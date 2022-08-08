Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
Tropical low could bring inches of rain to Texas
A low pressure system in the northern Gulf of Mexico has a high likelihood of bringing heavy rain to parts of Texas this weekend.
Farmer's Almanac predicts 'significant snows' in Central Texas this winter
The almanac says it will be chilly, but will it be another storm?
KVUE
TROPICS: Watching the Gulf this weekend; scattered rain chances for Central Texas
TEXAS, USA — It's been a quiet stretch recently in the tropics, but let's not forget we're still in the midst of hurricane season. Tropical activity typically ramps up through August into early September, and now we'll need to keep an eye on the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.
Storm chances continue as we watch a Gulf low
While our Saturday forecast will bring spotty shower and storm chances again, Sunday and Monday's forecast will depend on the track of that tropical low. - Nick Bannin
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas drought causing hay shortage, creating problems for ranchers
AUSTIN, Texas — With the days only getting hotter and drier, many industries are feeling the effects of the ongoing drought. The folks at Solaro Ranch in Dripping Springs are hoping for rain. But for the last couple of weeks, precipitation has been almost nonexistent. Erika Fritz with Solaro...
Click2Houston.com
More heavy rain on the way
With Wednesday nights heavy rain, our atmosphere has been worked over. It’s tough to get a quick turnaround of thunderstorms when this occurs. However, late in the day that may be enough time to get another round of heavy rain, especially from Houston to the east. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of storms.
How Bad Will This Winter Be in Texas According to Farmer’s Almanac?
Can we just get some seasonable weather around here?. If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of all of this extreme weather. Sure, we live in North Texas where it’s always hot as hell during the summer. But this one has been particularly brutal. However, other...
mycanyonlake.com
Weather Service Forecasts Extended Drought, Worsening Conditions for Water Resources, and Active Fall Fire Season
Bad news from forecasters with the U.S. National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio in New Braunfels today. No significant improvement in south-central Texas’ drought status is likely over the next one to two months, the weather service said in today’s South Central Texas Drought Briefing. Extreme to exceptional drought...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXAN
What Farmers’ Almanac says about next winter in Texas — and why it’s likely wrong
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The fabled Farmers’ Almanac released their Winter 2022-23 forecast, calling for colder than normal weather in Texas with normal precipitation. But can these predictions be trusted?. How the Farmers’ Almanac Works. How the Farmers’ Almanac makes their long-term weather predictions is a closely-guarded secret....
Orange Leader
National Weather Service details potential serious rain threat coming this weekend
Weather watchers are calling for higher-than-normal rain chances through the weekend. The threat of rain will then drop below normal rain chances early next week. This weekend, according to the National Weather Service, widespread showers and. thunderstorms are expected to develop each afternoon in response to a weak disturbance sitting...
cw35.com
Injecting microscopic particles into clouds over South Texas to increase rainfall
PLEASANTON, Texas - Across South Texas, this year has proved to be a struggle for farmers and ranchers that rely on rainfall in order to meet their bottom line. Their crops and cattle need rain. "Everyday we go without rain is a struggle financially," explains McMullen County Rancher Steven Mafrige.
Click2Houston.com
Another flood threat tomorrow
A much more quiet afternoon should see a few isolated storms popping up but none will likely be as strong as what we had last evening because the air has stabilized some after being worked over by the heavy storms yesterday. Later this evening, staying warm in the low 90s to upper 80s and any storms that have fired up should fizzle out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Central Texas flower farm withered by extreme weather conditions, unable to supply flowers to nearby florists
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Flowers from Central Texas flower farms may be hard to find in florist shops or at farmers markets this summer because of constant extreme heat, drought conditions and water restrictions. During normal summer weather conditions, Orchard Hollow, a flower and herb farm in Moody, would be...
Scattered storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday, slightly cooler this week
Scattered showers and storms back in the forecast, no triple digits for a few days, and then heating back up into the weekend and especially next week.
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Expect road closures in Downtown Austin and Round Rock this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Several downtown roads will close Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m.-9 p.m., the Austin Transporation Department announced on Twitter Friday. The first closure effects the stretch of 8th Street to 11th Street on Congress Avenue as well as one block east and west. Both 7th Street and 8th Street will have intermittent closures.
Chances for rain prominent this week in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it sure is a lovely sight to see that some rain is in the forecast for the North Texas work week during the second week of August. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has shared its forecast for Monday through the end of the work week.
These Texas cities are the best in the nation for thrifting, report says
Who doesn't love thrifting? If you're in a tight pinch, chances are, you can find whatever you need at your local thrift store.
Texas to receive millions for transportation projects
getting tens of millions of dollars from the Biden Administration to make transportation safer, and help with some supply chain issues across the state.
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
Comments / 1