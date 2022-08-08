ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

TVLine Items: Wilds Vet's New Series, Nicki Minaj Gets VMAs Honor and More

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yUcca_0h9hSacT00

Click here to read the full article.

The Wilds vet Sarah Pidgeon has set her sights on a new role following the Prime Video drama’s cancellation last month.

The actress will play the younger version of Kathryn Hahn’s character in the Hulu series Tiny Beautiful Things , from creator/writer Liz Tigelaar ( Little Fires Everywhere ), our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on Cheryl Strayed’s bestselling book, the half-hour drama centers around Claire (Hahn), a woman who reluctantly becomes “Dear Sugar,” an anonymous, revered advice columnist whose own life is falling apart. “Told in multiple timelines with astonishing intimacy, nerve and candor, she excavates the beauty, struggle and humor in her own life to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that it’s our stories that will ultimately save us,” reads the official logline. Young Claire is described as rebellious, sharp-tongued and acting out irresponsibly after her mother’s death.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Nicki Minaj will receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and perform for the first time since 2018 at the 2022 VMAs, airing Sunday, Aug. 28.

* HBO has given a pilot order to The Franchise , a comedy about the making of a superhero movie, co-written by Veep creator Armando Iannucci and directed by Sam Mendes ( American Beauty ), our sister site Variety reports.

* Paramount+’s U.K. drama series Sexy Beast has cast James McArdle ( Mare of Easttown ) and Emun Elliott (BBC’s Guilt ) as Gal Dove and Don Logan, respectively, who are best friends and small-town thieves, living the good life in ’90s East London. Rounding out the ensemble are Sarah Greene ( Normal People, Penny Dreadful ) as adult film star Deedee; Stephen Moyer ( True Blood ) as rising gangster Teddy Bass; and Tamsin Greig ( Episodes ) as Don’s older sister Cecilia.

* Netflix has set a Friday, Oct. 21 release date for From Scratch , which is based on the Tembi Locke memoir of the same name and follows Amahle “Amy” Wheeler (played by Zoe Saldaña) an American student studying abroad in Italy, as she meets and falls in love with Lino, a Sicilian chef (Eugenio Mastrandrea).

* Masterpiece on PBS has picked up the crime drama Annika , starring Nicola Walker ( The Split, Unforgotten ), for Season 2, ahead of its series premiere in the U.S. on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Clu Gulager, Star of The Tall Man and The Virginian, Dead at 93

Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, a veteran actor known for his starring roles in ’60s Westerns such as The Tall Man and The Virginian, has died of natural causes. He was 93. The news was confirmed by the actor’s son on Facebook, in addition to a statement released by his daughter-in-law Diane Goldner. She said the actor was “surrounded by his loving family” at the time of his death. “Clu was as caring as he was loyal and devoted to his craft, a proud member of the Cherokee nation, a rule-breaker, sharp and astute and on the side—always—of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVLine

Might Good Witch Return? Hallmark Offers Updates on MIA Franchises

Click here to read the full article. Hallmark Media president/CEO Wonya Lucas and programming EVP Lisa Hamilton Daly know how much their viewers love and miss certain franchises. Yet when it comes to Good Witch (which ended over a year ago) and Signed, Sealed, Delivered, the execs are not ready to confirm any return timetables. Good Witch ended its run in July 2021, with a Season 7/series finale in which Cassie (played by Catherine Bell) saved the cousins’ imperiled magic, Stephanie and Adam decide to tie the knot (but Donovan and Abigail broke up) and Cassie’s brother Vincent returned to Middleton. Most...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy Star Shares First Look at Season 19's Surgical Rookies

The Grey’s Anatomy newbies are all decked out in scrubs and ready to get to work in a photo shared by star James Pickens Jr. on Instagram. Pictured alongside the original cast member are a quintet of first-year surgical residents who are joining the long-running ABC drama next season. “Let’s give a warm welcome to the new Interns of the Grey’s family, excited for season 19,” Pickens Jr. wrote alongside the image. From left to right, there’s Niko Terho — who starred opposite Grey’s‘ Jake Borelli in the 2020 Freeform movie The Thing About Harry — as Lucas Adams, who is determined to prove...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Guaranteed to Stream on HBO Max 45 Days After Theatrical Release

If you want to stream Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, you’ll have to pay a premium. Warner Bros. movies are no longer guaranteed to stream on HBO Max after 45 days, Vulture reports. Instead, Warner will evaluate its release strategy on a “case-by-case basis” — such is the case with Elvis, which has not yet been made available on HBO Max but was released for digital purchase (and premium rental) on Tuesday. As part of “Project Popcorn,” all of Warner’s 2021 theatrical releases — including In the Heights, The Suicide Squad and Dune — were made available day-and-date on HBO Max, affording audiences an opportunity...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Sarah Greene
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Armando Iannucci
Person
Sam Mendes
Person
Tamsin Greig
Person
Emily Deschanel
Person
Cheryl Strayed
TVLine

Kaley Cuoco to Star in Peacock Comedic Thriller From The Boys EP Amid Flight Attendant's Uncertain Fate

Click here to read the full article. After a brief layover, The Flight Attendant‘s Kaley Cuoco has lined up her next TV gig. The two-time Emmy nominee has inked a two-season deal for Peacock’s Based On a True Story, a comedic thriller from executive producers Craig Rosenberg (The Boys) and Jason Bateman (Ozark), our sister site Deadline reports. The forthcoming series revolves around “a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow-close toilet seat,” according to the official logline. Cuoco will play married realtor Ava Bartlett. Cuoco, who’s coming...
MOVIES
RadarOnline

‘I Deeply Regret What Happened’: Jason Sudeikis Denies Attempting To Embarrass Ex Olivia Wilde By Serving Her With Legal Papers On Stage As Custody Battle Turns Nasty

Jason Sudeikis said he did not intend to have his ex-Olivia Wilde served with custody paperwork while at work and told a judge he is “very sorry that the incident” occurred, Radar has learned. According to court documents, Jason revealed the bombshell as part of a declaration filed in his court battle with Olivia over their two kids 8-year-old son Otis and their 5-year-old daughter Daisy.Back in April, Olivia was served with legal papers by Jason while on stage promoting her new film, Don’t Worry Darling. Sources close to the actor claim he did hire a process server but never...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Roseanna Christiansen, Who Portrayed Dallas Maid Teresa, Dead at 71

Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, the portrayer of the Ewing family’s maid Teresa on the original Dallas series, has died. She was 71. The actress died July 14 in Lancaster, Calif., according to her husband Steven Rizzo who confirmed the news to our sister site The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death has been given. Christiansen (left in the photo above) joined Dallas in 1982 during the show’s sixth season. She recurred as Teresa in 112 episodes through its final season, Season 14, which ended in 1991. Teresa often appeared alongside Tony Garcia’s Raoul the butler, another character...
LANCASTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Series Premiere#Streaming Tv#The Wilds#Drama Series#Wilds Vet#Mtv#Hbo#The Franchise#American#Variety#Paramount#Sexy Beast
TVLine

Olivia Newton-John Dies: John Travolta Remembers Grease Leading Lady

Click here to read the full article. John Travolta is paying tribute to his “dearest” Grease leading lady Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at the age of 73. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta shared on Instagram. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” It was in 1978 that Newton-John and Travolta starred in the hit film version of the Broadway musical Grease. Newton-John played the prim and...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Dancing With the Stars to Air Without Commercials Upon Disney+ Launch

A longtime staple of Dancing With the Stars‘ live broadcasts will be missing when the show debuts on Disney+: the ad breaks. TVLine has learned exclusively that Season 31 of the reality competition will feature no commercials for the entirety of its run. The news comes one day after Disney+ announced the rollout of its tiered subscription prices; the streamer’s ad-supported tier, which will be known as Disney+ Basic, won’t launch until Thursday, Dec. 8, which is about two weeks after Dancing With the Stars‘ fall cycles typically end. As for whether the already-announced Season 32 of Dancing will also stream ad-free,...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

The Sandman's Gwendoline Christie: Shapewear Is Hell and Other Post-Finale Musings From Lucifer Herself

Click here to read the full article. Warning: This post contains spoilers from The Sandman finale. In The Sandman‘s fourth episode, Morpheus ventures to Hell and comes face-to-face with Lucifer. The Lord of The Dreaming is looking for a magical helmet that was taken from him years before; long story short, one of Hell’s denizens has it, and Morpheus must do metaphysical (and, well, physical) battle to get the coveted object back. His opponent? The Princess of Darkness herself. The fight gets gnarly, and at one point, it looks like Morpheus is a goner. But after an emphatic pep talk from Matthew the Raven,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

American Horror Story: Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, Patti LuPone Among Vets Returning for Season 11 (Report)

American Horror Story‘s much-anticipated new season is finally coming into focus… or at least its cast list is. Series veterans Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd and Patti LuPone will return for Season 11 of FX’s horror anthology, sources tell our sister site Deadline. No further details are available on the characters they’ll be playing — FX hasn’t confirmed any casting as of yet — but photographers spotted Lourd shooting scenes in New York City this week, along with Season 10 alum Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard (Pose) and Charlie Carver (Ratched, Teen Wolf). Joe Mantello, who appeared in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

Password: I Was Ready to Groan Through NBC's Revival, But... It's Good — and Host Keke Palmer Is Great

Click here to read the full article. The first teaser for NBC’s Password did this revival zero favors, edited as it was to make a game about the quiet, considered exchange of clues and guesses seem amped up, madcap and rife with Jimmy Fallon antics. But having now screened multiple installments of the eight-episode summertime revival (which kicks off tonight at 10/9c, followed by a Wednesday-at-9 outing), I can report — with more than a bit of surprise, I admit — that the new Password is… not bad? And even a lot of fun at times. No, I’m still not a...
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

The Expendables 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

When is The Expendables 4 out? Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li – The Expendables was a who’s who of great action movie stars. After the first instalment in 2010, we got two more thriller movies full of explosive fun. Over the trilogy, Stallone leads a...
MOVIES
TVLine

Game of Thrones' George R.R. Martin Confirms Estrangement From Original Series in Later Seasons: 'I Was Pretty Much Out of the Loop'

Click here to read the full article. Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is shedding new, cryptic light on the complicated relationship he had with the original HBO series’ creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. In a new interview with the New York Times, Martin confirms that his behind-the-scenes involvement decreased dramatically in the show’s final seasons. After being heavily engaged during Seasons 1 through 4, consulting on everything from scripts to casting, “By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop,” he shares. Asked why he became estranged from the show,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Prey Targets Hulu Premiere Record — Did You Watch the Predator Prequel?

Click here to read the full article. Prey slays. Hulu’s Predator prequel, which premiered on Aug. 5, has emerged as the 15-year-old streamer’s “No. 1 premiere to date,” and that includes all film and TV series debuts. Prey also stands as the most watched film premiere on Star+ (in Latin America) and Disney+ (under the Star Banner in all other territories). All superlatives are based on hours watched in the first three days of its release, though no detailed tallies were provided by producer 20th Century Studios. Sign up for Hulu to watch Prey Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago (specifically, the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ryan Fellows, Star of Street Outlaws, Dead at 41 Following Car Accident

Click here to read the full article. Ryan Fellows, star of the long-running Discovery Channel reality series Street Outlaws, died on Sunday following a car accident near Las Vegas. He was 41. “The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” read a statement on the series’ official Twitter feed. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.” According to TMZ, the accident occurred during filming of the Discovery series. “Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road ‘warrior’ in many ways that...
ACCIDENTS
TVLine

Yes, Pretty Little Liars Now Shares a Universe With Another Huge Teen TV Franchise — Let the EPs Explain

Warning: Mild spoilers from Episode 6 of Pretty Little Liars Original Sin ahead. Two of the most outrageous teen dramas in TV history are officially one. Sort of. Thursday’s episode of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin sends a few of its characters to Rosewood, the setting of the original PLL, in their ongoing quest to unmask “A.” But their research inadvertently uncovers something arguably more earth-shattering: this show takes place in the same universe as Riverdale. While interrogating Eddie Lamb — the first character from the original PLL to appear in this new series, albeit played by a different actor — the Liars...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Physical Season 2 Finale: EP Dissects Dark Cliffhanger, Shares Renewal Update: 'We Have Another Big Chapter'

Click here to read the full article. The title of Physical‘s Season 2 finale, “Don’t You Say It’s Over,” could easily double as a renewal rallying cry — although it doesn’t appear as if Apple TV+ will need to be persuaded to bring the Rose Byrne dramedy back for a third season. Speaking to TVLine in the wake of Physical‘s Season 2 closer (which dropped Friday on the streamer), series creator/showrunner Annie Weisman says the decision to end the finale on a cliffhanger-y note was not made recklessly. “In an act of great optimism, we ended the season with a lot more...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Pennyworth Season 3 Gets October Premiere on HBO Max — and a Pretty Hilarious Title Change

Click here to read the full article. Season 3 of Pennyworth — which with its move from Epix to HBO Max has apparently been rechristened Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler (#OnTheNose) — is set for an October release, the teaser trailer above reveals. No details on the precise premiere date or rollout plan for the 10 new episodes have yet been detailed. The DC origin series follows Alfred Pennyworth (played by Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier who formed a security company in 1960s London and went to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and his wife Martha...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy