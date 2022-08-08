ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midway fire totals vehicle, damages home

By STAFF REPORT
 4 days ago

VIRGINIA — Virginia, Eveleth, Mountain Iron, and Hibbing firefighters were dispatched early Monday afternoon to a vehicle fire in the Midway area of Virginia, according to the Friends of the Northland FireWire Facebook page.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. on Merritt Drive and the vehicle was engulfed in flames when crews arrived with the blaze spreading to a nearby garage.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire. The vehicle was a total loss while the garage and house had exterior damage. No injuries were reported.

