Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOMO News
Before fatal beating in Seattle, suspect threatened to kill Pierce Co. transit officer
SEATTLE — Days before a man was beaten to death in Seattle during an unprovoked attack, police say the suspect in that crime had threatened to kill a Pierce Transit Security Officer in Tacoma. Aaron Fulk, 48, was arrested in connection with the threats against the officer but a...
q13fox.com
Felon convicted of selling fentanyl in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A 31-year-old man was convicted Thursday for selling fentanyl pills in downtown Seattle. The Seattle U.S. District Court convicted Kendall Alston of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm, and Alston also plead guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one of them in connection to a Jan. 2022 shoplifting arrest in Bellevue.
Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday. Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Tacoma quadruple homicide suspect stands trial after competency assessment
The 22-year-old man accused of gunning down four people in the alley behind a home in Tacoma’s Salishan neighborhood last year was found by a Pierce County judge Thursday to be competent to stand trial. Superior Court Judge James Orlando found Maleke Pate capable of understanding the nature of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent man charged after threatening to shoot strangers, standoff with police at apartment
A Kent man was charged with felony harassment and second-degree assault with a firearm enhancement after a shooting and standoff with police at his apartment Wednesday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced. According to court records, on Wednesday around 11 a.m., multiple residents of Olympic Skyline Apartments called...
Man booked into jail for firing rifle near Seattle golf course
SEATTLE — A 48-year-old man was booked into jail after police said he fired a rifle near the Jefferson Golf Course in Seattle on Wednesday morning. At 6:35 a.m., officers were called near Beacon Avenue South and Cheasty Boulevard South after receiving multiple calls about a shooting. When police...
kentreporter.com
Rapper gets 6 years in prison for drug dealing in King, other counties
A legally blind rapper who was profiled in an Amazon Prime documentary, was sentenced Aug. 9 in U.S. District Court in Seattle to six years in prison. Wayne Frisby aka ‘Mac Wayne,’37, of Snohomish County, was arrested in December 2020, for his role in a large drug trafficking ring, according to an Aug. 9 U.S. Department of Justice news release.
q13fox.com
3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMO News
2 arrested in statewide theft ring that targeted car dealerships, Bellevue police say
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Two people were in custody in connection with what police described as a bold scam that managed to trick car dealership employees working across the state from eastern to western Washington. Investigators have not yet publicly identified the 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman who are facing...
KOMO News
Three men arrested across the country for 2005 murder of woman found in Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Three of four murder suspects have been arrested in relation to a woman’s 2005 death. The woman, 33-year-old Shanan Lynn Read, was found headless and decomposing in a plastic container floating in the Puget Sound in Jan. 2006. Her head was found in the Puget Sound...
KOMO News
2 arrested teens linked to carjackings, home invasion and crash into Renton barn
RENTON, Wash. — Police in Renton said Thursday that a 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were behind a wild crime spree that included two alleged carjackings, a home invasion and a crash into a landscaping business Wednesday night. Two other teens could also face charges in connection with the...
KOMO News
Shooting at Renton park leaves at least 4 people hurt, police say
RENTON, Wash. — Renton police were searching early Saturday for a suspect after at least four people were shot, with two of them critically injured, when gunfire erupted at Ron Regis Park during some type of large gathering , authorities said. In a post on social media, police said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 men arrested more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — More than 16 years after a 33-year-old woman's body was found decapitated, three people have been arrested in Shanan Lynn Read's death. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said they worked with law enforcement across the country this week to take the three men into custody. A fourth suspect in the case has since died.
q13fox.com
WSP seeks witnesses in alleged drive-by shooting in South Seattle
SEATTLE - Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses of an alleged drive-by shooting near Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood. Authorities say a person called 911 at 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 8, saying that had been shot at by another vehicle near the Albro St. exit on northbound I-5. State troopers met with the victim at the Goodwill parking lot on Dearborn and confirmed their van had been shot, identifying at least two bullet holes in the side.
q13fox.com
Blind rapper from Marysville sentenced to prison for role in drug ring
A legally blind rapper from Marysville was sentenced to six years in prison. Wayne Frisby aka ‘Mac Wayne,’37, of Snohomish County, Washington was arrested in December 2020, for his role in a large drug trafficking ring.
KOMO News
Shoreline burglary call leads to chase ending with truck slammed into Wallingford building
SEATTLE — A wild scene involving a sheriff's chase unfolded overnight in both Shoreline and north Seattle on Thursday morning. The incident began with a burglary call at 149th and Aurora Avenue North in Shoreline before 2 a.m., deputies said. When deputies confronted a woman and two men in a vehicle, the three took off, leading deputies on a pursuit that at one point damaged a King County sheriff's patrol car, deputies said.
KOMO News
Intruder barges onto campus of International Montessori Academy, raising concern
SEATTLE — Seattle police were looking Friday for an intruder who barged onto the campus of a preschool in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood while apparently experiencing a mental health crisis, authorities said. According to investigators, staffers at International Montessori Academy, located at 1715 E. Olive Way, gathered the students...
Tukwila police recover drugs, cash while responding to call of stolen flatbed trailer
Police recovered drugs and cash Thursday after responding to a call from a person who said that they had spotted their stolen flatbed trailer being towed by an SUV, the Tukwila Police Department announced. Just after 1 p.m., officers responded to the call of the trailer being towed in the...
Attempted carjacking of Renton pizza delivery driver leads to crash into building
Teenagers in Renton on a wild crime spree started by trying to carjack a pizza delivery driver and ended by destroying a barn. The teens are also accused of successfully carjacking another victim and breaking into an apartment. Renton police say they ended up booking a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old...
q13fox.com
Marshawn Lynch smelled of alcohol and stated he stole car during DUI arrest, police report says
LAS VEGAS - New details were released Thursday on the DUI arrest of former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch from earlier this week in Las Vegas. On Aug. 9 before 7:30 a.m, an officer was conducting a vehicle stop on a car for a man asleep behind the wheel.
Comments / 2