” and “ignores codified procedures and programs in our state constitutions and laws.”
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Tracking eastern Montana’s silent firestarters

Underground coal seams can burn unnoticed for years. They can also spark raging wildfires. Funding to extinguish them is limited, but a mapping effort is underway to plot the smoldering coordinates. Rosebud CountyLast summer, wildfires burned half of John Bailey’s 25,000-acre ranch. With much of his pasture up in smoke,...
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Hate In Montana? These Past Crimes Are Brutal Beyond Words.

We have heard it more than once: "Bring back the old Bozeman." And I totally get it! People want the housing market to go back to affordable, they don't want the "crazy Californians" taking over the town, and they want the sweet town they used to have. Unfortunately, those hopes and dreams may be a thing of the past, but we've also seen huge improvement throughout the years.
cowboystatedaily.com

Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Fire Danger Very High, Extreme in Northwest Montana

Interagency fire managers from northwest Montana declared most of the region to be in Very High fire danger following their latest meeting. Sanders County is now in Extreme fire danger and will enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions beginning Aug. 15. Lake County and the Flathead Indian Reservation remain in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
worldatlas.com

The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana

Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Maren Morris Speaks Up About Performing in Montana

While this isn't her first performing visit to Montana, Maren Morris is excited about bringing her "Humble Quest" tour to Missoula. Her show at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater kicks off at 7pm on August 20th, 2022. The multiple CMA, CMT, and ACM award winner spoke with Townsquare Media Missoula...
MISSOULA, MT

