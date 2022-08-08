SEATTLE - Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses of an alleged drive-by shooting near Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood. Authorities say a person called 911 at 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 8, saying that had been shot at by another vehicle near the Albro St. exit on northbound I-5. State troopers met with the victim at the Goodwill parking lot on Dearborn and confirmed their van had been shot, identifying at least two bullet holes in the side.

