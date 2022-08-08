ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Man who drowned in Wenatchee River near Leavenworth identified

UPDATE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says after further investigation, it was determined the man was not kayaking but had been swimming in the Wenatchee River when he was caught in the rapids and became submerged. Tristen Manalo, 25, was swimming near the Leavenworth KOA campground on...
The Suburban Times

Washington State Patrol in-custody Death Investigation

Submitted by Lt. Chris Lawler, Lakewood Police Department. On August 9, at 7:39 PM, a Washington State Trooper attempted to stop a red Ford truck in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue in the city of Tacoma. The driver of the truck nearly struck a pedestrian and then ran a red light at 45th Street. Based on those actions the Trooper believed the driver to be severely impaired and continued efforts to stop the vehicle as it continued south on Pacific Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
Tacoma, WA
Tacoma, WA
q13fox.com

Fast moving brush fire nearly wipes out Lakewood homes

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Dry conditions are causing major concerns in Pierce County, as brush fires become more likely with each passing day. On Sunday afternoon a small fire was called into 911 as a 5-foot by 5-foot fire, by the time fire crews were done battling the fire it had spread roughly a quarter mile and threatened a number of homes in Lakewood.
LAKEWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Trooper, police activity in South Tacoma

At about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night, there was a lot of police activity on Pacific and S 84th St. in Tacoma. The Washington State Patrol and Lakewood Police will release more information as an investigation continues.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hundreds still without power after morning thunderstorms across Puget Sound

Wednesday morning’s rain showers and thunderstorms veered closer to coastal areas and coastal waters and brought multiple power outages to areas around the Puget Sound. According to Tacoma Public Utilities, by 2 p.m. around 500 customers were without power, after peaking at 10,000 customers earlier today. The heaviest-hit appear to be areas east and north of Tacoma.
The Suburban Times

Community Expectations Survey

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. West Pierce Fire & Rescue is conducting a survey to assist us in meeting the expectations of our customers in regards to emergency response and other community services. If you live or work in Lakewood, University Place or Steilacoom and would like to participate in the Community Expectations survey, please click here to give us your thoughts.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood Accepting Applications for Small Works Abatement Roster

City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood is accepting applications for a Small Works Abatement Roster for both federally and non-federally funded residential and commercial demolition of dangerous buildings, lead abatement, asbestos abatement, hazardous materials abatement, and methamphetamine abatements within the city limits of Lakewood. Contractors needed include:. Lead...
LAKEWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

5 separate fires under investigation in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Five separate fires are under investigation in Kent after a busy morning for the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority on Monday. All of the fires happened within four blocks of each other. Two of them happened behind the Firestone Auto Shop located off 240th Street. A...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River

WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
REDMOND, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma City Council Appoints Olgy Diaz to At-Large Position 7

TACOMA, Wash. – From a pool of six final candidates, Olgy Diaz has been appointed by the Tacoma City Council to the vacant At-Large Position 7, for a term to expire December 31, 2023. Council Member Diaz, the first Latinx person to serve on the City Council, is to be sworn in August 16, 2022.
TACOMA, WA

