Read full article on original website
Related
Enjoy The City Of Rome New York Celebrating The End Of Summer Carnival
If you're looking for family fun to end summer with, the City of Rome has you covered. The City of Rome invites you to the End Of The Summer Carnival happening on Wednesday, August 17th at Franklyn Field in Rome. The city promises it'll be a day packed full of fun:
Affordable Children’s Clothing Option in CNY is No More After 7 Years
An affordable children's clothing option in Central New York will soon be no more after 7 years. Clothing isn't cheap. Let's face it. Nothing is nowadays. And with prices rising on just about everything, everyone is looking to save on anything, anywhere they can. Especially when it comes to clothes for children who grow out of them so fast. Why spend an arm and a leg on something they'll only wear half a year if you're lucky? That's why many parents shop at consignment shops. Unfortunately, there's one less option.
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
15 Trending Antiques to Look for This Weekend in Bouckville
It's Madison-Bouckville Antique Festival weekend along Route 20 in Bouckville through Sunday and vendors are ready to move their merchandise. The festival, touted as New York's largest antiques and collectables show, is boasting over 2000 vendors and dealers throughout their 13 snowfields. This year's festival includes plenty of food vendors...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsyr.com
The untold history of Thornden Park in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — Last weekend marked the 20th anniversary of Shakespeare in the Park, a Shakespearean festival taking place in Syracuse’s Thornden Park. Robert Searing of the Onondaga Historical Association takes a deep dive into the remarkable history of how the park came to be what it is today.
Free Kids Lunches May End After Disrespectful Punks Vandalize CNY Restaurant
What is wrong with some people? A free lunch program for kids in Central New York may soon come to an end after a few disrespectful punks took advantage and vandalized the restaurant. Franco's Pizza in Ilion started the 'No Kids Hungry' campaign to make sure all kids had something...
5 Fun and Free Things to Do in Central New York This Weekend
Nobody wants to say it, but the end of summer is near. You've got to cherish those last few weekends while you can! If your calendar is open and your wallet is empty, below are 5 free things you can do in Central New York this weekend:. CRAFTS, DRAFTS &...
Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars
Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grand Opening Of Camper’s Village In Fulton Announced
FULTON – Wilkins RV is proud to announce the grand opening of Camper’s Village at its Fulton location. Campers Village is CNY’s only wooded RV Showroom where you can view 50 RVs through the unique experience of an actual campground setting. On August 19 and 20, Wilkins...
Norwich Firefighter Uses All His Time To Protect His Community
Time is everything... and this first-responder is dedicated to giving all the time he has back to his community. This is someone who always goes the extra mile to help those in need. Blake is a proud member of the City of Norwich Fire Department. He spends a majority of his time there picking up shifts, whether they are mandated or not.
Longtime CNY restaurateur opens cafe in Township 5
Camillus, N.Y. — A longtime Central New York restaurant owner this week opened Township 5′s only coffee shop. Marty Richardson, who has run Nestico’s...too! diner in Fairmount for 24 years and Chelsea’s Restaurant on Onondaga Hill for two years, opened her second Rise & Grind Cafe on Monday morning. She also has a Rise & Grind in the plaza next to Nestico’s at 4119 W. Genesee St.
localsyr.com
Dogs rescued with porcupine quills making some progress
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Animal rescues around the region are overwhelmed and at capacity. Tanya Semchenko, the board president of the Oswego County SPCA, which is a foster-based organization says they have a waitlist. This week the organization worked with New York State Police to rescue two yellow labs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beers, Bites, and Elephants? An Event Like No Other At This CNY Zoo [VIDEO]
Here's yet another option for you to drink beer and eat animal inspired food at the zoo this summer. Catering at the Zoo returns to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo with another special addition to their Gourmet Dinner Series. This time they have partnered with Meier's Creek to create an "Elephantastic" meal for Asian Elephant Awareness Month.
localsyr.com
Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
iheartoswego.com
Richard F. Murney – August 7, 2022
Richard F. Murney, 65; of Oswego, NY passed suddenly Sunday, August 7th at his home. He was born in Waterloo, NY to the late George and Shirley (Lautenslager) Murney He has been a longtime resident of Oswego, NY. Mr. Murney retired in 2013 from Nine Mile Nuclear Power Plant, Scriba...
N.Y. State Fair’s “Best Kept Secret” Is Back! Have You Tried It?
It's almost time for the 2022 Great New York State Fair! The rides, attractions, food, and incredible free concert lineup have people all across the state making plans for their family trips starting Wednesday the 24th through Monday, September 5th. Now the Fair has announced the return of what they...
localsyr.com
A new $69 flight has been added for Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas. Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022. The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers...
Big Donation Made To Restore $3.5 Million Historic Baseball Field
One historic baseball field in Upstate New York is one step closer to getting revived thanks to a generous donation. Stewart's Shops has partnered with the Dake Family to fund the Parkhurst Field Development Project in Gloversville. This legendary field, often referred to as the original "Field of Dreams", was last played on over 100 years ago.
Schumer Announces Funding For Utica: It’s The Chicken Riggie Sauce
The city of Utica is receiving over $18 million in transportation funding from the federal government that U.S. Senator Charles Schumer says will serve as the 'chicken riggie sauce' for the Utica-area economy. The hyperbole came as the New York Democrat announced funding for major replacement and renovations along and...
Peaches And Jalapenos? The New York State Fair’s Newest Food Is A Unique One
It's hard to believe that the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse is almost here. I'm glad it's back at full speed after the last 2 years. It's one of the trips that I look forward to because of the famous butter sculpture, 25 cent milk, live music and most of all, the state fair food.
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0