Jason Kidd could add old NBA teammate to Mavs coaching staff?
Jason Kidd may be pulling the strings on a relationship he first built roughly 25 years ago. European outlet SportKlub reported this week that retired former Phoenix Suns player Marko Milic could be joining Kidd’s coaching staff on the Dallas Mavericks. While the Mavs have not announced their full staff for the 2022-23 season, the report adds that Milic is rumored to be coming onboard as a player development coach.
Nets owner Tsai backs coach, GM amid reported Durant standoff
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai has pledged his support of the coaching staff and front office after Kevin Durant reportedly demanded that the team trade him or fire head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Tsai took to Twitter on Monday, saying, "Our front office and coaching staff...
Prominent ex-NBA All-Star in talks to join Pistons coaching staff
The Detroit Pistons could be bringing in a guy who used to torch them during the playoffs. Frank Isola of ESPN reported on Monday that retired former NBA All-Star Rashard Lewis is in talks to join the Pistons coaching staff. Isola also notes that Detroit is already finalizing a deal with another ex-NBA player, Keith Bogans, to join head coach Dwane Casey’s staff.
Mavs Plan to Hire Ex Slovenian NBA Player as Coach
Marko Milić was the first Slovenian player selected in the NBA Draft 25 years ago.
Breaking: Kevin Durant Reportedly Gives Nets An Ultimatum
A little more than a month before he requested a trade, Kevin Durant has reportedly given the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Durant met with Nets owner Joe Tsai on Saturday, and during the conversation, said the franchise must choose between him and the duo of general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.
Report: Nets scouting director Matt Riccardi leaves for Mavericks
Earlier this week news dropped that longtime Brooklyn Nets employee Matt Riccardi will be leaving the Brooklyn Nets organization for the Dallas Mavericks front office. Riccardi has been working for the team for over 13 years, where he started as an intern and has moved up the later as the head of scouting for the Nets and the General Manager of the Long Island Nets.
