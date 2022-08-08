Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Man who drowned in Wenatchee River near Leavenworth identified
UPDATE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says after further investigation, it was determined the man was not kayaking but had been swimming in the Wenatchee River when he was caught in the rapids and became submerged. Tristen Manalo, 25, was swimming near the Leavenworth KOA campground on...
The Suburban Times
Washington State Patrol in-custody Death Investigation
Submitted by Lt. Chris Lawler, Lakewood Police Department. On August 9, at 7:39 PM, a Washington State Trooper attempted to stop a red Ford truck in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue in the city of Tacoma. The driver of the truck nearly struck a pedestrian and then ran a red light at 45th Street. Based on those actions the Trooper believed the driver to be severely impaired and continued efforts to stop the vehicle as it continued south on Pacific Avenue.
3 transported to hospital after ‘serious injury’ crash in Everett
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office collision detectives are investigating a “serious injury” crash involving three people that happened Friday morning in Everett. The sheriff’s office tweeted about the crash at 11:10 a.m. The crash happened on 128th Street Southwest. According to the sheriff’s office, two passenger vehicles...
Man Fleeing From Police Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
The Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler attempted to stop a red Ford Truck travelling south on Pacific Avenue. The officer believed that the driver was severely impaired. The trooper stated that the driver almost hit a pedestrian. The driver was driving on the sidewalks, endangering pedestrians. The troopers followed him...
Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday. Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.
q13fox.com
Fast moving brush fire nearly wipes out Lakewood homes
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Dry conditions are causing major concerns in Pierce County, as brush fires become more likely with each passing day. On Sunday afternoon a small fire was called into 911 as a 5-foot by 5-foot fire, by the time fire crews were done battling the fire it had spread roughly a quarter mile and threatened a number of homes in Lakewood.
q13fox.com
Trooper, police activity in South Tacoma
At about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night, there was a lot of police activity on Pacific and S 84th St. in Tacoma. The Washington State Patrol and Lakewood Police will release more information as an investigation continues.
Fire destroys Lynnwood home, causes Teslas to explode in driveway
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood family is without a home tonight after losing everything in a weekend fire. Neighbors describe the scene near Larch Way and 208th Place as “chaotic.” They describe ammunition going off and two Teslas exploding in the driveway. The noise caused next-door neighbor...
Hundreds still without power after morning thunderstorms across Puget Sound
Wednesday morning’s rain showers and thunderstorms veered closer to coastal areas and coastal waters and brought multiple power outages to areas around the Puget Sound. According to Tacoma Public Utilities, by 2 p.m. around 500 customers were without power, after peaking at 10,000 customers earlier today. The heaviest-hit appear to be areas east and north of Tacoma.
Driver dies in Tacoma while being taken into police custody
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating after a driver died as authorities took them into custody in Tacoma on Tuesday night. According to Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler, at 7:39 p.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper tried to stop a red Ford truck in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
3 men arrested more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — More than 16 years after a 33-year-old woman's body was found decapitated, three people have been arrested in Shanan Lynn Read's death. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said they worked with law enforcement across the country this week to take the three men into custody. A fourth suspect in the case has since died.
The Suburban Times
Community Expectations Survey
West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. West Pierce Fire & Rescue is conducting a survey to assist us in meeting the expectations of our customers in regards to emergency response and other community services. If you live or work in Lakewood, University Place or Steilacoom and would like to participate in the Community Expectations survey, please click here to give us your thoughts.
Attempted carjacking of Renton pizza delivery driver leads to crash into building
Teenagers in Renton on a wild crime spree started by trying to carjack a pizza delivery driver and ended by destroying a barn. The teens are also accused of successfully carjacking another victim and breaking into an apartment. Renton police say they ended up booking a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old...
53-Years-Old Woman Killed In A Fatal Crash In Lake Stevens (Lake Stevens, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle crash occurred on Highway 204 on Friday. The officials stated that Kimberly Moore, of Rancho Cucamonga, California was killed in a fatal crash. She was the passenger on the motorcycle which crashed into a 29-year-old Arlington man, who stopped at the 20th Street SE intersection.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Accepting Applications for Small Works Abatement Roster
City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood is accepting applications for a Small Works Abatement Roster for both federally and non-federally funded residential and commercial demolition of dangerous buildings, lead abatement, asbestos abatement, hazardous materials abatement, and methamphetamine abatements within the city limits of Lakewood. Contractors needed include:. Lead...
emeraldcityjournal.com
Why Are Seattle’s Public Parking Lots Now Dominated by Illegally Installed Concrete Blocks?
A considerable amount of Georgetown’s public parking is now obstructed by enormous, 6-foot-long slabs of concrete. The blocks, which are frequently referred to as “ecology” or “eco” blocks, have been unlawfully and anonymously erected by individuals who want to prohibit RVs from parking directly in front of their residences or businesses.
5 separate fires under investigation in Kent
KENT, Wash. — Five separate fires are under investigation in Kent after a busy morning for the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority on Monday. All of the fires happened within four blocks of each other. Two of them happened behind the Firestone Auto Shop located off 240th Street. A...
q13fox.com
Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
KING-5
Narcotics operation seizes fentanyl, leads to eight arrests in Seattle's downtown core
King County is calling fentanyl a public health crisis. So far this year, the county reports more than 300 overdose deaths involving fentanyl.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma City Council Appoints Olgy Diaz to At-Large Position 7
TACOMA, Wash. – From a pool of six final candidates, Olgy Diaz has been appointed by the Tacoma City Council to the vacant At-Large Position 7, for a term to expire December 31, 2023. Council Member Diaz, the first Latinx person to serve on the City Council, is to be sworn in August 16, 2022.
