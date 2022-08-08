Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Man who drowned in Wenatchee River near Leavenworth identified
UPDATE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says after further investigation, it was determined the man was not kayaking but had been swimming in the Wenatchee River when he was caught in the rapids and became submerged. Tristen Manalo, 25, was swimming near the Leavenworth KOA campground on...
KOMO News
Traffic blocked on 128th Street SW in Everett after major 3-car crash
EVERETT, Wash. — A major crash has traffic in Snohomish County shut down. At least one person is seriously injured after the collision, which has blocked traffic going both directions on 128th Street SW in Everett. The sheriff's office said three cars were involved with the crash and three...
KOMO News
Cow Canyon Fire is now fully contained, Wenas Wildlife Area fully opened
KITTITAS COUNTY-- As of Friday morning the Cow Canyon Fire is now 100 percent contained. The fire started August 3rd and has burned a total of 5,832 acres. The Wenas Widlife Area is now fully open and any Kittitas and Yakima County road closures due to the fire are now lifted.
KOMO News
Pilot dead after crashing in dense forest near Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. — A person is dead after crashing their plane near Sequim. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a resident first heard a low flying plane and called deputies, saying they thought the engine may have sputtered before the crash Wednesday around 3 p.m. Rescue crews rushed...
KOMO News
Investigation into fire on roof of 4-story Greenwood apartment complex underway
SEATTLE — Crews are investigating a rooftop fire that broke out in north Seattle on Thursday evening. According to the Seattle Fire Department, the fire began around 9:45 p.m. on the roof of a four-story apartment complex in the 500 block of North 85th Street in the Greenwood neighborhood.
KOMO News
Guns, cars and stolen property from U.S. Coast Guard family found in Thurston Co. home
YELM, Wash. — Deputies arrested a man they say had massive amounts of stolen property in his home, including guns and things belonging to a U.S. Coast Guard family. Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the home in the 14700 block of Regal Lane SE around 11:50 a.m. Aug. 8 for suspicious activity.
KHQ Right Now
Passengers identified in fatal Moses Lake crash
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies have released the names of four people involved in a fatal crash in Moses Lake on July 30. Deputies say 22-year-old Karri S. Ortega was behind the wheel of a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier when it missed a curve and rolled several times near Hiawatha Road. All four people inside were ejected.
Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday. Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.
q13fox.com
Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
kpq.com
Chelan County Records Fifth Drowning Of Summer
Chelan County has recorded its fifth drowning death this summer. On Sunday, 25-year-old Tristen Manalo of Redmond was killed while kayaking on the Wenatchee River near Leavenworth. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office reports Manalo was witnessed going under the water without surfacing near the KOA campground. Several bystanders swam to...
KOMO News
Before fatal beating in Seattle, suspect threatened to kill Pierce Co. transit officer
SEATTLE — Days before a man was beaten to death in Seattle during an unprovoked attack, police say the suspect in that crime had threatened to kill a Pierce Transit Security Officer in Tacoma. Aaron Fulk, 48, was arrested in connection with the threats against the officer but a...
KOMO News
Shooting at Renton park leaves at least 4 people hurt, police say
RENTON, Wash. — Renton police were searching early Saturday for a suspect after at least four people were shot, with two of them critically injured, when gunfire erupted at Ron Regis Park during some type of large gathering , authorities said. In a post on social media, police said...
3 men arrested more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — More than 16 years after a 33-year-old woman's body was found decapitated, three people have been arrested in Shanan Lynn Read's death. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said they worked with law enforcement across the country this week to take the three men into custody. A fourth suspect in the case has since died.
ifiberone.com
Man killed in July 30 rollover crash near Moses Lake identified
MOSES LAKE — A passenger who died in a rollover crash on July 30 near Moses Lake has been identified as a 22-year-old Quincy man. Armando D. Lopez died at the scene of the crash on South Frontage Road East, near Hiawatha Road, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
q13fox.com
3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
KOMO News
Three men arrested across the country for 2005 murder of woman found in Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Three of four murder suspects have been arrested in relation to a woman’s 2005 death. The woman, 33-year-old Shanan Lynn Read, was found headless and decomposing in a plastic container floating in the Puget Sound in Jan. 2006. Her head was found in the Puget Sound...
Driver dies in Tacoma while being taken into police custody
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating after a driver died as authorities took them into custody in Tacoma on Tuesday night. According to Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler, at 7:39 p.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper tried to stop a red Ford truck in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
MyNorthwest.com
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Port Townsend ferry service hit with another delay
It’s a rough day out on the water, especially for the state ferries. Port Townsend -Coupeville service was expected to resume by Wednesday evening, but it will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning before a replacement boat is in place. The ferry on the run was taken out this morning...
KOMO News
Shoreline burglary call leads to chase ending with truck slammed into Wallingford building
SEATTLE — A wild scene involving a sheriff's chase unfolded overnight in both Shoreline and north Seattle on Thursday morning. The incident began with a burglary call at 149th and Aurora Avenue North in Shoreline before 2 a.m., deputies said. When deputies confronted a woman and two men in a vehicle, the three took off, leading deputies on a pursuit that at one point damaged a King County sheriff's patrol car, deputies said.
Bobcat caught walking around at park and ride in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Many people across western Washington use park and ride lots but what you might not know is that sometimes wildlife can be spotted in those spaces. KIRO 7 received a video sent to the newsroom by Justin Luckenback, which showed a bobcat strolling in a park and ride lot off Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.
