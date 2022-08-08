Read full article on original website
Tom Foolery
3d ago
There have been many studies that show that masks were ineffective on stopping the spread of Covid so Prickster mandates really didn't help either. He really shouldn't talk about Covid when his wife and daughter spent most of the Illinois lockdown in Florida.
Esther
3d ago
The Fraternal Order of Police endorsed, Darren Bailey, because he will let them do their job!
Op-Ed: The law and order leader to save Chicago
Chicago endured yet another weekend of carnage, as 55 total people were shot and eight of them killed starting last Friday. Such violence hardly generates much attention any longer, as this type of mayhem becomes the expected course of events in the Windy City, especially on warm summer weekends. But...
Chicago mayoral candidate Ald. King calls for top cop to be fired over ongoing violence
CHICAGO - Chicago's newest candidate for mayor is blaming Lori Lightfoot’s alleged failures on what she calls the mayor’s "my way or the highway" style of governing. Fourth Ward City Council member Sophia King calls violent crime the "number one, number two and number three" top issue for Chicago voters. She joins a chorus of critics calling for Police Supt. David Brown to be fired.
The 2023 Chicago mayoral election: Who’s in and who’s out?
CHICAGO — Crime, taxes, education and public safety are just a few of the issues Chicagoans need their next mayor to address. The city is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, which defined current Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s tenure, and the next mayor will be waking into the aftermath. JUMP TO: Who’s In? | Who’s Out? WGN […]
Hero cops honored
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza Friday used her tent at the Illinois State Fair to honor four Springfield police officers, one of whom cracked a hit-and-run case in which a woman was seriously injured and her dog killed. The other three honored addressed mental health cases; for example, talking people out...
Alderman files ordinance to prevent changes to Chicago's Soldier Field stadium
100 years ago Thursday was the groundbreaking for the Municipal Grant Park Stadium, later renamed Soldier Field on November 11, 1925, in honor of US soldiers who died in combat during World War I.
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
Pritzker Welcomes Indiana Businesses Affected By New Abortion Ban
Governor Pritzker is welcoming Indiana businesses affected by the neighboring state’s new abortion restrictions. The Democratic Governor said companies looking to expand should know that Illinois will protect the individual rights of their employees. Pritzker’s comments comes after Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a wide-reaching abortion ban into...
Chicago Ald. King announces run for mayor: 'you shouldn't have to live like this'
CHICAGO - With a thinly veiled shot at the management style of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a South Side City Council member announced her candidacy Wednesday. "I’m Sophia King and I’m running for mayor because we need more collaboration, not confrontation," the alderwoman said. King's pre-recorded announcement video...
Saluting Jesse White
In his final months of his final year (the 24th) as Illinois secretary of state, Jesse White was called upon to perform an important duty: serve as grand marshal of the Illinois State Fair Twilight Parade, which was Thursday, the opening day of the fair. The Jesse White Tumblers made...
Man, 45, dies after Lake Michigan rescue near Grant Park, Chicago police say
The man was in critical condition when he was pulled from the water.
Republican candidate for Governor Darren Bailey finds police endorsements in Chicago
CHICAGO – The Republicans for governor and attorney general in Illinois picked up some police union endorsements today (Monday). Dave Dahl reports. The Chicago and state Fraternal Order of Police are backing Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) for governor. “If you think crime in Illinois is bad now,” said Bailey,...
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
City of Chicago Defies Court Order to Release COPA Report on Watts
The City of Chicago as of Wednesday has defied a judge’s order to release an unredacted report on its investigation into disgraced former Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts, dragging its feet again in the biggest scandal in the history of the Chicago Police Department. Time and time again, defendants...
Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard”
John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer. Illinois ended its federally enhanced unemployment benefits in […] The post Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard” appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Lifelong Hoosier medical provider to leave state when new abortion ban takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's new ban on abortion takes effect in just over five weeks. In the meantime, abortion providers say they are seeing high demand for services. But that demand will end September 15th. A doctor raised and trained in Indiana who is now preparing to take her practice...
Chicago's $42.7 million hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been worse
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot released Chicago's 2023 budget this week with a shortfall of $127.9 million and a property tax hike of 2.5%. (CHICAGO) Property taxes may be rising next year, but it could have been worse. Thanks to Mayor Lightfoot's automatic escalator model, property taxes could have risen by 5% or the inflation rate, whichever is the lowest.
Stimulus Check From Indiana: Lawmakers Approve Sending $200 In Tax Refund
Indiana has been considering sending monetary help to their residents, and finally, on Friday, the lawmakers approved sending out the tax rebate. This one-time stimulus check from Indiana will be $200. The final rebate amount is $25 less than what was initially proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. $200 Stimulus Check...
Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws
(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
Cook County awards nearly $75 million towards gun violence prevention
Cook County has awarded nearly $75 million in federal dollars toward gun violence prevention. This new grant initiative was launched as a direct response to the increased levels of gun violence experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
