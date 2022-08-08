Rice County holds its final Relay For Life

Hundreds of multicolored paper chain links were hung from a pole by the survivors attending the Relay For Life ceremony at the Rice County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Each link of the chains represent each year they’ve survived since their diagnoses.

This year is the final Relay For Life of Rice County. As of Monday, donations to the American Cancer Society were approaching $50,000, but the ultimate number has yet to be finalized.

As the opening ceremony began Jayne Spooner told a story about her late mother’s experience with cancer.

Her voice quivered with emotion as she detailed the life-altering doctor’s visits. Spooner explained that the doctors initially had trouble finding what was causing her mother’s chronic pain; until one day they looked at her upper spine.

Through a series of tests and scans, it became clear that the breast cancer she had previously had not been fully removed. The malignant tumor had made its way to her upper spine, putting pressure on multiple vertebrae and causing severe nerve malfunction.

Spooner explained that the Relay For Life meant a lot to her mother, who always relayed to support the cause, even though she spent the next week in recovery mode. Her mother was a strong woman who found a sense of community in the program, Spooner said.

Next up was Lori Jo Markman, who spoke into the microphone with the same teetering tone as Spooner. Markman explained why the event has meant so much to her throughout the years.

“I love that it’s a safe place to talk about your story, your treatments, your struggles,” she said. “They might just understand what you’re going through. It’s the friendships that are formed and the camaraderie here that makes this event so special.”

The cancer survivor said cancer affects everyone. Markman said the disease has stolen the lives of many of those around her.

“I have heard story after story of difficult struggles of individuals and their families courageous battles with cancer,” she said. “It breaks my heart. In 2012, I lost a dear friend to cancer. She was one of the most fit and healthy individuals I had known. No one is spared from cancer. It chooses anyone.”

Markman went on to explain what the event means to her and why she continues to support the foundation.

“Each year I dedicate my relay to someone,” said Markman. “This year, I am mindful of a classmate who is battling stage-four brain cancer, two friends were recently diagnosed with skin cancer and a former teammate who was just diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. It is because of all of these that I contribute year after year to ACS (American Cancer Society) and participate in Relay.”

Her voice trembled as she expressed her wish for the future generations of the world to not be afflicted by the second-leading cause of death in the United States.

“Saving lives starts one team at a time, one participant and one dollar at a time,” she said. “It is my hope and prayer that one day a discovery is made and cancer can be eliminated. By relaying, we keep this hope alive.”

One last time

It was the last Relay For Life to be held in Rice County it’s not the last time they’ll have an event to support people with cancer. The chair of this year’s Rice County Relay For Life, Shelly Prieve, said they are forming a new nonprofit, Light of Hope Cancer Foundation, that will be dedicated to providing resources and assistance to locals diagnosed with cancer.

“What we’ve decided over the years is that we need to keep more money local,” she said. “So, we’ve built a foundation and we may still do the same type of thing. The community really likes this part of it. But the money is going to stay local.”

Prieve went on to explain some of the things they could do with the future local donations.

“The money is going to stay local,” she said. “So, we can help with car rides, we can help with, like if they need a wig or a special bra or they need to stay in the Hope Lodge, if they need help with their mortgage or energy. You know, whatever they need, we’re gonna try and help that.”

She also explained the stipulations for each person who may need access to the funding.

“We’re gonna say they either have to be a Rice County resident or they have to be doctoring in Rice County,” she said. “So, the money is gonna stay here. Then, we can put some towards ACS (American Cancer Society) or U of M (University of Minnesota) for research, but all of it’s not going to go there.”