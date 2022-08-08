Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mildred L Tayman obituary 1934~2022
Tuesday afternoon, August 9, 2022 our family lost an extraordinary woman, our Mother, Mildred L Tayman, of Chambersburg. Born December 24, 1934 in Derby, VA, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Flo (Phillips) Wells. Her passing was sudden and unexpected. We are all heartbroken and still trying to accept that she is gone.
Joseph E Heltzel obituary 1946~2022
Joseph E Heltzel, 75, formerly of Gettysburg, PA went to be with the Lord Sunday evening, August 7, 2022 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Born November 15, 1946 in Gettysburg, PA he was the son of the late Lawrence and Genevieve “Jeannie” (Brackett) Heltzel. He was the husband of...
Brenda Hawkins obituary 1951~2022
Brenda Hawkins, 70, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday August 7, 2022 at her home. Born October 10, 1951 in Wilmington, Delaware she was the daughter of the late Frank and Emma Ann (Cammon) Sweeney. Brenda loved doing puzzles, watching horror movies, and animals. She is survived by three daughters,...
Carol E Shatzley obituary 1945~2022
Carol E Shatzley (Fields), 77, of Pleasant Hall, passed away the morning of Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on January 20, 1945 in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late George Walter Simon and Edith Hadassah (Smith) Fields. Carol attended the Greenvillage Church of God,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dortha E Neil obituary 1945~2022
Dortha E Neil (Wise), 77, of Chambersburg, PA went to be with her loving husband at the feet of Jesus on Monday, August 8, 2022 in her home. Born June 1, 1945 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late George and Catherine (Johnson) Wise. She was a...
Mary Catharine “Kate” Strait 1937~2022
Mary Catharine “Kate” Strait (Knable), 84, of Chambersburg, PA quietly passed away on Friday August 5, 2022. She was born on October 14, 1937. She is the daughter of the late Jabez and the late Gladys (Schetromph) Knable. She is preceded in death by her husband Junior Strait...
Ilene R Minnich obituary 1923~2022
Mrs. Ilene R Minnich (Etter), 99, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 in Hearthstone Retirement Home, Waynesboro. Born July 21, 1923 in Mercersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Viva E. (Smith) Etter. Mrs. Minnich was a graduate of Quincy High School with...
Sara L Myers obituary 1930~2022
Sara L Myers, 92, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at her home. Born Friday, June 27, 1930 in Hopewell Township, Cumberland County, she was a daughter of the late Harold I. and Gladys Fogelsanger Davidson. Sara was a member of the Hopewell United Methodist Church. She...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anthony Joseph Konopka “Tony” 1923~2022
Anthony Joseph Konopka “Tony”, age 99, passed away on August 4, 2022, at his home in Lake Heritage, Gettysburg. He was born on April 8, 1923, in Brady, PA, the son of the late Apolinary “Paul” and Zofia Sokoloski Konopka. Tony was preceded in death by...
Carla D Harbaugh obituary 1956~2022
Mrs. Carla D Harbaugh (Koons), 65, of Orrtanna, PA passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 14, 1956 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank T. and Ellen Louise (Yeakle) Koons. Carla graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the...
Linda Kay Reed obituary 1949~2022
Linda Kay Reed, 72, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on August 6, 2022 at The Leland of Laurel Run. Born September 24, 1949 in Waynesboro, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Mabel Robison Roof. Her beloved husband, Ray A. Reed, Sr., preceded her in death on March 6, 2007.
Kenneth “Vernon” Rouzer 1927~2022
Kenneth “Vernon” Rouzer, 95, of Harrisonville, PA, passed away Saturday, August 6th, at UPMC Osteopathic Community Hospital, Harrisburg, PA. Vernon was born in Knobsville, PA on June 22, 1927, a son of the late Velma Elizabeth (Glunt) and Charles E. “Ted” Rouzer. He was the husband of Mae E. (Murphy) Rouzer, whom he married on October 2, 1948.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wayne Thomas Rarig obituary 1944~2022
Wayne Thomas Rarig, age 77, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at York Hospital in York. He was born October 30, 1944 in Sioux Falls, SD, as the son of the late Russell Allen and Hazel Irene (Billig) Rarig. Wayne graduated in Class of 1993 from Bloomsburg University,...
Patrick Q Cleary obituary 1974~2022
Patrick Q Cleary, 47, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday August 2, 2022 at home. He was born December 9, 1974 in Shippensburg a son of the late Gary Wright and Robin Terry. Mr. Cleary had served in the United States Air Force, and had worked for JLG in Shippensburg. Patrick...
Donna Cramer obituary 1942~2022
Donna Cramer, 80, passed away August 3, 2022 at home. She was born April 2, 1942 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late LeRoy and Tressa Kriner. She is survived by two children: Nancy (Clyde, Sr.) Naugle, Larry “Buck” (Denise) Cramer; four grandchildren: Andrew, Michael, Clyde, Jr., Larry “Biff”; four great-grandchildren: Logan, Zion and Nevin Gage.
Nichole A Klipp obituary 1981~2022
Mrs. Nichole A Klipp (Stull), 41, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Nichole was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1999. She is survived by her husband, Ryan Klipp and three children, Logan Klipp, Blake Klipp...
Deborah K Yeager obituary 1954~2022
Deborah K Yeager, 67, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at her home. Born October 7, 1954, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Helen Sowers Carbaugh. She was last employed at Ingram Book Company and had previously been employed at Chambersburg...
Helen Rosenberry obituary 1937~2022
Helen Rosenberry (Bowman), 84, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 29, 1937 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Florence (Snider) Bowman. Helen was a 1955 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and was...
Betty Seaman Rajtik obituary 1934~2022
Betty Seaman Rajtik, 87, of Chambersburg, passed away on July 30, 2022 at Penn Hall Memory Care House in Chambersburg. Born September 28, 1934 in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late G. Clayton and Florence (LaRouche) Seaman. Betty was a 1952 graduate of the George Washington...
To Dave, With Love – Living and Loving Through Grief
This health expert of 43 years has learned a thing or two about healing from grief—knowledge that the world desperately needs at this time in our history. Charlene has delivered newborns who opened their eyes to the brightness of this world and closed the eyes of patients on their deathbeds. Death seems both fair and unfair, depending on the circumstance. Grief is the price of love.
fcfreepress
Chambersburg, PA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepress.com/
Comments / 0