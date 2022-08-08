ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kensington, MD

rockvillenights.com

Car stolen from Rockville townhome

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the King Farm neighborhood of Rockville yesterday morning. The vehicle was parked on the street outside a townhome in the 500 block of Shorthorn Way, the newest section of King Farm recently constructed off of Piccard Drive. It is believed that the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:30 PM Wednesday night and 9:00 AM Thursday morning.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Meet me at the mall: Police have a new space in Bethesda

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have been working on ways to connect with the community in more relaxed settings, and the latest is with a community liaison room at Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall. The room, on the same level as the food court, is a place where officers can...
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

Man who burned woman to death in Falls Church arrested

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police have arrested and charged the man they believe is responsible for setting a woman on fire and killing her in a Falls Church apartment. The suspect, 47-year-old Richard Montano, of Arlington, is now being held in jail without bond. He's charged with second-degree...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
NBC Washington

‘Horrific Crime': Woman Killed, Set on Fire in Fairfax County

A woman was killed and set on fire Wednesday in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities say. Police have arrested a man in her murder. Residents of The Villages at Falls Church building in the 2900 block of Willston Place said they heard a woman screaming for help and called 911 before 3 p.m.
Marc Elrich
fox5dc.com

2 men shot, 1 dead near Dupont Circle

WASHINGTON - Two men were shot near Dupont Circle in Northwest D.C. Thursday evening and one of them has died, according to police. D.C. police said the call came in at 9:32 p.m. for a shooting on Connecticut Ave NW & Florida Ave NW. Police said one adult male was found unconscious and not breathing, and another was found conscious and breathing.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Concern for Missing Twenty-Year-Old and Two-Year-Old Son

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Cold Case Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 20-year-old and her two-year-old son from Gaithersburg. Delmy Bonilla and Oscar Fernando Benitez-Reyes were last seen on Monday, August 8, 2022, leaving...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Concern for Missing Rockville Teen

The Rockville City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Rockville teenager. Kornkanok Sarikylala, 18, of Paulsboro Dr, was last seen leaving her home on foot around 7:00 p.m. this evening (8/12/22). Police are concerned for her welfare. She is 5’3, 120 lbs. black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a black halter top, and no shoes.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Slipped Disc

Washington harpist is shot dead at work

A man was shot dead on Wednesday afteroon while installing solar panels at homes in Southeast Washington, DC. He has been named as Aryeh Wolf, 25, from Baltimore, a married man with a baby daughter. Aryeh was an enthusiastic amateur musician. Police said a man in a baseball cap ‘walked...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Arrest made in stabbing in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man is facing charges after a stabbing that left someone seriously hurt. The Gaithersburg Police Department (GPD) said officers arrested Ricky Stevens, 61, of Gaithersburg. The charges against him are First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment. Police said around 4:30 p.m, on Monday, […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

Two shot on Connecticut Avenue Northwest

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro Police responded to a double shooting at the 1800 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest. One of the victims was pronounced dead on scene. According to DC Realtime News on Twitter, Metro Police Department are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Man found dead in North Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are looking into the death of a man found Thursday morning in North Baltimore, authorities said.Patrol officers were called shortly after 7 a.m. to the 800 block of Bradhurst Road, where they found a man lying unconscious in the grass, a Baltimore Police spokesperson told WJZ. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No additional details about the man's identity or the nature of his death were immediately released.
BALTIMORE, MD

