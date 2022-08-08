Pitt nationally ranked, Narduzzi pleased with team physicality

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Coming off an ACC Championship, a national preseason ranking the year for the Pitt Panthers. And it came from the other football coaches.

The USA TODAY/American Football Coaches Association Poll ranks Pitt 16 th in the nation. Only Clemson (number 4) and NC State (number 13) are ranked higher out of the ACC. Miami (17 th ) and Wake Forest (19 th ) are other conference schools in the Top 25.

It’s the highest preseason ranking since 2010 as the Panthers were 13 th in the final AP and coaches’ polls last season. It’s highest finish since 1982.

A week in

“I’m happy with where are guys are at this point,” said Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi after a first week of training camp. “We stayed relatively healthy after six practices so far. Our guys are competing, I love the way they are competing. (Sunday), the first day in pads, the offense would win one period and the defense would come back and win the next. It was a back-and-forth thing, which you love to see.”

Narduzzi said in his first few years at Pitt once one side took control, it would spiral because the other side couldn’t respond. Now they have the depth and leadership to be able to recover.

“It’s a battle up-front,” Narduzzi said. “There are some battles going on. There is some pounding going on, more than I’ve seen.”

Don’t forget this TB

Widely thought the running back competition would be between Israel Abanikanda, Rodney Hammond, Vincent Davis and C’Bo Flemister (the Notre Dame transfer). There is another name in the mix.

“Daniel Carter is having a great camp,” Narduzzi said Monday. “He’s pushing for time at tailback, but some of that tight end work he’s getting is good as well. I would say he’s having a great camp.”

“Physical, a little different mindset than he’s had. He’s more different than he was. I know he was the most improved player in the Spring, but he’s different right now even.”

Narduzzi said they’ve worked the 5’10”, 240-pound Carter in a flex position, getting him out in the pattern to catch and block.

Carter started the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and played in all 14 games last year. He only carried it eight times for 29 yards and a touchdown. The junior had two catches for 13 yards and another TD.