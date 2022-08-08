Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from Rockville townhome
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the King Farm neighborhood of Rockville yesterday morning. The vehicle was parked on the street outside a townhome in the 500 block of Shorthorn Way, the newest section of King Farm recently constructed off of Piccard Drive. It is believed that the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:30 PM Wednesday night and 9:00 AM Thursday morning.
mocoshow.com
Man Serving Life Gets Additional 30 Years For Previous Home Invasion/Robbery Case
Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office:. Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, the honorable Judge Jeannie Cho sentenced defendant, Gregory Jones, 28, of Silver Spring, to 30 years in prison for robbery, home invasion and assault charges, stemming from an incident on October 9th 2017.
bethesdamagazine.com
Neighbors want to know what will happen with Bethesda tunnel digger’s house
Residents of a Bethesda neighborhood are still waiting to find out the fate of a house owned by a millionaire stock trader who was convicted of manslaughter after a man died in a basement fire while helping to dig tunnels under the home. Daniel Beckwitt, now 31, dug the tunnels...
WTOP
Meet me at the mall: Police have a new space in Bethesda
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have been working on ways to connect with the community in more relaxed settings, and the latest is with a community liaison room at Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall. The room, on the same level as the food court, is a place where officers can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
Rideshare Driver From Montgomery County Killed in Fatal Shooting in Temple Hills
Per Prince George’s County Police: Detectives with our Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting in Temple Hills. The victim is 55-year-old Nesredin Esleiman of Silver Spring. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. On August...
fox5dc.com
Man who burned woman to death in Falls Church arrested
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police have arrested and charged the man they believe is responsible for setting a woman on fire and killing her in a Falls Church apartment. The suspect, 47-year-old Richard Montano, of Arlington, is now being held in jail without bond. He's charged with second-degree...
NBC Washington
‘Horrific Crime': Woman Killed, Set on Fire in Fairfax County
A woman was killed and set on fire Wednesday in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities say. Police have arrested a man in her murder. Residents of The Villages at Falls Church building in the 2900 block of Willston Place said they heard a woman screaming for help and called 911 before 3 p.m.
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Suspect Apprehended For Summer Murder In Baltimore: Police
A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 37-year-old man back in June, detectives say. Dana Davenport, 28, is accused of shooting and killing Tyrone Walker in the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, June 5, according to Baltimore police. Police have...
fox5dc.com
2 men shot, 1 dead near Dupont Circle
WASHINGTON - Two men were shot near Dupont Circle in Northwest D.C. Thursday evening and one of them has died, according to police. D.C. police said the call came in at 9:32 p.m. for a shooting on Connecticut Ave NW & Florida Ave NW. Police said one adult male was found unconscious and not breathing, and another was found conscious and breathing.
Jewish Father Killed While Working In DC Amid String of Antisemitic Hate Crimes
A young Jewish father has reportedly been killed while working in Washington DC shortly after a string of antisemitic hate crimes swept through the Maryland and DC area, confirms The Yeshiva World. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was shot around 3:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of Call Place, according...
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing Twenty-Year-Old and Two-Year-Old Son
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Cold Case Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 20-year-old and her two-year-old son from Gaithersburg. Delmy Bonilla and Oscar Fernando Benitez-Reyes were last seen on Monday, August 8, 2022, leaving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing Rockville Teen
The Rockville City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Rockville teenager. Kornkanok Sarikylala, 18, of Paulsboro Dr, was last seen leaving her home on foot around 7:00 p.m. this evening (8/12/22). Police are concerned for her welfare. She is 5’3, 120 lbs. black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a black halter top, and no shoes.
WJLA
MARYLAND'S MOST WANTED | Convicted felon wanted in Baltimore workplace stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A workplace argument in Canton’s industrial district ends in a stabbing, and now the US Marshals Service has joined the search for the suspect. Ricardo Cure Jr., 36, of Baltimore County, is accused of cutting his co-worker with a knife during an argument back in April 2022.
Slipped Disc
Washington harpist is shot dead at work
A man was shot dead on Wednesday afteroon while installing solar panels at homes in Southeast Washington, DC. He has been named as Aryeh Wolf, 25, from Baltimore, a married man with a baby daughter. Aryeh was an enthusiastic amateur musician. Police said a man in a baseball cap ‘walked...
Police Say Thieves Targeting the Elderly and Minorities in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, MD – The Montgomery County Department of Police is investigating a series of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arrest made in stabbing in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man is facing charges after a stabbing that left someone seriously hurt. The Gaithersburg Police Department (GPD) said officers arrested Ricky Stevens, 61, of Gaithersburg. The charges against him are First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment. Police said around 4:30 p.m, on Monday, […]
Two shot on Connecticut Avenue Northwest
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro Police responded to a double shooting at the 1800 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest. One of the victims was pronounced dead on scene. According to DC Realtime News on Twitter, Metro Police Department are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Baltimore man shot to death Wednesday in Washington D.C.
D.C. Metropolitan Police say they found 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast.
Man found dead in North Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are looking into the death of a man found Thursday morning in North Baltimore, authorities said.Patrol officers were called shortly after 7 a.m. to the 800 block of Bradhurst Road, where they found a man lying unconscious in the grass, a Baltimore Police spokesperson told WJZ. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No additional details about the man's identity or the nature of his death were immediately released.
Comments / 0