Tuesday afternoon, August 9, 2022 our family lost an extraordinary woman, our Mother, Mildred L Tayman, of Chambersburg. Born December 24, 1934 in Derby, VA, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Flo (Phillips) Wells. Her passing was sudden and unexpected. We are all heartbroken and still trying to accept that she is gone.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO