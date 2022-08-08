Read full article on original website
Theresa Ann Reese obituary 1929~2022
Mrs. Theresa Ann Reese (Byrne), 92, of Sheely Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 in Waynesboro Hospital. Born September 16, 1929 in Patton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Delphine (McConnell) Byrne. Mrs. Reese was a graduate of Cresson High School with the...
Mildred L Tayman obituary 1934~2022
Tuesday afternoon, August 9, 2022 our family lost an extraordinary woman, our Mother, Mildred L Tayman, of Chambersburg. Born December 24, 1934 in Derby, VA, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Flo (Phillips) Wells. Her passing was sudden and unexpected. We are all heartbroken and still trying to accept that she is gone.
Joseph E Heltzel obituary 1946~2022
Joseph E Heltzel, 75, formerly of Gettysburg, PA went to be with the Lord Sunday evening, August 7, 2022 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Born November 15, 1946 in Gettysburg, PA he was the son of the late Lawrence and Genevieve “Jeannie” (Brackett) Heltzel. He was the husband of...
Carol E Shatzley obituary 1945~2022
Carol E Shatzley (Fields), 77, of Pleasant Hall, passed away the morning of Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on January 20, 1945 in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late George Walter Simon and Edith Hadassah (Smith) Fields. Carol attended the Greenvillage Church of God,...
Hildegard B “Hilde” Rook obituary 1939~2022
Hildegard B “Hilde” Rook, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on August 10, 2022 at 11:11 p.m. She was born in Munich, Germany on September 16, 1939 to Karl and Barbara Schrembs. Hilde Came to America and married the love of her life, Samuel N....
Dortha E Neil obituary 1945~2022
Dortha E Neil (Wise), 77, of Chambersburg, PA went to be with her loving husband at the feet of Jesus on Monday, August 8, 2022 in her home. Born June 1, 1945 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late George and Catherine (Johnson) Wise. She was a...
Michael R Krugh obituary 1958~2022
Michael R Krugh, 64, of Amberson, PA and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away Monday morning, August 8, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 19, 1958 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late John and Helen Melius Krugh. A graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School, Mike...
Mary E Flohr obituary 1944~2022
Mary E Flohr (Staley), 78, of 1703 Willow Point Rd Effingham, SC died Sunday, August 7, 2022 at MUSC Florence Medical Center surrounded by family. She was born July 20, 1944 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Elliot and Margaret Wetzel Staley. She was predeceased by her husband...
Mary Catharine “Kate” Strait 1937~2022
Mary Catharine “Kate” Strait (Knable), 84, of Chambersburg, PA quietly passed away on Friday August 5, 2022. She was born on October 14, 1937. She is the daughter of the late Jabez and the late Gladys (Schetromph) Knable. She is preceded in death by her husband Junior Strait...
Sara L Myers obituary 1930~2022
Sara L Myers, 92, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at her home. Born Friday, June 27, 1930 in Hopewell Township, Cumberland County, she was a daughter of the late Harold I. and Gladys Fogelsanger Davidson. Sara was a member of the Hopewell United Methodist Church. She...
Carla D Harbaugh obituary 1956~2022
Mrs. Carla D Harbaugh (Koons), 65, of Orrtanna, PA passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 14, 1956 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank T. and Ellen Louise (Yeakle) Koons. Carla graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the...
Linda Kay Reed obituary 1949~2022
Linda Kay Reed, 72, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on August 6, 2022 at The Leland of Laurel Run. Born September 24, 1949 in Waynesboro, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Mabel Robison Roof. Her beloved husband, Ray A. Reed, Sr., preceded her in death on March 6, 2007.
Kenneth “Vernon” Rouzer 1927~2022
Kenneth “Vernon” Rouzer, 95, of Harrisonville, PA, passed away Saturday, August 6th, at UPMC Osteopathic Community Hospital, Harrisburg, PA. Vernon was born in Knobsville, PA on June 22, 1927, a son of the late Velma Elizabeth (Glunt) and Charles E. “Ted” Rouzer. He was the husband of Mae E. (Murphy) Rouzer, whom he married on October 2, 1948.
Nichole A Klipp obituary 1981~2022
Mrs. Nichole A Klipp (Stull), 41, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Nichole was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1999. She is survived by her husband, Ryan Klipp and three children, Logan Klipp, Blake Klipp...
Anthony Joseph Konopka “Tony” 1923~2022
Anthony Joseph Konopka “Tony”, age 99, passed away on August 4, 2022, at his home in Lake Heritage, Gettysburg. He was born on April 8, 1923, in Brady, PA, the son of the late Apolinary “Paul” and Zofia Sokoloski Konopka. Tony was preceded in death by...
Laura Jean Carbaugh obituary 1934~2022
Laura Jean Carbaugh, age 87, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, PA. Jean was born on December 13, 1934, in Mercersburg, PA, the daughter of the late Ernest and Kathryn Karper Bradley. Jean married the late Charles J. Carbaugh who...
Wayne Thomas Rarig obituary 1944~2022
Wayne Thomas Rarig, age 77, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at York Hospital in York. He was born October 30, 1944 in Sioux Falls, SD, as the son of the late Russell Allen and Hazel Irene (Billig) Rarig. Wayne graduated in Class of 1993 from Bloomsburg University,...
Helen Rosenberry obituary 1937~2022
Helen Rosenberry (Bowman), 84, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 29, 1937 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Florence (Snider) Bowman. Helen was a 1955 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and was...
Deborah K Yeager obituary 1954~2022
Deborah K Yeager, 67, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at her home. Born October 7, 1954, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Helen Sowers Carbaugh. She was last employed at Ingram Book Company and had previously been employed at Chambersburg...
