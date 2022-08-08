ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

WIBX 950

Affordable Children’s Clothing Option in CNY is No More After 7 Years

An affordable children's clothing option in Central New York will soon be no more after 7 years. Clothing isn't cheap. Let's face it. Nothing is nowadays. And with prices rising on just about everything, everyone is looking to save on anything, anywhere they can. Especially when it comes to clothes for children who grow out of them so fast. Why spend an arm and a leg on something they'll only wear half a year if you're lucky? That's why many parents shop at consignment shops. Unfortunately, there's one less option.
ROME, NY
WIBX 950

15 Trending Antiques to Look for This Weekend in Bouckville

It's Madison-Bouckville Antique Festival weekend along Route 20 in Bouckville through Sunday and vendors are ready to move their merchandise. The festival, touted as New York's largest antiques and collectables show, is boasting over 2000 vendors and dealers throughout their 13 snowfields. This year's festival includes plenty of food vendors...
BOUCKVILLE, NY
Rome, NY
Rome, NY
Rome, NY
Rome, NY
localsyr.com

The untold history of Thornden Park in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — Last weekend marked the 20th anniversary of Shakespeare in the Park, a Shakespearean festival taking place in Syracuse’s Thornden Park. Robert Searing of the Onondaga Historical Association takes a deep dive into the remarkable history of how the park came to be what it is today.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars

Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
WIBX 950

Norwich Firefighter Uses All His Time To Protect His Community

Time is everything... and this first-responder is dedicated to giving all the time he has back to his community. This is someone who always goes the extra mile to help those in need. Blake is a proud member of the City of Norwich Fire Department. He spends a majority of his time there picking up shifts, whether they are mandated or not.
Syracuse.com

Longtime CNY restaurateur opens cafe in Township 5

Camillus, N.Y. — A longtime Central New York restaurant owner this week opened Township 5′s only coffee shop. Marty Richardson, who has run Nestico’s...too! diner in Fairmount for 24 years and Chelsea’s Restaurant on Onondaga Hill for two years, opened her second Rise & Grind Cafe on Monday morning. She also has a Rise & Grind in the plaza next to Nestico’s at 4119 W. Genesee St.
CAMILLUS, NY
localsyr.com

Dogs rescued with porcupine quills making some progress

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Animal rescues around the region are overwhelmed and at capacity. Tanya Semchenko, the board president of the Oswego County SPCA, which is a foster-based organization says they have a waitlist. This week the organization worked with New York State Police to rescue two yellow labs...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Richard F. Murney – August 7, 2022

Richard F. Murney, 65; of Oswego, NY passed suddenly Sunday, August 7th at his home. He was born in Waterloo, NY to the late George and Shirley (Lautenslager) Murney He has been a longtime resident of Oswego, NY. Mr. Murney retired in 2013 from Nine Mile Nuclear Power Plant, Scriba...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

A new $69 flight has been added for Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas. Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022. The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers...
WIBX 950

Big Donation Made To Restore $3.5 Million Historic Baseball Field

One historic baseball field in Upstate New York is one step closer to getting revived thanks to a generous donation. Stewart's Shops has partnered with the Dake Family to fund the Parkhurst Field Development Project in Gloversville. This legendary field, often referred to as the original "Field of Dreams", was last played on over 100 years ago.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WIBX 950

Schumer Announces Funding For Utica: It’s The Chicken Riggie Sauce

The city of Utica is receiving over $18 million in transportation funding from the federal government that U.S. Senator Charles Schumer says will serve as the 'chicken riggie sauce' for the Utica-area economy. The hyperbole came as the New York Democrat announced funding for major replacement and renovations along and...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

