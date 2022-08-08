ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Car collides with transformer, causes power outage

RICHLAND, Wash. - One car rammed into a transformer around Leslie Road and Mountain View Lane around 8:30 p.m. on August 12, causing a power outage in the area, according to Michael Van Veek, Benton County Fire District 4 Battalion Chief. At this time, Leslie Road is closed from Mountain...
RICHLAND, WA
South Columbia Basin Irrigation end-of-season shutoffs

PASCO, Wash. — The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District has announced its water shutoff dates and scaled back services for the end of the 2022 season. Its ditchrider service will scale back from six days of service to five days. The scale back happens each year in response to...
PASCO, WA
Early Morning Train vs Truck Collision In Finley

FINLEY, Wash.- Around 1:15 a.m. the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a train versus truck collision near Finley. The accident happened at the tri-intersection area of Piert Rd and SR 397 near Straitbanks Rd and Chemical Drive. According to Sergeant Dan Korten with the Benton County Sheriff's Office a...
FINLEY, WA
Water line work in Yakima to cause water outages and traffic delays

YAKIMA, Wash. — Water line work around the Washington Avenue and N 16th Avenue intersection will cause restricted traffic and water outages on Friday, August 12 from 5 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Traffic in all directions will be limited to one lane in the area. The speed limit is...
YAKIMA, WA
Pasco Fire Department designs new logo for Station 82

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Fire Department has designed a new logo for Station 82, which is near the Tri-Cities Airport. Station 82 is home to an engine, a medic unit, a tactical tender and two ARFF trucks. The new logo features multiple homages to the rich history of...
PASCO, WA
UPDATE: Canyon Rd Fire Near Grandview Expands

GRANDVIEW, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:15 a.m. State fire mobilization has been approved to send more firefighters to the Canyon Rd fire in Yakima County near Grandview. The fire is spreading rapidly and is currently burning 1,500 acres. Homes, infrastructure, and the treatment plant are currently threatened. Level 2: GET SET...
GRANDVIEW, WA
Tri-City homeowners take the plunge into pool rentals

When Bunim Laskin was a kid in New Jersey, he was always looking for things to do. “I am the oldest of 12 kids,” he said. “And growing up, I never attended summer camp.”. One day during a long, hot summer, Laskin eyed his neighbor’s swimming pool.
KENNEWICK, WA
Kennewick Police Department Honor life lost to DUI with patrol this weekend

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - A drunk driver killed Sami Semmern at the intersection of state route 240 and Van Giesen street 16 years ago, August 12th, 2006. Kennewick police department posted on Facebook about her death and will be honoring her with patrols this weekend. Hoping to remind people to stay off the road while under the influence.
KENNEWICK, WA
Rollover crash in Sunnyside puts four in hospital

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - Four people are in the hospital following a multi-car rollover crash at the intersection of Factory Road and Bethany Road. All four people have non-life-threatening injuries. One of the cars didn't stop at the stop sign, hitting the other car. Both cars rolled, according to Deputy Scot...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Einan’s launches alternative funeral home to bridge gap in death care

The funeral industry can be slow to change. But that didn’t stop Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home in Richland from offering the alternatives customers were seeking. “The majority of people want customization, and they want unique options. The percentage of funeral homes that actually provide that is less than it should be,” said Holley Sowards, director of funeral operations at Einan’s.
RICHLAND, WA
Fire Destroys Flour Mill

PENDLETON, Ore.- UPDATE: 7:49 p.m. All seven floors inside the structure have collapsed. Fire crews are still working to put out trapped pockets of fire underneath the rubble. Due to potential collapse they are fighting the fire from outside the building. Fire crews expect to be monitoring the site for...
PENDLETON, OR
Wildfire smoke safety

YAKIMA, WA - In the summer months we constantly smell smoke because of wildfire season. Smoke can have damaging effects on someone's body if they are inhaling it for long periods. In the past few years, we have had some pretty large fires in our area, like the Schneider Springs...
YAKIMA, WA
‘So unfair:’ Girlfriend of 38yo Richland veteran speaks out after he was found deceased during heatwave

RICHLAND, Wash. — Tiffany Woodrome remembers Sean Aaberg, her boyfriend of four-and-a-half years, as “a goofball” who loved being a father and making others laugh. “He wanted to be everybody’s friend,” Woodrome said. “He would literally do anything for anyone.” Some of her favorite memories include the stay-at-home dad taking their children “constantly to the parks.” “He wanted to keep...
RICHLAND, WA
Nelson Dam demolition wraps up, fish to have new passage by spring

YAKIMA, Wash. — Crews plan to finish demolition this week on the Nelson Dam in Yakima and get started on establishing a roughened channel to replace it in time for spring. The old dam was built in the 1920 and had design flaws that made it difficult for fish to migrate upstream on the Naches River and resulted in sediment buildup that rose water levels and caused flooding.
YAKIMA, WA

