Hagerstown, MD

fcfreepress

Mildred L Tayman obituary 1934~2022

Tuesday afternoon, August 9, 2022 our family lost an extraordinary woman, our Mother, Mildred L Tayman, of Chambersburg. Born December 24, 1934 in Derby, VA, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Flo (Phillips) Wells. Her passing was sudden and unexpected. We are all heartbroken and still trying to accept that she is gone.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Joseph E Heltzel obituary 1946~2022

Joseph E Heltzel, 75, formerly of Gettysburg, PA went to be with the Lord Sunday evening, August 7, 2022 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Born November 15, 1946 in Gettysburg, PA he was the son of the late Lawrence and Genevieve “Jeannie” (Brackett) Heltzel. He was the husband of...
GETTYSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Brenda Hawkins obituary 1951~2022

Brenda Hawkins, 70, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday August 7, 2022 at her home. Born October 10, 1951 in Wilmington, Delaware she was the daughter of the late Frank and Emma Ann (Cammon) Sweeney. Brenda loved doing puzzles, watching horror movies, and animals. She is survived by three daughters,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Carol E Shatzley obituary 1945~2022

Carol E Shatzley (Fields), 77, of Pleasant Hall, passed away the morning of Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on January 20, 1945 in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late George Walter Simon and Edith Hadassah (Smith) Fields. Carol attended the Greenvillage Church of God,...
PLEASANT HALL, PA
fcfreepress

Dortha E Neil obituary 1945~2022

Dortha E Neil (Wise), 77, of Chambersburg, PA went to be with her loving husband at the feet of Jesus on Monday, August 8, 2022 in her home. Born June 1, 1945 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late George and Catherine (Johnson) Wise. She was a...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Mary Catharine “Kate” Strait 1937~2022

Mary Catharine “Kate” Strait (Knable), 84, of Chambersburg, PA quietly passed away on Friday August 5, 2022. She was born on October 14, 1937. She is the daughter of the late Jabez and the late Gladys (Schetromph) Knable. She is preceded in death by her husband Junior Strait...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Ilene R Minnich obituary 1923~2022

Mrs. Ilene R Minnich (Etter), 99, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 in Hearthstone Retirement Home, Waynesboro. Born July 21, 1923 in Mercersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Viva E. (Smith) Etter. Mrs. Minnich was a graduate of Quincy High School with...
WAYNESBORO, PA
fcfreepress

Sara L Myers obituary 1930~2022

Sara L Myers, 92, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at her home. Born Friday, June 27, 1930 in Hopewell Township, Cumberland County, she was a daughter of the late Harold I. and Gladys Fogelsanger Davidson. Sara was a member of the Hopewell United Methodist Church. She...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Anthony Joseph Konopka “Tony” 1923~2022

Anthony Joseph Konopka “Tony”, age 99, passed away on August 4, 2022, at his home in Lake Heritage, Gettysburg. He was born on April 8, 1923, in Brady, PA, the son of the late Apolinary “Paul” and Zofia Sokoloski Konopka. Tony was preceded in death by...
GETTYSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Carla D Harbaugh obituary 1956~2022

Mrs. Carla D Harbaugh (Koons), 65, of Orrtanna, PA passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 14, 1956 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank T. and Ellen Louise (Yeakle) Koons. Carla graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the...
ORRTANNA, PA
fcfreepress

Linda Kay Reed obituary 1949~2022

Linda Kay Reed, 72, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on August 6, 2022 at The Leland of Laurel Run. Born September 24, 1949 in Waynesboro, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Mabel Robison Roof. Her beloved husband, Ray A. Reed, Sr., preceded her in death on March 6, 2007.
WAYNESBORO, PA
fcfreepress

Kenneth “Vernon” Rouzer 1927~2022

Kenneth “Vernon” Rouzer, 95, of Harrisonville, PA, passed away Saturday, August 6th, at UPMC Osteopathic Community Hospital, Harrisburg, PA. Vernon was born in Knobsville, PA on June 22, 1927, a son of the late Velma Elizabeth (Glunt) and Charles E. “Ted” Rouzer. He was the husband of Mae E. (Murphy) Rouzer, whom he married on October 2, 1948.
HARRISONVILLE, PA
fcfreepress

Wayne Thomas Rarig obituary 1944~2022

Wayne Thomas Rarig, age 77, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at York Hospital in York. He was born October 30, 1944 in Sioux Falls, SD, as the son of the late Russell Allen and Hazel Irene (Billig) Rarig. Wayne graduated in Class of 1993 from Bloomsburg University,...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Patrick Q Cleary obituary 1974~2022

Patrick Q Cleary, 47, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday August 2, 2022 at home. He was born December 9, 1974 in Shippensburg a son of the late Gary Wright and Robin Terry. Mr. Cleary had served in the United States Air Force, and had worked for JLG in Shippensburg. Patrick...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Donna Cramer obituary 1942~2022

Donna Cramer, 80, passed away August 3, 2022 at home. She was born April 2, 1942 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late LeRoy and Tressa Kriner. She is survived by two children: Nancy (Clyde, Sr.) Naugle, Larry “Buck” (Denise) Cramer; four grandchildren: Andrew, Michael, Clyde, Jr., Larry “Biff”; four great-grandchildren: Logan, Zion and Nevin Gage.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Nichole A Klipp obituary 1981~2022

Mrs. Nichole A Klipp (Stull), 41, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Nichole was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1999. She is survived by her husband, Ryan Klipp and three children, Logan Klipp, Blake Klipp...
WAYNESBORO, PA
fcfreepress

Deborah K Yeager obituary 1954~2022

Deborah K Yeager, 67, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at her home. Born October 7, 1954, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Helen Sowers Carbaugh. She was last employed at Ingram Book Company and had previously been employed at Chambersburg...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Helen Rosenberry obituary 1937~2022

Helen Rosenberry (Bowman), 84, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 29, 1937 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Florence (Snider) Bowman. Helen was a 1955 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and was...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Betty Seaman Rajtik obituary 1934~2022

Betty Seaman Rajtik, 87, of Chambersburg, passed away on July 30, 2022 at Penn Hall Memory Care House in Chambersburg. Born September 28, 1934 in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late G. Clayton and Florence (LaRouche) Seaman. Betty was a 1952 graduate of the George Washington...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

To Dave, With Love – Living and Loving Through Grief

This health expert of 43 years has learned a thing or two about healing from grief—knowledge that the world desperately needs at this time in our history. Charlene has delivered newborns who opened their eyes to the brightness of this world and closed the eyes of patients on their deathbeds. Death seems both fair and unfair, depending on the circumstance. Grief is the price of love.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
