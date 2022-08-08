ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Suspect arrested after hours-long vehicle and car chase

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies on Saturday night had to use less lethal measures to arrest a man who led deputies in an hours-long vehicle pursuit and foot chase, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop in the area of Highway 135 and Foster Road in Orcutt just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. The driver, identified as a 29-year-old man who had an outstanding no-bail felony warrant for his arrest, failed to stop and drove towards the Lompoc area while committing multiple traffic violations, Zick said.

The suspect continued to Highway 1 and exited on Constellation Road before turning into a housing area where he parked on the 100 block of Mizar Place and fleeing by foot into nearby yards, Zick said.

County Air Support, California Highway Patrol, Lompoc Police, and a Sheriff's K9 unit all responded to assist in the chase.

Teams spent over an hour searching for the man on the ground while County Air Support searched from above and gave announcements to the suspect to surrender. Deputies "exhausted their search" and released the auxiliary units around 8:30 p.m., Zick said.

Then, around 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to a reported sighting of the suspect on the 100 block of Mizar Place. Arriving deputies tracked the suspect to the 100 block of Alcor Avenue where he fled from them yet again, Zick said.

Deputies then used a less lethal bean bag launcher to take the suspect into custody, injuring the suspect. They provided first aid to the man while medics responded, and he was transported by helicopter to a local hospital where he was booked in absentia for two outstanding warrants as well as the felony charge of evading and the misdemeanor charges of obstruction and loitering.

He is being held without bail and is expected to recover from his injuries, Zick said, adding that no deputies or members of the community were injured.

