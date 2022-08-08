Read full article on original website
Teslabot Analysis Based Upon AI Day 2 Poster
Dr. Scott Walter, factory and robotics expert, and Dr. Know-it-all Knows it all break down the picture Elon Musk showed promoting Tesla’s AI Day Part 2. There’s a lot that we can see in the image–and a ton that’s still unknown. The belief is that the...
BYD Blade Batteries are Being Sent to Tesla Berlin
BYD is supplying iron LFP blade batteries for Tesla Model Y’s made in Tesla’s Berlin factory. It is reported that the batteries are already being supplied and the first Model Ys with those batteries will be produced this month. There were earlier reports that BYD would supply about...
Buzzcraft Presented at Lunar Development Conference
The USC Buzzcraft concept was presented at the recent Lunar Development Conference. The case for Buzzcraft is that it would ensure higher reliability transportation and communication from Earth orbit to the area of the moon. If things go wrong with moon missions then having Buzzcraft means resources and help can be closer and could be delivered or reached sooner.
