Woman, 26, found dead inside parked car on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A woman was found dead in the backseat of a parked car on a Brooklyn street early Monday, police said.

The 26-year-old, whose identity was not immediately released, was discovered after cops received a 911 call about an unresponsive woman in a car on the corner of Adams and York Streets in DUMBO around 7 a.m., officials said.

A man was with the woman when she was found and he is now being questioned.

The medical examiner will determine the woman’s exact cause of death.