Holly Haze Talks: Hydration

It’s that time of year. We forget to drink enough water! But there’s other ways to get hydrated. With temperatures in the 90’s and even in the 100’s in other parts of the country and beyond (I’m talking to you, Texas) it’s so important to stay hydrated.

Don’t forget that fruits and vegetables are a delicious way to get the H2O you need this summer and a very healthy way to do it as well. Most sports drinks, juices and energy drinks have way too much added sugar, artificial sugar and toxic chemicals. So if you just can’t get to the water or you can’t get the water down the hatch, I’m here to help.

Strawberries are 92% water, that means one cup of sliced strawberries is equal to 5.1 fluid ounces of water. Of all the berries, strawberries have the highest water content. Added bonus: one cup yields more than 100% of your daily dose of vitamin C and 3 g of fiber.

Peaches are 88% water. One medium peach is about 4.7 fluid ounces. Added bonus: these are a significant source of potassium, an electrolyte that needs replenishing when you’re sweating.

Apples are 84% water. One medium apple is 4.7 fluid ounces. Added bonus: they are an excellent source of antioxidants that support brain and heart health and help protect against cancer.

Tomatoes are 94% water. One medium has 4 fluid ounces. Added bonus: they are a good source of heart healthy lycopene, potassium and vitamin C.

Bell peppers are 92% water. One medium pepper is 3.8 fluid ounces. Added bonus: all bell peppers have fiber potassium; red and orange peppers also have vitamin C!

Zucchini is 94% water. One cup sliced is 3.6 fluid ounces. Added bonus: zucchini has lutein and zeaxanthin, two key carotenoids to improve eye health.

Iceberg lettuce is not only high in water but it’s also a source of vitamins A and K. Darker greens like kale are much more difficult to digest so you won’t get as much H2O from them. While iceberg might not have much nutritional content, it does hydrate!

One medium stalk of celery has 1.3 fluid ounces of water and more fiber than celery juice. (A lesson in why you should always opt for the fruit itself than a bottled version).

Cantaloupe has about 5 ounces of water in a cup size serving! Added bonus: it is high in beta-carotene which your body turns into vitamin A.

Watermelon has 4.7 fluid ounces of water for every cup. Added bonus: loaded with magnesium and lycopene.

You should still try to get in your required amount of good old water every day, but don’t forget that fruits and vegetables can get you there as well with nothing but added benefits and goodness!