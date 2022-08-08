Read full article on original website
Trump Supporters at Wisconsin Rally Say Robin Williams Film ’Man of the Year’ Proves 2020 Election Fraud (Video)
“The Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper attended yet another political rally to talk to Trump supporters about the state of the country, this time in Wisconsin. While there, he touched on the issues plaguing those voters the most, like the 2020 election fraud conspiracy. “I’m not going to be...
Florida Man Flies Banner With Special Message for Trump Over Mar-a-Lago
"Do something better with your time than defending a billionaire grifter who doesn't care about you," Thomas Kennedy tweeted regarding the banner.
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty
UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
