Patton Oswalt Critiques Sci-Fi Films (Top 5 & Bottom 5)
Patton Oswalt breaks down his top five and bottom five sci-fi films of all time. Patton Oswalt performed on May 7th at the Orpheum Theatre as part of the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival; @netflixisajoke The Sandman is available to stream exclusively on Netflix beginning August 5th. Magnolia Pictures will release I LOVE MY DAD starring Patton Oswalt in theaters on August 5, 2022, On Demand August 12, 2022.
Batgirl May Just Be the First Major Casualty in the Warner Bros/Discovery Shake-Up
With more ways for films to be released than ever before, it’s become relatively rare for a completed movie to truly get banished with no avenue for release. But, per Variety, that’s precisely what Warner Bros. is doing with Batgirl, the Leslie Grace-led superhero film helmed by Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.
Karl Urban Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters
Karl Urban breaks down his most iconic characters, including his roles in 'The Boys,' 'Star Trek,' 'Xena: Warrior Princess,' 'The Lord of the Rings,' 'Dredd,' 'Thor: Ragnarok,' 'Out of the Blue' and 'The Bourne Supremacy.' 00:00 Intro 00:14 The Boys 05:05 Star Trek 07:23 Xena: Warrior Princess 09:10 The Lord of the Rings 11:48 Dredd 14:15 Thor: Ragnarok 17:03 Out of the Blue 19:12 The Bourne Supremacy.
Oliver Jackson-Cohen Is Worried He's a Little Too Good at Playing Creepy Husbands
In his Netflix series The Haunting Of Hill House, writer-director Mike Flanagan tells the story of Olivia and Hugh Crain moving their five children into what turns out to be an extremely haunted house. Oliver Jackson-Cohen was the show’s breakout as Luke, the joint-youngest Crain child (with twin sister Nell); while all the Crain siblings are irrevocably changed by their residence in Hill House, it is only Luke who struggles with an addiction — to heroin, which he uses to self-medicate the lingering trauma from his contact with literal ghosts, one of which haunts him into adulthood.
Brett Gelman Is Setting the Standard for Character-Actor Drip
Brett Gelman is still on one, sartorially speaking. Fresh off the fourth season of the Netflix megahit Stranger Things, in which Gelman plays the chaotically affable ex-journalist Murray, the actor is keeping up his newish sidegig as a fashion gourmand. And while he may have spent recent weeks mixing it...
Christopher Nolan Goes Black and White for the First Time in 24 Years in the Oppenheimer Teaser
The first teaser for Christopher Nolan’s next opus, Oppenheimer, is finally here, giving viewers their first glimpse of Cillian Murphy as the titular physicist who was instrumental in the creation of the atomic bomb. In 2017’s Dunkirk, Nolan strung together three distinct timelines into a dizzying story of survival...
David Leitch Went from Being Brad Pitt's Stuntman to His Director
About halfway through David Leitch’s new supercharged stunt showcase Bullet Train, two assassins find themselves duking it out while keeping quiet. The film is set on a high-speed Japanese train, where seven deranged killers punch and slash and shoot their way through neon-splashed cars on their way from Tokyo to Kyoto. But their fighting acumen is tested in the Quiet Car when Ladybug (Brad Pitt) and Lemon (Bryan Tyree Henry) wind up engaging in a muted scuffle, softly slamming body parts with makeshift weaponry like tray tables, laptops and water bottles. The only time they pause is to apologize, after a nearby passenger gives them a scolding “Shhhhh!”
Marvel Promotes Shang-Chi Director Destin Daniel Cretton to Direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
A few days ago, the only thing we knew about the next two Avengers films was that they are releasing in the same year, and the Russo Brothers would not return to direct them. But in the wake of some big Marvel announcements at San Diego Comic-Con, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the studio has chosen Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton to helm the first film, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, due out in May 2025.
Jo Koy Is Still Hustling
Easter Sunday, the new film from veteran comedian Jo Koy out this weekend, is a funny, if familiar family comedy— there's the occasional tense situation punctuated by laughs, relatives in trouble, and characters who put blood above all. But what’s special about this depiction is that it’s the first time a Filipino cast gets to tell this story in a nationally released theatrical comedy.
Bullet Train’s Bonkers Red Carpet Showing Continues in L.A.
At last, the menswear locomotive that is the Bullet Train press tour has reached Los Angeles. After high-kicking their way through Europe, the movie’s motley cast—Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and Joey King among them—have reconvened stateside. For the film’s LA premiere, the gang added a few more co-stars, including Bad Bunny and Logan Lerman, to their passenger log. And maybe it’s because the movie literally takes place on Japan’s state-of-the-art high-speed rail system, but there has been a kinetic energy to the red-carpet showing for David Leitch’s newest action flick. Pitt and Henry, in particular, have been sporting some of the sauciest menswear we’ve seen in a while.
Better Call Saul Used a Breaking Bad Crossover to Set Up Its Endgame
It took six and a half seasons, but in last night’s episode Better Call Saul finally…broke bad. When the Breaking Bad prequel series began, Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill seemed so far from his days as amoral criminal defense lawyer Saul Goodman that the idea of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprising their Breaking Bad roles as Saul’s most infamous clients seemed unlikely. But in reality, there was no way Vince Gilligan and company would end the show—which has since worked in numerous references to its parent series, mostly via arcs involving Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito)—without giving us a Walt and Jesse cameo. Saul producers even went so far as to confirm it ahead of this final season. So it just became a matter of when and how. The wait finally ended last night, in an episode simply titled “Breaking Bad” (a winking nod to Saul’s first appearance on BB being “Better Call Saul”).
Karl Urban on Learning from Anthony Hopkins and Xena: Warrior Princess
Although Karl Urban may be best known for his powerful roles in blockbuster movies, the New Zealand native is no stranger to the world of TV. In fact, the actor owes a lot of his work ethic during his new hit TV show The Boys to working with Lucy Lawless during the filming of Xena: Warrior Princess. “Having the opportunity to work with Lucy Lawless and to see how a number one drives the ship was an invaluable inspirational experience,” says Urban. “I still think of her, even today when I’m shooting The Boys, and the example she set. She is an amazing woman.”
Atlanta Goes Back to Its Roots in the Season 4 Trailer
Two weeks after an early teaser gave us a trip down memory lane (or, in this case, memory Peachtree Street), Atlanta is back with the first full trailer for season four. We get a few glimpses of the situations the key characters find themselves in–including what appears to be Paper Boy performing at a Bat Mitzvah, Earn and Van taking their daughter, Lottie, on a fishing trip, and a scene of Paper Boy in the studio with a falsetto-voiced Mason Ramsey lookalike. We’re also shown what appears to be Earn in therapy, seeming irritated despite claiming that his work life is going well.
Pro Barber Critiques Brad Pitt's Most Iconic Hairstyles
There's no one better suited to speak to Brad Pitt's hairstyle evolution than pro barber Matty Conrad. GQ's favorite grooming expert has been asked by his clients to recreate Pitt's many cuts more than any other celebrity. From grungy, longhaired 90s Brad to the tapered and the frosted tips, Matty has some fine hair points to make about "The Brad."
John Mayer’s Watch Was Once a Well-Kept Secret
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Count on John Mayer to always find the obscure, outrageous watch that seems tailor-made for him. For the better part of the year, this salmon-dial perpetual calendar was hiding out, secretly tucked away in Japan as an exclusive release that not even the U.S.-based AP team was familiar with, according to Hodinkee. But late last summer, when a second batch became available stateside, Mayer immediately became a customer. It was a natural fit: after all, our officially designated WWMIC (Watch World’s Most Influential Collector) already has an abiding love for mystical hard-to-buy fashion from Japan and maintains a storage unit to hold all his Visvim.
Why Jacob Elordi Calls This Bag His "Hermione" Tote
As he grows into one of Hollywood's most talented young actors, Jacob Elordi has found a few items working themselves into his daily essentials. Like a leather folio to hold scripts, and a black cap for going undercover. Other goods—like a travel-sized watercolor set and a deck of cards—are less obviously crucial, though no less essential. “I don’t know anything about cards,” Elordi admits. “I don’t know how to handle them. I don't know how to shuffle.”
Seth Rogen Is Still Blonde, and It's Still Great
Seth Rogen, like his longtime buddy Jonah Hill, recently went bleach-blond, and it suits him. Also like L.A. native Hill: Canadian-born Rogen really seems to be dressing for Southern California bliss, and it shows. Take, for example, Rogen’s recent smoke-break attire: a sunny Bode patchwork shirt, easygoing terracotta slacks, slip-on...
A Grooming Guru Walks Us Through Brad Pitt’s Most Iconic Hairstyles
Over the course of his career as a leading man, Brad Pitt has embraced just about every hairstyle under the sun. Pro Barber Matty Conrad breaks down the inspiration behind each look—and more importantly how much Pitt’s hairstyles have inspired others. “I’ve been working behind a chair at...
The Kid Mero Says He and Desus Going Their Separate Ways Was a “Strategy”
The Bodega Hive are still reeling from July’s news that Desus and Mero would be pursuing solo ventures. In an interview on the Basic! Podcast with Doug Herzog and Jen Chaney, Mero spoke about his split with Desus, which was apparently a long time coming, and gave some hints at what’s on the horizon.
How Jacob Elordi Became Gen Z's Leading Man
The door opens to a low-slung house in the California desert town of Twentynine Palms, and there’s Jacob Elordi, draped in a loose linen shirt, unbuttoned past the chest, his six-foot-five frame filling the doorway like he’s on MTV’s Cribs. As he leads me inside, he explains that he’s just back from Europe—he saw the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco and the Rolling Stones in Madrid. But as soon as he landed in L.A., he felt the need to get out again. So the 25-year-old Australian actor hopped in his Range Rover and drove two and a half hours east, out past Joshua Tree, to this rental. “I could live out here,” he says, taking a cross-legged seat on a large white sectional. “It’s lovely. You don’t have to see anyone.”
