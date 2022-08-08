ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Popculture

Country Music Favorite and Former TV News Anchor Wed in Tennessee

Jason Albers, who country music fans will know from his work with The Flatland Cavalry, just tied the knot! The drummer and and fiancée Elizabeth Pace married at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee, back on July 23, per PEOPLE. The couple said "I do" after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
UPI News

Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh join 'Electric State' ensemble

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh and Jason Alexander have signed on to star in the Netflix sci-fi film, The Electric State. They will co-star with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in writer-producer duo Joe Russo and Anthony Russo's screen adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel, the streaming service announced.
MOVIES

