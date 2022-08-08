Read full article on original website
David S. Mathews, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David S. Mathews, age 87 of Kinsman, Ohio, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio. He was born January 15, 1935, in Kinsman, Ohio, a son of James C. and Mildred S. (Giddings) Mathews. A lifelong resident of Kinsman, Dave...
Susan K. Beer, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan K. Beer, 69, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 5, 2022, after cardiac complications. Susan was born November 11, 1952 in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of Theodore and Juanita Cobb Beer. She was a graduate of Southwestern High School in...
Daniel Adam Nuth, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Adam Nuth, age 39, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born on October 15, 1982 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Richard and Melba (Gibson) Nuth. Daniel graduated from Canfield High School in 2001 and was a laborer in the construction...
Robert G. Doak, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert G. Doak passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, in Canton. He was born September 12, 1977 in Alliance. Robert attended Alliance High School. He enjoyed spending time with friends. He also had a fondness for tattoos. He leaves behind his children, sisters, brothers and...
David “Slim” “Treetop” Smith, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. David “Slim or Treetop” Smith will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at J. E. Washington Funeral Home, 1617 3rd Street NE, Canton, OH 44704. The officiating clergy will be Elder Allie Walker.
Lora Ann Pierre Irvine, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lora Ann Pierre Irvine, age 68 of Niles, passed away suddenly Thursday, August 11, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born on October 5, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Norman Wallace Pierre and Mary Louise Wilson Wire. Lora was a...
Clarence “Kooder” Williams, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence “Kooder” Williams, Jr., passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Hanover HealthCare Center in Massillon, Ohio. Clarence was under the care of Traditions Hospice due to a recent illness. Clarence was born May 6, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, to parents Clarence “Pete”...
Roy D. Golden, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy D. Golden, 64, passed away suddenly Thursday afternoon, August 4, 2022, at his home. Roy was born May 19, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Charles and Beth (Wegele) Golden. He attended Boardman High School and was a lifelong resident of...
Thelma Louise Meeks, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma Louise Meeks, 104, of 1548 Woodbine Avenue SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, August 8, 2022 at 2:38 a.m. at her residence of natural causes. She was born September 25, 1917 in Plymouth, West Virginia, the daughter of James Edward and Nancy Katherine...
Arthur David Sugar, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur David Sugar, Sr., 73, of New Middletown, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center in Youngstown. David was born on December 31, 1948, in Salem, Ohio, a son of Arthur Edward and Josephine Lorraine (Gregory) Sugar. He was...
Wilma M. Mohney, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma M. Mohney, 90 of Cortland, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her home. She was born July 19, 1932, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Paul Lesh and the late Margaret Pritchard Lesh. Wilma was employed as a cook with...
John P. Mroski, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Mroski, 79, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 11, 2022, at his home. John was born March 28, 1943, in Youngstown, a son of the late Myron Mroski and Jane Wozniak Mroski, and was a lifelong area resident. He was a 1961 graduate...
Edwin Good, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin Good, 81, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was born to the late Merlin and Esther (Brunk) Good on October 10, 1940. At a young age he went with his family to Kentucky, where his parents were doing mission work. After...
George Olinik, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Olinik, 79, passed away peacefully, Thursday afternoon, July 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with his family by his side. George was born May 10, 1943, in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael and Mary Berdy Olinik and was a lifelong area...
Joann Smolinsky, Burghill, Ohio
BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann Smolinsky passed away at home in Burghill on Monday afternoon, August 8, 2022 at the age of 77. The daughter of Steve. J. Smolinsky Sr. and Stella (Korach) Smolinsky, she was born on November 13, 1944 in Warren, Ohio. Joann grew up in the...
Richard “Dick” Lee Paxson, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” Lee Paxson, 80, Salem, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Dick was born on February 19,1942 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Claris (Bailey) Paxson. Dick was a 1961 graduate of Salem...
Scott J. Leiter, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott J. Leiter, 70, died unexpectedly on Sunday evening, August 7, 2022, at his home. Scott was born June 8, 1952 in Miamisburg, Ohio, a son of Ernest and Dorothy Groves Leiter. A lifelong area resident, Scott was a graduate of South High School, Class...
Carol Ann Kaszowski, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Kaszowski, 75, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, August 5, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks. Carol was born September 10, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Matt Kaszowski and Caroline Nicholas Kaszowski and was a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of...
Margaret M. Detell, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Mae (Perry) Detell, 99, passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring, Ohio. Margaret was born on July 14, 1923 in Leetonia, Ohio the daughter of James and Josephine (Schintion) Perry who were born...
Jordan Nathaniel McMillan, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jordan N. McMillan, 27, died Saturday, August 6, 2022. Born August 13, 1994 in Youngstown, Ohio, he was a son of the late William Lowell McMillan and Sonja Marie Altimore. He attended Beaver Local Schools and worked in construction. Survivors include his children, Kaylie, Madison...
