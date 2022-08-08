Read full article on original website
montereycountyweekly.com
Hunger strike at the Monterey County Jail continues into its 10th day, with inmates calling for changes.
Nearly 30 people with colorful signs reading things like “honk for inmates' rights,” “bring back visits and video visits” and “incarcerated lives matter" gathered on Natividad Road in Salinas on Tuesday, Aug. 8, a few yards away from the Monterey County Jail: the place their loved ones have been on a hunger strike since Aug. 1 because they said their rights were taken away.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Search warrants lead to arrests, recovery of weapons in South Monterey County
SALINAS VALLEY — Local authorities served three search warrants in South Monterey County last week that resulted in three arrests and the seizure of four pistols and one semi-automatic assault rifle. Just before 5 a.m. on Aug. 4, officers from the Greenfield and Soledad police departments, along with detectives...
KSBW.com
Prisoner killed at Salinas Valley State Prison, CDCR investigating
SOLEDAD, Calif. — An incarcerated person at Salinas Valley State Prison was killed by a fellow inmate, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials reported. According to CDCR, Angel Montes allegedly attacked Peter Hernandez in a housing unit dayroom with a weapon. Staff attempted life-saving measures but Hernandez was...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County realtor arraigned on rape charges
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A Santa Cruz County realtor was arraigned Monday on rape charges. Frank Debernardo, 46, is accused of raping a guest at his home in Aptos last November and then intimidating the woman to keep quiet about it. Court documents are calling the woman Jane Doe.
Man arrested for DUI with loaded gun and drugs for sale
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man over the weekend after finding various illegal items on his person following a traffic stop. Adan Acosta, 36, was driving erratically after leaving a business in Watsonville, alleged police. During the traffic stop, he was showing signs of being under the The post Man arrested for DUI with loaded gun and drugs for sale appeared first on KION546.
Salinas Tico’s Tacos employee missing without a trace for over a week
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An employee who hasn't missed a day of work for 18 years walked home on August 1, and co-workers haven't heard from him since. Cecilio "Ceci" Arias Colin is a 56-year-old employee of Tico's Tacos in Salinas. Co-workers said he walks to and from work every day, but they grew concerned when The post Salinas Tico’s Tacos employee missing without a trace for over a week appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Suspect arrested in 1982 cold case murder of Palo Alto High student Karen Stitt
SUNNYVALE -- Using the latest advances in DNA technology, Sunnyvale cold case investigators announced Tuesday they have arrested a suspect in the September 1982 murder of 15-year-old Palo Alto High student Karen Stitt."I believe we have a responsibility to these victims no matter how old the case is," says Det. Matt Hutchison with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.Detectives said 75-year-old Gary Gene Ramirez was arrested on Aug. 2 at his current place of residence in the town of Makawao on the island of Maui.For nearly forty years, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Detectives investigated all potential leads related to...
Suspect accused of attempting to rob man while escaping security in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department arrested a man for committing a series of crimes at the Stanford Shopping Center on Monday. Bryan Michael Flint, 49, of Santa Cruz was taken into custody after he shoplifted from a Macy’s store and attempted to rob an elderly man while escaping, police said. […]
crimevoice.com
San Jose Police Arrest off-duty Officer for DUI
Originally Published by: San Jose Police Department Webpage:. “On July 31st, 2022, at approximately 11:26 PM, Officers responded to a non-injury collision involving two vehicles near the intersection of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets. During the investigation it was revealed that one of the involved drivers was San...
KSBW.com
Hollister teenager who lost hand from homemade explosives now prime suspect
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A 16-year-old who lost a hand in an apartment explosion Friday evening in Hollister is now the prime suspect in the explosion that involved homemade explosives according to police. The suspect had originally been described as a victim in the case. “When officers arrived they cleared...
Monterey County Sheriff’s Office arrested wanted gang member on weapons and drug charges
CHUALAR, CALIF, (KION TV): Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrested 36 year old Jorge Cisneros of Chualar last week after being found with guns and drugs in his vehicle. Cisneros was wanted on charges stemming from a prior domestic violence case. Detectives with the MADCAT and PCU divisions located Cisneros on the 2500 block of Roosevelt The post Monterey County Sheriff’s Office arrested wanted gang member on weapons and drug charges appeared first on KION546.
Watsonville PD arrested wanted felon on numerous gun and drug-related charges
WATSONVILLE, CALIF, (KION TV): Watsonville PD arrested 21 year old Fredy Angelis on felony firearms charges and possession of marijuana for sales on Sunday night. At 9:30 p.m., Police pulled over Angelis on the 1300 block of Freedom Blvd. Officers quickly learned that Angelis had a felony warrant for his arrest and a suspended driver’s The post Watsonville PD arrested wanted felon on numerous gun and drug-related charges appeared first on KION546.
crimevoice.com
San Benito County man arrested after gun and drugs reportedly found in car
Originally published as a San Benito County Sheriff Facebook post:. “On July 30, 2022, at approximately 2:30 AM, Sergeant Mull and Deputy Zanella performed a vehicle check near the front entrance of 1400 Hwy 101 (Monterey RV Park). During the investigation of the vehicle and its occupant, Sgt. Mull and...
Salinas Police investigating threats made towards elementary school
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Salinas elementray school received a potentially threatening letter in the mail that Salinas Police is now investigating, said the Salinas City Elementary School District. The letter describing a "potentially threatening incident" was received on Monday by Kammann Elementary School, said the school district. "SCESD is focused on providing a positive learning The post Salinas Police investigating threats made towards elementary school appeared first on KION546.
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrest in Salinas After Leading Police on a 90MPH Chase in a Stolen Vehicle
Photo of scene submitted by Monterey County Sherriff’s Facebook Page. Originally Published By Monterey County Sherriff’s Office Facebook Page:. “Deputies were advised of a stolen vehicle driving in the area of a Soledad, with the victim following. A deputy located the stolen vehicle traveling on northbound Highway 101 near Old Stage Road.
KSBW.com
Co-workers worry over missing Salinas man last seen a week ago
SALINAS, Calif. — Owners of a popular south Salinas taco shop are now fearing the worst for one of their employees who went missing more than a week ago. “We’re just really concerned that maybe something has happened to him at this point because like I said it’s not normal for him to have just gone missing,” said Danielle Tacdol co-owner of Tico’s Tacos on South Main Street.
Kristin Smart’s accused killer nicknamed ‘Chester the Molester,’ unsealed documents state
Even before Kristin Smart vanished, Paul Flores was nicknamed “Chester the Molester” by Cal Poly students, according to newly unsealed court documents.
Two pedestrians and driver injured in San Jose collision
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a traffic collision involving a vehicle that struck and injured two pedestrians Tuesday evening, authorities said.The San Jose police Twitter account said the collision happened in the area of West Reed Street and Almaden Avenue at around 4 p.m. The two adult female pedestrians were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said the driver of the vehicle was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
77-year-old man dead after crashing north of Gonzales
GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP is investigating a crash that occurred Monday at 8:45 p.m. on Old Stage and Iverson Road that left a man dead. CHP said a 77-year-old man from Gonzales drove off the road and hit a dirt embankment just north of Gonzales. Nobody else was injured in this crash. The Monterey County The post 77-year-old man dead after crashing north of Gonzales appeared first on KION546.
