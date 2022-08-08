Submitted by Lt. Chris Lawler, Lakewood Police Department. On August 9, at 7:39 PM, a Washington State Trooper attempted to stop a red Ford truck in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue in the city of Tacoma. The driver of the truck nearly struck a pedestrian and then ran a red light at 45th Street. Based on those actions the Trooper believed the driver to be severely impaired and continued efforts to stop the vehicle as it continued south on Pacific Avenue.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO