Seattle, WA

Felon convicted of selling fentanyl in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - A 31-year-old man was convicted Thursday for selling fentanyl pills in downtown Seattle. The Seattle U.S. District Court convicted Kendall Alston of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm, and Alston also plead guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one of them in connection to a Jan. 2022 shoplifting arrest in Bellevue.
Crime & Safety
Rapper gets 6 years in prison for drug dealing in King, other counties

A legally blind rapper who was profiled in an Amazon Prime documentary, was sentenced Aug. 9 in U.S. District Court in Seattle to six years in prison. Wayne Frisby aka ‘Mac Wayne,’37, of Snohomish County, was arrested in December 2020, for his role in a large drug trafficking ring, according to an Aug. 9 U.S. Department of Justice news release.
3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
Shooting at Renton park leaves at least 4 people hurt, police say

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police were searching early Saturday for a suspect after at least four people were shot, with two of them critically injured, when gunfire erupted at Ron Regis Park during some type of large gathering , authorities said. In a post on social media, police said...
WSP seeks witnesses in alleged drive-by shooting in South Seattle

SEATTLE - Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses of an alleged drive-by shooting near Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood. Authorities say a person called 911 at 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 8, saying that had been shot at by another vehicle near the Albro St. exit on northbound I-5. State troopers met with the victim at the Goodwill parking lot on Dearborn and confirmed their van had been shot, identifying at least two bullet holes in the side.
Shoreline burglary call leads to chase ending with truck slammed into Wallingford building

SEATTLE — A wild scene involving a sheriff's chase unfolded overnight in both Shoreline and north Seattle on Thursday morning. The incident began with a burglary call at 149th and Aurora Avenue North in Shoreline before 2 a.m., deputies said. When deputies confronted a woman and two men in a vehicle, the three took off, leading deputies on a pursuit that at one point damaged a King County sheriff's patrol car, deputies said.
Intruder barges onto campus of International Montessori Academy, raising concern

SEATTLE — Seattle police were looking Friday for an intruder who barged onto the campus of a preschool in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood while apparently experiencing a mental health crisis, authorities said. According to investigators, staffers at International Montessori Academy, located at 1715 E. Olive Way, gathered the students...
