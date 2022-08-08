Read full article on original website
Forever Friends Dedication
Submitted by UP for Arts. UP for Arts is (finally!) dedicating the “Forever Friends” statue at the Curran Apple Orchard Park!. Everyone is invited to attend the dedication on Thursday, August 18, at 5:45p.m. “Forever Friends” is a life-size statue of a horse and young girl modeled after...
Puyallup Farmers Market on Saturday
City of Puyallup social media post. It’s going to be a sunny weekend! A great time to visit the Farmers Market on Saturday. From 9 am to 2 pm, browse through fresh produce, veggies, gifts, and more. Learn more from the Puyallup Main Street Association website here: puyallupmainstreet.com/puyallup-farmers-market/…
Lakewood Accepting Applications for Small Works Abatement Roster
City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood is accepting applications for a Small Works Abatement Roster for both federally and non-federally funded residential and commercial demolition of dangerous buildings, lead abatement, asbestos abatement, hazardous materials abatement, and methamphetamine abatements within the city limits of Lakewood. Contractors needed include:. Lead...
Warn named to YMCA Advisory Council
Lakewood resident Eric Warn was selected last week to serve on the Lakewood YMCA Advisory Council. Warn is a longtime member of the YMCA and volunteers as an instructor for a senior strength class three times a week. “The Y is my second home and a fabulous crossroads for meeting friends and getting the exercise I need to stay healthy,” the 2019 Lakewood YMCA Member of the Year added.
Lakewood City Council Corner: Study Session recap
City of Lakewood announcement. At its Aug. 8, 2022 study session the Lakewood City Council held a joint meeting with members of the Public Safety Advisory Committee and heard an update from the Lakewood Planning Commission and Community and Economic Development staff on the progress of the city’s tree preservation code review.
Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society Joins the Fun Again
No plans for the weekend yet? Whether you are a bookworm or not, the Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society knows how to draw you in with their wide variety of books of different genres. On Sunday, August 14 from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m., the Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society...
Tacoma City Council Appoints Olgy Diaz to At-Large Position 7
TACOMA, Wash. – From a pool of six final candidates, Olgy Diaz has been appointed by the Tacoma City Council to the vacant At-Large Position 7, for a term to expire December 31, 2023. Council Member Diaz, the first Latinx person to serve on the City Council, is to be sworn in August 16, 2022.
Community Expectations Survey
West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. West Pierce Fire & Rescue is conducting a survey to assist us in meeting the expectations of our customers in regards to emergency response and other community services. If you live or work in Lakewood, University Place or Steilacoom and would like to participate in the Community Expectations survey, please click here to give us your thoughts.
Puyallup Library to Celebrate Twenty Year Anniversary
City of Puyallup announcement. Puyallup, WA – The community is invited to celebrate the Puyallup Public Library’s 20th Anniversary celebration on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. From 5 to 7 pm, the Library will host an Open House to celebrate twenty years of learning, reading, and literacy in the community.
Grave Concerns Association fundraises at Steilacoom City Wide Yard Sale
Submitted by Laurel Lemke, Grave Concerns Association Chair. The Grave Concerns Association will participate in the Steilacoom City Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1211 Starling Street. Stop by for a complementary water and check out the offerings including handmade jewelry, fairy gardens, plarn bags, collectibles, and repurposed treasures. All proceeds go toward the mission of the all volunteer group to purchase markers for the historic patient cemetery in Fort Steilacoom Park.
Round1 – Get Ready for Fun
South Hill Mall press release. Finding fun in the South Sound is about to become a whole lot easier…just head to the South Hill Mall in Puyallup. That’s where Round 1 Bowling & Amusement will open its doors on Saturday, August 13. Exclusive Round1 t-shirts will be given to the first 300 customers who attend the grand opening.
Relive Duck Daze
City of University Place social media post. Relive the fun of Duck Daze in this special video narrated by Mayor Steve Worthington that captures the sights & sounds of marching bands, fire trucks, games, free giveaways & the community spirit that make it one of our most popular annual celebrations.
Pierce County Council appoints Paul M. Herrera to District 2 County Council seat
Pierce County Council news story. August 9 the Pierce County Council appointed Paul M. Herrera to fill the vacant 2nd Pierce County Council District seat. The appointment came after questions from councilmembers, followed by public comment. Pierce County Council Chair Derek Young thanked the other finalists for volunteering to pursue...
LPD needs your help
Lakewood Police Department social media post. Lakewood PD needs your help. We are looking for Mr. Cooper. If you have seen him, or have any information about his whereabouts please call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 253-830-5000. (All information re: Mr. Cooper can be found in the flyer in the following Tweet.)
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Pierce County remains in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s low COVID-19 community level. Our COVID-19 7-day hospitalization rate dropped more than 50% from last week and we’ve seen a drop in case rate as well. At the low level, CDC recommends you:
Washington State Patrol in-custody Death Investigation
Submitted by Lt. Chris Lawler, Lakewood Police Department. On August 9, at 7:39 PM, a Washington State Trooper attempted to stop a red Ford truck in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue in the city of Tacoma. The driver of the truck nearly struck a pedestrian and then ran a red light at 45th Street. Based on those actions the Trooper believed the driver to be severely impaired and continued efforts to stop the vehicle as it continued south on Pacific Avenue.
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. We now have Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available at our South Hill Mall and Lakewood Towne Center clinics, and we’ll soon have it available at more locations. Novavax vaccine uses the same time-tested protein-based technology as other widely used vaccines, like HPV and Hepatitis B....
Area Student Graduates From St. Olaf College
The following local student graduated with the St. Olaf College Class of 2022. Tacoma’s Zoe Q. Garrett, Bachelor of Arts, Parents James and Amanda Garrett. One of the nation’s leading liberal arts colleges, St. Olaf challenges students to excel in the liberal arts, examine faith and values, and explore meaningful vocation in an inclusive, globally engaged community nourished by tradition.
Obituary Notices – August 12, 2022
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Howard Wesley Ashley; Charles Robert “Bob” Littler. Mountain View Funeral Home: Virginia Beresford; Aurea Buhain; Donna Elizabeth Clark; Lea Renee Hayes; Lavina Hickman; Nhan Trong Huynh; Doris Cruz Perez; Shirley Ann Scharmer; Toni Trent-Eberhardt; John Mortimer Wallace; Edwin H. White; Ilse T Williams.
