Tampa, FL

WATCH: Top moments from Week 2 of Bucs training camp

By Luke Easterling
 2 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to turn the corner from training camp to the preseason, with this year’s initial preparations giving way to a game-week atmosphere leading up to their preseason opener this weekend against the Miami Dolphins.

This week will feature two days of joint practices with the Dolphins, which will give the Bucs a chance to go up against a live opponent in a practice setting before hitting the field for the exhibition game.

Before they do, watch the video above to see all of the best moments from Week 2 of training camp.

