KRON4 News

French bulldog stolen from boy at gunpoint in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 14-year-old boy was walking his French bulldog when men armed with a gun demanded that the boy hand over his pet. “Bella” the Frenchie was still missing on Friday evening following the August 2 dognapping. Bella is a female French bulldog with brindle-colored fur. Karmen Ayala said the frightening incident […]
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley teen wins gold in swim race from Alcatraz to San Francisco

Chetan Raghavan, 14, boarded a ferry headed to Alcatraz Island on Sunday. Raghavan, who lives in Berkeley and is a rising sophomore at the Head-Royce School in Oakland, disembarked directly into the cold water, joined by several of his schoolmates. Together, they treaded water, waiting for the start of the annual Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim race, which begins on the infamous island and ends at the San Francisco Aquatic Park.
Secret SF

Dragons And Unicorns Come To Life At This Enchanting AR Adventure In SF

Have you ever talked to a unicorn? Pet a dragon? You can at The Impossible Zoo, which brings 10 mythical creatures to life at SF’s Palace of Fine Arts, starting August 18th. Using special holographic headsets to interact with this magical world, you’ll embark on a series of quests together. Tickets are now on sale for this unforgettable experience that launches August 18th. The experience drops you into the mysterious Land of Privoz, where it appears that something isn’t quite right with The Impossible Zoo! Through a series of quests in this, you’ll help these mythic creatures, and earn points along the way. Augmented Reality (AR) allows you to see and interact with this amazing world of fantasy and adventure. It’s an exciting adventure for all ages.
Daily Californian

East Bay record stores flourish after lockdowns

Local record stores are enjoying an increase in vinyl interest, despite the precarity of most other businesses during the pandemic. Far from folding, new record stores have opened in the East Bay and flourished during the pandemic. Older establishments such as Contact Records have, in the words of owner Andrew Kerwin, “upped their online game” and courted the global market of vinyl fans.
oaklandside.org

Vice President Kamala Harris, Mayor Libby Schaaf celebrate $50 million college fund for Oakland students

Alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, Mayor Libby Schaaf on Friday announced a significant investment in college access for low-income Oakland students through 2035. Over the next four years, the $50 million Generation Fund will establish college savings accounts for all Oakland infants from low-income families, and yearly $1,000 scholarships for all Oakland public school students from low-income families to pursue a college degree or trade certificate. The fund is expected to serve 30,000 Oakland youth by 2035 through Oakland Promise, an organization that Schaaf launched in 2016. It’s a major expansion of two existing programs within Oakland Promise.
KRON4 News

East Bay laundromat owner fed up with crime, moves to Alabama

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A laundromat business owner has moved his entire family out of the Bay Area. His businesses may soon follow. The problem? A wave of crime. And there is video proof. “They had a stolen truck,” said laundromat owner Derek Thoms who relocated from the East Bay to Alabama. “They back […]
KTVU FOX 2

Longtime KTVU anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith dies

OAKLAND, Calif. - Leslie Griffith, a longtime journalist who graced television screens for more than two decades as anchor for KTVU Channel 2 News, has died. Griffith died Wednesday in Lake Chapala, Mexico. Family members said she endured a years-long battle with Lyme disease. Her 22-year career at KTVU included her time sitting alongside veteran anchor Dennis Richmond.
oaklandside.org

Oakland’s newest school board director Kyra Mungia on putting students first￼

District 6 Director Kyra Mungia, who was appointed by the school board in June to serve out the remainder of Shanthi Gonzales’s term that ends in January, is beginning her tenure at a crucial moment: Two schools in her district were closed earlier this year, and another is slated to shutter in 2023. At one of the closed schools, Parker K-8, OUSD-contracted security guards clashed last week with community members who have been occupying the campus in an effort to keep it open. Now the district is facing a possible lawsuit, and said it will be reviewing the incident. Meanwhile, elections are only three months away, and the school board could have a new makeup in January.
indybay.org

Average Oakland one bedroom apartments skyrocket to $3,022 per month

Average Oakland one bedroom apartments skyrocket to $3,022 per month. Oakland - According to Rent.com, the average cost for a one bedroom apartment in Oakland has skyrocketed to a whopping $3,022 per month, a 22% increase from last year. Additionally, the average price for studio apartments in Oakland are going...
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley’s newest pizza spot promises East Coast pies from a lauded chef

Derek Lau didn’t take the usual route on the road toward gastronomic glory. After a long career as a Bay Area DJ, he traded in his decks for dishes about 15 years ago, and learned his craft at spots ranging from gritty neighborhood gems to some of the world’s most lauded kitchens. Now he’s opening a place of his own in Berkeley: State Flour Pizza, an East Coast-inspired pie shop that will start serving diners in the Elmwood this fall.
KION News Channel 5/46

49ers legend Frank Gore charged in New Jersey for domestic violence dispute

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JER. (KION-TV)- Former San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore has been charged with assault after an alleged domestic violence incident in Atlantic City, authorities said Wednesday. According to Atlantic City police, officers were dispatched to Tropicana Atlantic City for a report of a domestic violence dispute at 8:11 a.m. on July The post 49ers legend Frank Gore charged in New Jersey for domestic violence dispute appeared first on KION546.
oaklandside.org

East Oakland artists halt plan to redevelop their live-work building

A group of longtime tenants has successfully halted the renovation of their East Oakland live-work building, a project they feared would result in their displacement. The building is one of a dwindling number of artist strongholds remaining in the city, but exactly what’s next for the property is unclear.
KION News Channel 5/46

Giants mourn passing of Burlingame school principal Cristin Coleman, wife of Tim Lincecum

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants announced Thursday the loss of Cristin Coleman, wife of former Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, who passed after a battle with breast cancer in June. She was a beloved educator and principal at Burlingame School District's Washington Elementary School, according to KPIX. The San Mateo Daily Journal cited a letter to The post Giants mourn passing of Burlingame school principal Cristin Coleman, wife of Tim Lincecum appeared first on KION546.
oaklandside.org

Oakland City Hall in conversation: Treva Reid

Treva Reid comes from a family with deep roots in Oakland politics. Reid, the daughter of former Councilmember Larry Reid, won the District 7 seat her father held for two decades in 2020. In an interview with The Oaklandside, Reid reflected on her first year and a half in office...
