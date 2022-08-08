ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, WA

ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Man who drowned in Wenatchee River near Leavenworth identified

UPDATE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says after further investigation, it was determined the man was not kayaking but had been swimming in the Wenatchee River when he was caught in the rapids and became submerged. Tristen Manalo, 25, was swimming near the Leavenworth KOA campground on...
KOMO News

Traffic blocked on 128th Street SW in Everett after major 3-car crash

EVERETT, Wash. — A major crash has traffic in Snohomish County shut down. At least one person is seriously injured after the collision, which has blocked traffic going both directions on 128th Street SW in Everett. The sheriff's office said three cars were involved with the crash and three...
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Pilot dead after crashing in dense forest near Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. — A person is dead after crashing their plane near Sequim. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a resident first heard a low flying plane and called deputies, saying they thought the engine may have sputtered before the crash Wednesday around 3 p.m. Rescue crews rushed...
SEQUIM, WA
KHQ Right Now

Passengers identified in fatal Moses Lake crash

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies have released the names of four people involved in a fatal crash in Moses Lake on July 30. Deputies say 22-year-old Karri S. Ortega was behind the wheel of a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier when it missed a curve and rolled several times near Hiawatha Road. All four people inside were ejected.
MOSES LAKE, WA
q13fox.com

Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River

WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
REDMOND, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County Records Fifth Drowning Of Summer

Chelan County has recorded its fifth drowning death this summer. On Sunday, 25-year-old Tristen Manalo of Redmond was killed while kayaking on the Wenatchee River near Leavenworth. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office reports Manalo was witnessed going under the water without surfacing near the KOA campground. Several bystanders swam to...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Shooting at Renton park leaves at least 4 people hurt, police say

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police were searching early Saturday for a suspect after at least four people were shot, with two of them critically injured, when gunfire erupted at Ron Regis Park during some type of large gathering , authorities said. In a post on social media, police said...
RENTON, WA
ifiberone.com

Man killed in July 30 rollover crash near Moses Lake identified

MOSES LAKE — A passenger who died in a rollover crash on July 30 near Moses Lake has been identified as a 22-year-old Quincy man. Armando D. Lopez died at the scene of the crash on South Frontage Road East, near Hiawatha Road, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
MOSES LAKE, WA
q13fox.com

3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Driver dies in Tacoma while being taken into police custody

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating after a driver died as authorities took them into custody in Tacoma on Tuesday night. According to Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler, at 7:39 p.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper tried to stop a red Ford truck in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Shoreline burglary call leads to chase ending with truck slammed into Wallingford building

SEATTLE — A wild scene involving a sheriff's chase unfolded overnight in both Shoreline and north Seattle on Thursday morning. The incident began with a burglary call at 149th and Aurora Avenue North in Shoreline before 2 a.m., deputies said. When deputies confronted a woman and two men in a vehicle, the three took off, leading deputies on a pursuit that at one point damaged a King County sheriff's patrol car, deputies said.
SHORELINE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bobcat caught walking around at park and ride in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Many people across western Washington use park and ride lots but what you might not know is that sometimes wildlife can be spotted in those spaces. KIRO 7 received a video sent to the newsroom by Justin Luckenback, which showed a bobcat strolling in a park and ride lot off Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.
LYNNWOOD, WA

