Ever bike to Bottom of the Hill (BOTH) in Potrero Hill on 17th to see a music show? Maybe it’s time to reconsider whether to patronize the venue. Apparently, one of its owners, Lynn Schwarz, doesn’t think your life and safety are as important as the handful of free parking spots in front of the venue. From a tweet sent out Wednesday:

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO