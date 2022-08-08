Jason Albers, who country music fans will know from his work with The Flatland Cavalry, just tied the knot! The drummer and and fiancée Elizabeth Pace married at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee, back on July 23, per PEOPLE. The couple said "I do" after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 HOUR AGO