Waynesboro, PA

fcfreepress

Theresa Ann Reese obituary 1929~2022

Mrs. Theresa Ann Reese (Byrne), 92, of Sheely Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 in Waynesboro Hospital. Born September 16, 1929 in Patton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Delphine (McConnell) Byrne. Mrs. Reese was a graduate of Cresson High School with the...
WAYNESBORO, PA
fcfreepress

Mildred L Tayman obituary 1934~2022

Tuesday afternoon, August 9, 2022 our family lost an extraordinary woman, our Mother, Mildred L Tayman, of Chambersburg. Born December 24, 1934 in Derby, VA, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Flo (Phillips) Wells. Her passing was sudden and unexpected. We are all heartbroken and still trying to accept that she is gone.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Joseph E Heltzel obituary 1946~2022

Joseph E Heltzel, 75, formerly of Gettysburg, PA went to be with the Lord Sunday evening, August 7, 2022 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Born November 15, 1946 in Gettysburg, PA he was the son of the late Lawrence and Genevieve “Jeannie” (Brackett) Heltzel. He was the husband of...
GETTYSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Carol E Shatzley obituary 1945~2022

Carol E Shatzley (Fields), 77, of Pleasant Hall, passed away the morning of Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on January 20, 1945 in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late George Walter Simon and Edith Hadassah (Smith) Fields. Carol attended the Greenvillage Church of God,...
PLEASANT HALL, PA
fcfreepress

Hildegard B "Hilde" Rook obituary 1939~2022

Hildegard B “Hilde” Rook, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on August 10, 2022 at 11:11 p.m. She was born in Munich, Germany on September 16, 1939 to Karl and Barbara Schrembs. Hilde Came to America and married the love of her life, Samuel N....
MONT ALTO, PA
fcfreepress

Dortha E Neil obituary 1945~2022

Dortha E Neil (Wise), 77, of Chambersburg, PA went to be with her loving husband at the feet of Jesus on Monday, August 8, 2022 in her home. Born June 1, 1945 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late George and Catherine (Johnson) Wise. She was a...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Michael R Krugh obituary 1958~2022

Michael R Krugh, 64, of Amberson, PA and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away Monday morning, August 8, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 19, 1958 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late John and Helen Melius Krugh. A graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School, Mike...
AMBERSON, PA
fcfreepress

Mary E Flohr obituary 1944~2022

Mary E Flohr (Staley), 78, of 1703 Willow Point Rd Effingham, SC died Sunday, August 7, 2022 at MUSC Florence Medical Center surrounded by family. She was born July 20, 1944 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Elliot and Margaret Wetzel Staley. She was predeceased by her husband...
EFFINGHAM, SC
fcfreepress

Mary Catharine "Kate" Strait 1937~2022

Mary Catharine “Kate” Strait (Knable), 84, of Chambersburg, PA quietly passed away on Friday August 5, 2022. She was born on October 14, 1937. She is the daughter of the late Jabez and the late Gladys (Schetromph) Knable. She is preceded in death by her husband Junior Strait...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Sara L Myers obituary 1930~2022

Sara L Myers, 92, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at her home. Born Friday, June 27, 1930 in Hopewell Township, Cumberland County, she was a daughter of the late Harold I. and Gladys Fogelsanger Davidson. Sara was a member of the Hopewell United Methodist Church. She...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Carla D Harbaugh obituary 1956~2022

Mrs. Carla D Harbaugh (Koons), 65, of Orrtanna, PA passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 14, 1956 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank T. and Ellen Louise (Yeakle) Koons. Carla graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the...
ORRTANNA, PA
fcfreepress

Linda Kay Reed obituary 1949~2022

Linda Kay Reed, 72, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on August 6, 2022 at The Leland of Laurel Run. Born September 24, 1949 in Waynesboro, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Mabel Robison Roof. Her beloved husband, Ray A. Reed, Sr., preceded her in death on March 6, 2007.
WAYNESBORO, PA
fcfreepress

Kenneth "Vernon" Rouzer 1927~2022

Kenneth “Vernon” Rouzer, 95, of Harrisonville, PA, passed away Saturday, August 6th, at UPMC Osteopathic Community Hospital, Harrisburg, PA. Vernon was born in Knobsville, PA on June 22, 1927, a son of the late Velma Elizabeth (Glunt) and Charles E. “Ted” Rouzer. He was the husband of Mae E. (Murphy) Rouzer, whom he married on October 2, 1948.
HARRISONVILLE, PA
fcfreepress

Nichole A Klipp obituary 1981~2022

Mrs. Nichole A Klipp (Stull), 41, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Nichole was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1999. She is survived by her husband, Ryan Klipp and three children, Logan Klipp, Blake Klipp...
WAYNESBORO, PA
fcfreepress

Anthony Joseph Konopka "Tony" 1923~2022

Anthony Joseph Konopka “Tony”, age 99, passed away on August 4, 2022, at his home in Lake Heritage, Gettysburg. He was born on April 8, 1923, in Brady, PA, the son of the late Apolinary “Paul” and Zofia Sokoloski Konopka. Tony was preceded in death by...
GETTYSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Laura Jean Carbaugh obituary 1934~2022

Laura Jean Carbaugh, age 87, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, PA. Jean was born on December 13, 1934, in Mercersburg, PA, the daughter of the late Ernest and Kathryn Karper Bradley. Jean married the late Charles J. Carbaugh who...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Wayne Thomas Rarig obituary 1944~2022

Wayne Thomas Rarig, age 77, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at York Hospital in York. He was born October 30, 1944 in Sioux Falls, SD, as the son of the late Russell Allen and Hazel Irene (Billig) Rarig. Wayne graduated in Class of 1993 from Bloomsburg University,...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Bridge replacement projects in Perry County

PennDOT plans three major bridge replacement projects in Perry County next year. The public can review plans for the projects and provide input online through September 10. The bridge replacement projects are currently in the design phase. Construction work will take place in the 2024 construction season. Information, including roadway...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Helen Rosenberry obituary 1937~2022

Helen Rosenberry (Bowman), 84, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 29, 1937 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Florence (Snider) Bowman. Helen was a 1955 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and was...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Deborah K Yeager obituary 1954~2022

Deborah K Yeager, 67, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at her home. Born October 7, 1954, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Helen Sowers Carbaugh. She was last employed at Ingram Book Company and had previously been employed at Chambersburg...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

