ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bobby Shmurda “Whole Brick,” Jay Worthy, Harry Fraud & Conway The Machine ft. Big Body Bes “Helicopter Homicide” & More | Daily Visuals 8.8.22

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOIxt_0h9hRMQC00

Bobby’s back on his bullsh*t and while he’s dancing a bit in his latest offering, it does have more of off the block feel to it than a booty shakin’ vibe like his previous joints.

Coming through with his new visuals to “Whole Brick,” Bobby enlists the talents of some thick young women to cook up his work while half-naked in a spiffy all-white kitchen as Bobby bounces to the beat before his team joins him for the trap house festivities.

Elsewhere Jay Worthy links up with Conway The Machine at a diner to get some grub before we see Big Body Bes goes off on the beat at a liquor store for their clip to “Helicopter Homicide.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from That Mexican OT, Jnr Choi and Fivio Foreign, and more.

BOBBY SHMURDA – “WHOLE BRICK”

JAY WORTHY, HARRY FRAUD & CONWAY THE MACHINE FT. BIG BODY BES – “HELICOPTER HOMICIDE”

THAT MEXICAN OT – “RIDIN’ DIRTY”

JNR CHOI & FIVIO FOREIGN – “AMUSED”

MOZZY – “MURDER ON MY MIND”

G PERICO & GOTDAMNITDUPRI – “10 DIGITS”

RUCCI & WALLIE THE SENSEI – “HOUSE PARTY”

KING LIL G – “BANG ON SIGHT”

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopWired

King Von ft. OMB Peezy “Get It Done,” Trapland Pat ft. Rick Ross “Big Business Remix” & More | Daily Visuals 8.10.22

Today King Von would’ve turned 28-years-old and though the beloved Chiraq soldier is no longer with us (R.I.P.) his team released some new visuals to honor the memory of Chicago’s favorite son. Almost two years after his untimely death, we get the visuals for King Von’s OMB Peezy featured cut “Get It Done” in which […] The post King Von ft. OMB Peezy “Get It Done,” Trapland Pat ft. Rick Ross “Big Business Remix” & More | Daily Visuals 8.10.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conway The Machine
Person
Bobby Shmurda
Person
Mozzy
Person
Harry Fraud
HipHopWired

DaBaby “Tough Skin,” Royce Da 5’9 ft. Grafh “I Play Forever” & More | Daily Visuals 8.11.22

The past year has been a struggle one for DaBaby as he found himself getting “canceled” on social media due to homophobic comments made last summer, but he’s taken all the backlash in stride as what doesn’t kill him can only make him stronger. Such is the concept in his latest visuals to “Tough Skin” […] The post DaBaby “Tough Skin,” Royce Da 5’9 ft. Grafh “I Play Forever” & More | Daily Visuals 8.11.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
DETROIT, MI
HipHopWired

Ja Rule & Irv Gotti Respond To Fat Joe’s Criticism Of Their ‘Drink Champs’ Interview

For the past few days social media has been roasting Irv Gotti for unnecessarily making his old affair with Ashanti the topic of discussion during Nore’s latest Drink Champs episode, and now Fat Joe has weighed in on the matter and it didn’t make Irv nor Ja Rule too happy. After the Hip-Hop legend called […] The post Ja Rule & Irv Gotti Respond To Fat Joe’s Criticism Of Their ‘Drink Champs’ Interview appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Big Body Bes#Harry Fraud Conway#Mexican#Jnr Choi Fivio Foreign#Digits Rucci Wallie#Sensei
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
HipHopWired

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Addresses Film Getting Shelved

On Wednesday (August 3) news broke that Warner Bros. had officially shelved Batgirl  due to their feeling that it didn’t meet the “blockbuster” standards they’ve set for any DCEU film. Now the film’s star Leslie Grace has broken her silence over the disappointing news. Taking to her Instagram account last night, the In The Heights […]
MOVIES
HipHopWired

You Sure?: Iggy Azalea Announces Her Return To The Music Game

Just when you thought you’d never have to hear from Iggy Azalea again, the controversial Atlanta “rapper” has announced she is no longer retired and ready to make the comeback that no one asked for (no shots). A year after saying she was walking away from her music career to pursue other career opportunities, Iggy […] The post You Sure?: Iggy Azalea Announces Her Return To The Music Game appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

The Game Drops 10-Minute Eminem Diss Track “The Black Slim Shady”

It’s new music Friday and though artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Rod Wave and Corde dropped off new projects, The Game has been the talk of social media. Not only because of his own latest album, Drillmatic, but because of a lengthy diss song featured on his lengthy LP. Months after challenging Eminem to do […] The post The Game Drops 10-Minute Eminem Diss Track “The Black Slim Shady” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy