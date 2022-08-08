Earlier this week news dropped that longtime Brooklyn Nets employee Matt Riccardi will be leaving the Brooklyn Nets organization for the Dallas Mavericks front office. Riccardi has been working for the team for over 13 years, where he started as an intern and has moved up the later as the head of scouting for the Nets and the General Manager of the Long Island Nets.

