Today’s Headlines

Transit Budget Gaps Coming (Route50) Ride All of Bay Area Transit in One Day? (SFChron) Can Cities Protect Public Transit from Global Warming? (NextCity) Pro-Transit, Former LA Mayor to Become State Infrastructure Tsar (EastBayTimes) More on Parking-Before-Safety Music Venue, Bottom of the Hill (SFChron, SFStandard) Summer Stages Threatened by Global...
“One Bike Lane Could Destroy Our Venue”

Ever bike to Bottom of the Hill (BOTH) in Potrero Hill on 17th to see a music show? Maybe it’s time to reconsider whether to patronize the venue. Apparently, one of its owners, Lynn Schwarz, doesn’t think your life and safety are as important as the handful of free parking spots in front of the venue. From a tweet sent out Wednesday:
